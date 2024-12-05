« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45960 on: December 5, 2024, 06:38:53 pm »
thought I had some ribs in the freezer - all wrapped up - defrosted them and opened it just now and it's chicken thighs with a bbq rub.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45961 on: December 5, 2024, 07:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December  5, 2024, 06:38:53 pm
thought I had some ribs in the freezer - all wrapped up - defrosted them and opened it just now and it's chicken thighs with a bbq rub.

Do you have any gonk in the freezer?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45962 on: December 5, 2024, 07:36:44 pm »
fuck are you on about?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45963 on: December 5, 2024, 07:43:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on December  5, 2024, 12:10:15 pm
Goblins are ugly creatures from the depths of hell. Gonks are cute.
So sjolskaer is a goblin?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45964 on: December 5, 2024, 07:45:03 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45965 on: December 5, 2024, 07:45:59 pm »
Dickheads who open their car doors just as you are passing at 30.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45966 on: December 5, 2024, 08:05:26 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  5, 2024, 07:45:03 pm
Well take that as a no.

 ;D

For the record, still quite uncertain as to what precisely a gonk is...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45967 on: December 5, 2024, 08:09:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  5, 2024, 07:43:05 pm
So sjolskaer is a goblin?

No, hes a hobbit

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45968 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 am »
The faff of trying to open a bank account. My sons just turned 16 so trying to set one up for him. Im with Nat West so thought Id just open with them. They have an account for 11-17 year olds, so great, choose that.

Need photo ID. No problem. Need proof of address (they helpfully suggest a council tax bill - hes just turned 16). Theres an option to say he doesnt have proof of ID so they say you need you parent to complete the next bitI do that, it asks for his date of birth, it pops up with a message to say hes too old for this account.

Fucking jokers. Going to pop into a branch - what are the chances of being able to set up there, I bet well be sent home to try and complete online again.

No wonder everyones turning to the likes of Monzo and Revolut. Everything is so antiquated with the old high street banks.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45969 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:37:52 am
The faff of trying to open a bank account. My sons just turned 16 so trying to set one up for him. Im with Nat West so thought Id just open with them. They have an account for 11-17 year olds, so great, choose that.

Need photo ID. No problem. Need proof of address (they helpfully suggest a council tax bill - hes just turned 16). Theres an option to say he doesnt have proof of ID so they say you need you parent to complete the next bitI do that, it asks for his date of birth, it pops up with a message to say hes too old for this account.

Fucking jokers. Going to pop into a branch - what are the chances of being able to set up there, I bet well be sent home to try and complete online again.

No wonder everyones turning to the likes of Monzo and Revolut. Everything is so antiquated with the old high street banks.

I needed to open another account and remember you recommended Revolut, it wasn't suitable though,.

I ended up with Lloyds - who are pretty helpful

My main account is with Nationwide who are extremely helpful
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45970 on: Yesterday at 12:11:04 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:37:52 am
The faff of trying to open a bank account. My sons just turned 16 so trying to set one up for him. Im with Nat West so thought Id just open with them. They have an account for 11-17 year olds, so great, choose that.

Need photo ID. No problem. Need proof of address (they helpfully suggest a council tax bill - hes just turned 16). Theres an option to say he doesnt have proof of ID so they say you need you parent to complete the next bitI do that, it asks for his date of birth, it pops up with a message to say hes too old for this account.

Fucking jokers. Going to pop into a branch - what are the chances of being able to set up there, I bet well be sent home to try and complete online again.

No wonder everyones turning to the likes of Monzo and Revolut. Everything is so antiquated with the old high street banks.

I opened a Natwest account for my daughter last year, students got £100 for opening an account, but it was such a faff I ended up going in and they sorted everything. She never used the account again after getting her £100  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45971 on: Yesterday at 12:48:17 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:37:52 am
Fucking jokers. Going to pop into a branch - what are the chances of being able to set up there, I bet well be sent home to try and complete online again.

When I was trying to set up a second current account with HSBC last Summer to keep sources of income separate they literally refused anything but a branch appointment to do it. Scotland is very light on HSBC branches so this would involve a trip into central Edinburgh from Dunfermline, not something I could just do on a lunchbreak. They don't accept walk-ins and their Saturday slots were all booked up for over a month in advance so it ended up being something like a 3 week wait to pop in on a Monday morning I'd already booked off. This is despite me being a customer of theirs for over 25 years, they would simply not open a second account for me either online or over the phone, no matter how much verification I could provide.

Utterly ridiculous the hoops I had to go through for something so simple. One of the guys I spoke to on the phone did actually suggest an account like Revolut if I needed it urgently, but they never gave me a reason why they were making things so difficult.

Anyway I decided after that I wanted a backup account with another bank with more convenient branches, so went with Bank of Scotland and was able to sort it out in no time at all online. They actually even connected to HSBC for part of the ID & vetting, which is bloody ironic in the circumstances.

So in summary, don't know. I can't imagine any bank won't be able to open an account in person (if you have all the relevant documentation) but whether they'll see you just walking in off the street is another matter, might need to book ahead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45972 on: Yesterday at 02:05:40 pm »
Want to have a beer tonight, but can't as yet as my daughters under 9s match hasn't been called off.

Kick off at 9am. Every park and pitch in the Belfast City Council area has been closed for the weekend. We're in Newtownabbey Council and as it stands, they're opening parks and pitches as normal in the morning  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45973 on: Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm »
Sorted in branch - although mainly did it myself. Applying through the app, not the website did the trick.

Rant over!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45974 on: Yesterday at 02:10:53 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm
Sorted in branch - although mainly did it myself. Applying through the app, not the website did the trick.

Rant over!

Do you still get these?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45975 on: Yesterday at 03:17:00 pm »
Haha sadly not! I had that baby one, not sure I ever despoiled enough to qualify for the other family members!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45976 on: Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm »
Jagerbombs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45977 on: Yesterday at 03:46:17 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 03:17:00 pm
Haha sadly not! I had that baby one, not sure I ever despoiled enough to qualify for the other family members!
Crikey, their requirements were unexpected. I'd have thought it'd only be based on how much you save in the account.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45978 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 pm »
Stephen Mulhern.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45979 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm »
Why the fuck do we still have homeless? Bought a drink for a fella outside Tesco on Lord street, I remember buying him a coffee during covid when I did the Tesco on exchange street. Lovely fella, Kills me to see him still on the streets
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45980 on: Today at 12:07:09 am »
