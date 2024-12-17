« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 11:36:11 am
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 17, 2024, 11:32:23 am
The steadily increasing usage of the words 'underlying numbers' in football. One of the modern games' worst terms, and there's quite a few already.

Just football stats nerds in general to be honest.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 01:20:00 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 17, 2024, 10:35:01 am
Brave is a good private browser, chromium based so you're not landed on some piece of shit but it just kills all the annoying shite, even the echo is useable in it.
I've used Chrome for years and recently tried DuckDuckGo and found it very useful.

never heard of Brave.  what does "chromium based" mean - was it am autocorrect for chrome perhaps?  the Echo does my head in!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 17, 2024, 01:20:00 pm
I've used Chrome for years and recently tried DuckDuckGo and found it very useful.

never heard of Brave.  what does "chromium based" mean - was it am autocorrect for chrome perhaps?  the Echo does my head in!

Chrome, Edge, Brave etc are all based on Chromium which is open source but essentially created by Google. They basically just add their own wrapper round ti with some extra features.

Firefox and Safari are basically the only browsers that aren't based on Chromium these days.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 01:51:07 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 17, 2024, 11:32:23 am
The steadily increasing usage of the words 'underlying numbers' in football. One of the modern games' worst terms, and there's quite a few already.
What would you prefer they used to refer to underlying numbers, then? It's a pretty straightforward term

Of course, I suspect what you really mean is you just don't want underlying numbers to be referred to at all... ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 02:06:07 pm
Pension rules in this country, written by an idiot obviously.

I have an old SERPS pension, there's not fortune in it. I wanted to take 25% for my flying lessons and leave the rest, I had a 2 hour chat with one a few months ago and he said just deal with it yourself. Doing it this way means I lose the GAR (£40 a month), not arsed about that. However, to take 25% and leave the rest, I need a letter from a financial advisor - which will cost me 3% of the value, so around £900 to £1000, fuck that.

Just spoke to Royal London and they won't budge, but then he says I can take the 25% now and start taking an income and I don't need advice to do that - what the fuck? :butt So i'm taking that route
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 02:08:04 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 17, 2024, 02:06:07 pm
Pension rules in this country, written by an idiot obviously.

I have an old SERPS pension, there's not fortune in it. I wanted to take 25% for my flying lessons and leave the rest, I had a 2 hour chat with one a few months ago and he said just deal with it yourself. Doing it this way means I lose the GAR (£40 a month), not arsed about that. However, to take 25% and leave the rest, I need a letter from a financial advisor - which will cost me £900, fuck that.

Just spoke to Royal London and they won't budge, but then he says I can take the 25% now and start taking an income and I don't need advice to do that - what the fuck? :butt

Thats fucking terrible
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 02:20:54 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 17, 2024, 02:08:04 pm
Thats fucking terrible

It works out at around 12% of what I want to actually take (its 3% of the full pot)

Stupid thing is I've just taken 25% out of another pension which was a decent wedge and I was free to do that without all this shite and I'm doing it again out of another next year. If i was forced to get letters to do this it would have cost me about £7k. The Advisor left me to my own devices as their compliance department don't see buying a car, taking the kids to a European MotoGP race, going to Barbados, going flying and flying in a Spitfire as a valid reason for taking the 25% - get to fuck, that's the best use for it  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 02:22:12 pm
Quote from: Elf MoFo on December 17, 2024, 01:32:29 pm
Chrome, Edge, Brave etc are all based on Chromium which is open source but essentially created by Google. They basically just add their own wrapper round ti with some extra features.

Firefox and Safari are basically the only browsers that aren't based on Chromium these days.
Thanks MoFo
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 03:07:57 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 17, 2024, 02:20:54 pm
It works out at around 12% of what I want to actually take (its 3% of the full pot)

Stupid thing is I've just taken 25% out of another pension which was a decent wedge and I was free to do that without all this shite and I'm doing it again out of another next year. If i was forced to get letters to do this it would have cost me about £7k. The Advisor left me to my own devices as their compliance department don't see buying a car, taking the kids to a European MotoGP race, going to Barbados, going flying and flying in a Spitfire as a valid reason for taking the 25% - get to fuck, that's the best use for it  :wave

I wanted to take some out as well, it was such a pain in the tits I never bothered.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 03:11:27 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 17, 2024, 03:07:57 pm
I wanted to take some out as well, it was such a pain in the tits I never bothered.

Its so frustrating, its our fucking money ffs.

Its stupid anyway, they may say "oh its to protect you" but the letter can literally say "we've told Mr Smith to not do this" and they'll still give you the money because you've got a letter :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 03:12:52 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 17, 2024, 03:11:27 pm
Its so frustrating, its our fucking money ffs.

Its stupid anyway, they may say "oh its to protect you" but the letter can literally say "we've told Mr Smith to not do this" and they'll still give you the money because you've got a letter :butt


I just mine in my will and decided to forget it exists
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 04:38:32 pm
A small bit of advice on this - they're upping the age at which you can start to take your pension (including the 25% of any or all)from 55 to 57 from April 2028

Twats.

(this was put in place by the Tory scum before they were booted out of government)



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 04:59:45 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 17, 2024, 04:38:32 pm
A small bit of advice on this - they're upping the age at which you can start to take your pension (including the 25% of any or all)from 55 to 57 from April 2028

Twats.

(this was put in place by the Tory scum before they were booted out of government)


They just want to keep our money earning them money, fucking twats - I still say they should all be executed

Luckily I'm 58 anyway, but I'll mention that to a few lads at work who will be affected.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
December 17, 2024, 10:53:37 pm
As we're fast approaching that time of year, those that do dry January, yet they still go to the pub but only buy a soft drink [lime/blackcurrant & soda seems to be the soft drink of choice], what's the point when you continue drinking alcohol for the other 11 months of the year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 12:10:21 am
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 16, 2024, 05:48:09 pm

Ive got no idea what that means

 ;D

If you have an authenticator set up (say an app on the phone) that requires your fingerprint to give you a code for accessing an account, then it protects it a lot more than just a password does.

What scammers will do if they have your account details (say, the password) is ring you up (because they probably have your mobile too from whatever hack gave them your password). They'll pretend to be your bank or whatever and will have secretly gone to the online banking page where they'll put in the password but get blocked by the authenticator request. So as they're on the phone to you they'll ask for those codes from the relevant app (to be fair with banks it'll be their own app), and if you're trusting and hand them over then that's them in and can just drain your account.

If you ever get random authenticator pings whilst not doing anything then it might be someone who knows your account details for a site attempting access, they won't know about the extra level of security until they try.

And if you haven't got an authenticator set up on at least your emails, any site that handles payment processing (Amazon, Paypal etc), and any account that might hold other credentials (Google) then do it now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:00:39 am
Quote from: Statto Red on December 17, 2024, 10:53:37 pm
As we're fast approaching that time of year, those that do dry January, yet they still go to the pub but only buy a soft drink [lime/blackcurrant & soda seems to be the soft drink of choice], what's the point when you continue drinking alcohol for the other 11 months of the year.

Sheep. They also conveniently picked January as everyone is skint, it's a shit month and no-one goes out. Let's see dry June, July or August.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:22:41 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:00:39 am
Sheep. They also conveniently picked January as everyone is skint, it's a shit month and no-one goes out. Let's see dry June, July or August.....

Dry January is a complete bastard in Australia. We have NYD parties, Test Cricket, sunny weekends and Australia Day. Plus it's bloody hot so booze is usually on the menu everywhere.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:43:38 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:22:41 am
Dry January is a complete bastard in Australia. We have NYD parties, Test Cricket, sunny weekends and Australia Day. Plus it's bloody hot so booze is usually on the menu everywhere.

Do you do dry June then?;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:01:12 am
Quote from: Statto Red on December 17, 2024, 10:53:37 pm
As we're fast approaching that time of year, those that do dry January, yet they still go to the pub but only buy a soft drink [lime/blackcurrant & soda seems to be the soft drink of choice], what's the point when you continue drinking alcohol for the other 11 months of the year.

You had me at dry January

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:59:49 am
Peoples inability to pronounce the name Dewi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 11:59:49 am
Peoples inability to pronounce the name Dewi

Dewi get it wrong Kenny?

I do not how its pronounced thanks to good old English Dewi Morris. Assuming his version is correct!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 12:46:13 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm
Dewi get it wrong Kenny?

I do not how its pronounced thanks to good old English Dewi Morris. Assuming his version is correct!

The name is in the news at the moment

I was thinking about him, yes it was pronounced correctly back then - by Bill McLaren anyway

Deh wee
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:05:21 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 17, 2024, 01:51:07 pm
What would you prefer they used to refer to underlying numbers, then? It's a pretty straightforward term

Of course, I suspect what you really mean is you just don't want underlying numbers to be referred to at all... ;)

To be honest, it's the term itself, I just don't like it. I wouldn't say I'm a stats nerd but I do pay attention to certain ones.

I also don't know what else could be used in place of it hahaha. I'm convinced there's a sexier term out there just waiting to be used though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:07:54 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 01:05:21 pm
To be honest, it's the term itself, I just don't like it. I wouldn't say I'm a stats nerd but I do pay attention to certain ones.

I also don't know what else could be used in place of it hahaha. I'm convinced there's a sexier term out there just waiting to be used though.
you never hear of overlying or adjacent numbers.  they're all hiding, the bastards.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:38:43 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 01:05:21 pm
To be honest, it's the term itself, I just don't like it. I wouldn't say I'm a stats nerd but I do pay attention to certain ones.

I also don't know what else could be used in place of it hahaha. I'm convinced there's a sexier term out there just waiting to be used though.

Underwearing numbers?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:43:26 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 11:59:49 am
Peoples inability to pronounce the name Dewi

Is it like the decimal system, like him off Corrie with an 'ee' at the end, or something else?
Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:43:26 pm
Is it like the decimal system, like him off Corrie with an 'ee' at the end, or something else?

 ;D  Ive got no idea what any of that means

Its De(h ) wee

Edit - the pennys dropped, Yeah like the start of the the word de/cimal
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:21:32 pm
Cant get a ticket for the Brentford game (in their end). Thought Id be able to. Thats annoying.

And also:
Family
Work
Christmas
Life

in no particular order.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm
;D  Ive got no idea what any of that means

Its De(h ) wee

Edit - the pennys dropped, Yeah like the start of the the word de/cimal

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dewey_Decimal_Classification

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dev_Alahan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 04:17:00 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 17, 2024, 02:06:07 pm
Pension rules in this country, written by an idiot obviously.

I have an old SERPS pension, there's not fortune in it. I wanted to take 25% for my flying lessons and leave the rest, I had a 2 hour chat with one a few months ago and he said just deal with it yourself. Doing it this way means I lose the GAR (£40 a month), not arsed about that. However, to take 25% and leave the rest, I need a letter from a financial advisor - which will cost me 3% of the value, so around £900 to £1000, fuck that.

Just spoke to Royal London and they won't budge, but then he says I can take the 25% now and start taking an income and I don't need advice to do that - what the fuck? :butt So i'm taking that route

Is it a fixed 3% , for a letter? Or they asking for c £1000, which turns out to be 3%. Either way a robbery.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 05:19:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:17:00 pm
Is it a fixed 3% , for a letter? Or they asking for c £1000, which turns out to be 3%. Either way a robbery.


Its 3% of the whole pot, so if all my pensions were combined into one pension, it'd be over £9k.

Its fucking stupid - I've had the email and looking through, I can take the 25% and an income for life (not what I want) without involving anyone else, but if I want to move it from one pension to another with the same company, to just take 25% and leave the rest (which is what I want) I have to get the letter signed :butt :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 06:32:40 pm
Quote from: red-nosed reign-debs on September 10, 2024, 02:15:10 pm
Spending all day fumigating the house of dog fleas 😡

Fuck knows where they've come from cos we never come into contact with other dogs but hopefully we've got the little fuckers early enough so they've gone completely!!
We have the same issue but with our cat. I guess it happens because of street cats that come around. Or maybe our neighbors don't protect their pets from fleas. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:12:05 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 17, 2024, 02:06:07 pm
Just spoke to Royal London and they won't budge, but then he says I can take the 25% now and start taking an income and I don't need advice to do that - what the fuck? :butt So i'm taking that route

My current employer's provider is Royal London and they send me a letter at least once a month about combining old workplace pensions into theirs. Just a con to skim a % from the whole lot?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:44:54 pm
Michael McDonald's (Doobie Brothers) voice.
