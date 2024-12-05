Fucking jokers. Going to pop into a branch - what are the chances of being able to set up there, I bet well be sent home to try and complete online again.



When I was trying to set up a second current account with HSBC last Summer to keep sources of income separate they literally refused anything but a branch appointment to do it. Scotland is very light on HSBC branches so this would involve a trip into central Edinburgh from Dunfermline, not something I could just do on a lunchbreak. They don't accept walk-ins and their Saturday slots were all booked up for over a month in advance so it ended up being something like a 3 week wait to pop in on a Monday morning I'd already booked off. This is despite me being a customer of theirs for over 25 years, they would simply not open a second account for me either online or over the phone, no matter how much verification I could provide.Utterly ridiculous the hoops I had to go through for something so simple. One of the guys I spoke to on the phone did actually suggest an account like Revolut if I needed it urgently, but they never gave me a reason why they were making things so difficult.Anyway I decided after that I wanted a backup account with another bank with more convenient branches, so went with Bank of Scotland and was able to sort it out in no time at all online. They actually even connected to HSBC for part of the ID & vetting, which is bloody ironic in the circumstances.So in summary, don't know. I can't imagine any bank won't be able to open an account in person (if you have all the relevant documentation) but whether they'll see you just walking in off the street is another matter, might need to book ahead.