« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1151 1152 1153 1154 1155 [1156]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2988200 times)

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,260
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46200 on: Yesterday at 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
^^What a Fool Believes is fucking great. Got it on my usb stick for the car. Love it

When I saw the reply, I knew it was the Doobie Brothers - BUT, I've just got Alexa to play it and long train runnin and I now know why years ago I thought the Doobie Brothers were a group made up of black musicians
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,249
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46201 on: Yesterday at 03:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:54:19 pm
Only song I can get in my head is Long Train Runnin and I love that song
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
^^What a Fool Believes is fucking great. Got it on my usb stick for the car. Love it
And Listen to the music all boss.
I love the Doobies.
Logged

Offline Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,959
    • @hartejack
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46202 on: Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm »
One that's cropped up recently, having been doing a bit of online shopping...

People who leave delivery/service reviews in place of product reviews online...has always baffled me.
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,661
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46203 on: Yesterday at 03:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm
One that's cropped up recently, having been doing a bit of online shopping...

People who leave delivery/service reviews in place of product reviews online...has always baffled me.

Arrived late. Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

One star.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46204 on: Yesterday at 03:58:02 pm »
Arrived right on time.

Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

Delivery guy looked like he had a cob on.

One star.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,020
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46205 on: Yesterday at 03:58:46 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 03:55:53 pm
Arrived late. Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

One star.

That is no way to be talking about your second child.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,260
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46206 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 03:55:53 pm
Arrived late. Worked perfectly when it did arrive and my son loved it.

One star.

Arrived on time, didn't work - 5 stars
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,959
    • @hartejack
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46207 on: Yesterday at 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:58:46 pm
That is no way to be talking about your second child.

;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,713
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46208 on: Yesterday at 04:39:04 pm »
Rain or shine
It's you and me
Cut me a heart on a tree and say
It's forever, not a year and a day

- 5 Star
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,713
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46209 on: Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm »
When I get to heaven tie me to a tree
Or I'll begin to roam, and soon you know where I will be
I was born under a....  - 0ne (dering) Star
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,260
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46210 on: Yesterday at 07:06:06 pm »
Shes watching Emmerdale - someones on trial and they've robbed the whole 12 angry men jury room drama for tonights episode :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46211 on: Yesterday at 07:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm
Arrived on time, didn't work - 5 stars

Arrived on time, haven't used it as it's a gift.
5*
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46212 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:08:05 pm
Arrived on time, haven't used it as it's a gift.
5*

5 asterisks? Risky...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,873
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46213 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 19, 2024, 11:44:54 pm
Michael McDonald's (Doobie Brothers) voice.
That should be in the unpopular opinions thread mate.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46214 on: Today at 12:03:52 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
^^What a Fool Believes is fucking great. Got it on my usb stick for the car. Love it

His backing vocals on 'Ride Like The Wind' by Christopher Cross is also pretty bloody good.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1151 1152 1153 1154 1155 [1156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 