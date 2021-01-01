Yes, but this started with Sams experiences in North America, where its Happy Holidays and Holiday season and this IS creeping into our language. to be honest, I wish most things we pick up from America was fucking dropped.



Honestly the whole thing is largely a big red herring and ones response to it tends to depend on one's pre-existing ideas about whether everything is 'going to hell in a handcart' or not.'Happy Holidays' originates as much in Christianity and was, originally, as much of a Christian phrase, related to Christmas, as Merry Christmas. The word Holiday itself comes from the Anglo Saxon term hāligdæg which means 'holy day'and dates back to the 9th-century or earlier.In fact hāligdæg/holiday as a word for Christmas is attested further back than the word Christmas which dates back to the late 11th century, as Cristes mæsse and wasn't in regular use, or used in its one word form 'Christmas', till the 15th-century. So it is actually the newer term of the two.I wonder how many people back in the 11th to 15th centuries were complaining that this newfangled word 'Christmas' was being shoved in their faces by woke do-gooders instead of the 'proper' word 'holiday'?Christians have used the word 'holiday' and the phrase 'Happy Holidays' to refer to Christmas and the advent period for ages, along with other terms like 'Season's Greetings' which no one seems to object to because we're more used to it from Christmas cards and the like.Even the specific secular US use of 'Happy Holidays' dates back to the mid-1800s at least, so it's not anything 'new' or woke. The world back in the mid-1800s was many things but 'woke' it wasn't, esp in the USA.It's true that in recent years the phrase 'Happy Holiday' has been used by some organisations etc in the US as a general inclusive term, but all they've done is taken a Christian phrase about Christmas and used it because they think it sounds more inclusive.And there was no issue about this until - just like the Rag and the Daily Mail in my previous post - Fox News and the like started blathering on about a liberal 'War on Christmas' in the mid-2000s. And suddenly all the bigots, but also the non-bigots who are easily triggered by something they think is new (but often isn't), have started getting angry about it, where they never were before Fox got their slimey hands on it. Think about that for a minute.I love Christmas and if I thought genuine attempts were being made to ban it, or diffuse it, or force people to use phrases that don't include the word 'Christmas' in it, then I would not be happy.But I know that both media agitation and 'anecdatal' claims by people about this sort of stuff is almost always wrong or misunderstood.I doubt anyone, even in the US, is trying to ban Christmas or ban use of the word.