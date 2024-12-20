« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46200 on: December 20, 2024, 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 20, 2024, 01:56:55 pm
^^What a Fool Believes is fucking great. Got it on my usb stick for the car. Love it

When I saw the reply, I knew it was the Doobie Brothers - BUT, I've just got Alexa to play it and long train runnin and I now know why years ago I thought the Doobie Brothers were a group made up of black musicians
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46201 on: December 20, 2024, 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 20, 2024, 01:54:19 pm
Only song I can get in my head is Long Train Runnin and I love that song
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 20, 2024, 01:56:55 pm
^^What a Fool Believes is fucking great. Got it on my usb stick for the car. Love it
And Listen to the music all boss.
I love the Doobies.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46202 on: December 20, 2024, 03:25:17 pm »
One that's cropped up recently, having been doing a bit of online shopping...

People who leave delivery/service reviews in place of product reviews online...has always baffled me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46203 on: December 20, 2024, 03:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on December 20, 2024, 03:25:17 pm
One that's cropped up recently, having been doing a bit of online shopping...

People who leave delivery/service reviews in place of product reviews online...has always baffled me.

Arrived late. Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

One star.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46204 on: December 20, 2024, 03:58:02 pm »
Arrived right on time.

Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

Delivery guy looked like he had a cob on.

One star.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46205 on: December 20, 2024, 03:58:46 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 20, 2024, 03:55:53 pm
Arrived late. Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

One star.

That is no way to be talking about your second child.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46206 on: December 20, 2024, 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 20, 2024, 03:55:53 pm
Arrived late. Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

One star.

Arrived on time, didn't work - 5 stars
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46207 on: December 20, 2024, 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on December 20, 2024, 03:58:46 pm
That is no way to be talking about your second child.

;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46208 on: December 20, 2024, 04:39:04 pm »
Rain or shine
It's you and me
Cut me a heart on a tree and say
It's forever, not a year and a day

- 5 Star
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46209 on: December 20, 2024, 04:40:14 pm »
When I get to heaven tie me to a tree
Or I'll begin to roam, and soon you know where I will be
I was born under a....  - 0ne (dering) Star
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46210 on: December 20, 2024, 07:06:06 pm »
Shes watching Emmerdale - someones on trial and they've robbed the whole 12 angry men jury room drama for tonights episode :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46211 on: December 20, 2024, 07:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 20, 2024, 04:22:16 pm
Arrived on time, didn't work - 5 stars

Arrived on time, haven't used it as it's a gift.
5*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46212 on: December 20, 2024, 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 20, 2024, 07:08:05 pm
Arrived on time, haven't used it as it's a gift.
5*

5 asterisks? Risky...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46213 on: December 20, 2024, 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 19, 2024, 11:44:54 pm
Michael McDonald's (Doobie Brothers) voice.
That should be in the unpopular opinions thread mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46214 on: December 21, 2024, 12:03:52 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 20, 2024, 01:56:55 pm
^^What a Fool Believes is fucking great. Got it on my usb stick for the car. Love it

His backing vocals on 'Ride Like The Wind' by Christopher Cross is also pretty bloody good.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46215 on: December 21, 2024, 04:53:23 am »
I've been getting up at 5am every other Saturday for getting on for 16 years and I still wake an hour before the alarm, Never any other day, just Saturday mornings :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46216 on: December 21, 2024, 02:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on December 20, 2024, 11:07:58 pm
That should be in the unpopular opinions thread mate.

Yeah you're right, that's always the problem posting in this thread.

If you said you hated Peter Sutcliffe someone would pop up and comment on what an amazing lorry driver he was :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46217 on: December 21, 2024, 03:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 21, 2024, 02:19:40 pm
Yeah you're right, that's always the problem posting in this thread.

If you said you hated Peter Sutcliffe someone would pop up and comment on what an amazing lorry driver he was :)

We all look up to him
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46218 on: December 21, 2024, 03:43:32 pm »
Talking of shit lorry drivers, fuck me some of the new breed are fucking useless. Took my wagon down the yard this morning to wash the mirrors before I set off. This agency driver stops me, he's wandering about and asks where the garage is, his truck is there. It's fucking pissing it down, so I points, walk between them buildings and follow the road and you'll see it. 3 times I told him this, he couldn't get it.  Gets my phone out, shows him on Google maps. He's still not fucking getting it. Ends up he put it in google maps walking directions :butt

How the fuck is he supposed to find his way around the UK if he can't find his way around the depot?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46219 on: December 21, 2024, 08:37:06 pm »
TV shows and now lots of podcasts that play loads of snippets of what's coming up.
No, bastids, just run the fucking show. We'll know what's coming when we c*nting get to it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46220 on: December 21, 2024, 08:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on December 21, 2024, 08:37:06 pm
TV shows and now lots of podcasts that play loads of snippets of what's coming up.
No, bastids, just run the fucking show. We'll know what's coming when we c*nting get to it.
*
I remember the BBC running adverts for the upcoming series of Only fools & Horses and the clip chosen was Del falling through the bar.
Who thought it was a good idea to ruin what became an iconic tv moment  :duh


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46221 on: December 21, 2024, 10:56:21 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46222 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm »
LFC Foundation doing auctions instead of raffles for the match worn shirts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46223 on: Today at 12:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 12:18:34 pm
LFC Foundation doing auctions instead of raffles for the match worn shirts.

Glad I'm not the only one pissed off about that, wiped out the majority of the fanbase*

Unless they've calculated they'll make more from the auctions than from a raffle, then I'm OK with it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46224 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
Coming down with manflu yesterday. Last 18 hours have been driven by fever, especially overnight and into this morning. So many things I need to do for Xmas and I can't get my brain to work.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46225 on: Today at 04:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:40:35 pm
Glad I'm not the only one pissed off about that, wiped out the majority of the fanbase*

Unless they've calculated they'll make more from the auctions than from a raffle, then I'm OK with it.

it must average out at like £1-2k a shirt, I think they'd do that with raffles, Salah/VVD/Trent go for the most, but they'd sell the most in a raffle as well. Think one of Mo's went for £10k.
