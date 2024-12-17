

Ive got no idea what that means







If you have an authenticator set up (say an app on the phone) that requires your fingerprint to give you a code for accessing an account, then it protects it a lot more than just a password does.What scammers will do if they have your account details (say, the password) is ring you up (because they probably have your mobile too from whatever hack gave them your password). They'll pretend to be your bank or whatever and will have secretly gone to the online banking page where they'll put in the password but get blocked by the authenticator request. So as they're on the phone to you they'll ask for those codes from the relevant app (to be fair with banks it'll be their own app), and if you're trusting and hand them over then that's them in and can just drain your account.If you ever get random authenticator pings whilst not doing anything then it might be someone who knows your account details for a site attempting access, they won't know about the extra level of security until they try.And if you haven't got an authenticator set up on at least your emails, any site that handles payment processing (Amazon, Paypal etc), and any account that might hold other credentials (Google) then do it now.