Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2964426 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45880 on: Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm »
People like him are fucking scum!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqArlcbHVRE
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45881 on: Yesterday at 05:01:58 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
Agree with this. The Muslims I've worked with loved the Christmas holidays. Obviously they weren't interested in the religious side of it but they're no different from most of the so-called Christian population. They were fully signed up to the idea of spending time at home with the family and eating to excess and, as we've seen from Mo's matching pyjamas pictures, they were happy to get involved in other aspects of the celebrations. It's political correctness gone mad to suggest otherwise.
It's not 'politicial correctness gone mad' or wokeism or whatever, though -  at least not in the UK, because it never happens.

What it IS, is an example of right wing tabloids, like the Rag and the Mail, stirring up hatred by false reporting, and the useful idiots or bigots who read them spreading the lies.

The big example, which is still claimed as fact by morons to this day, is the one about Birmingham City Council banning Christmas and changing the name to Winterval, in order not to offend Muslims.

Except that it was completely untrue, but was the kind of story that if written carefully and cynically in a rag acts as a dog whistle to all the moaning bigots out there, and the type of idiots who believe anything they read.

Birmingham only had an event called 'Winterval' once. In 1998. And it was not a replacement for Christmas, it was an umbrella title for a whole series of events over winter, beginning long before Christmas, and including Christmas (the word prominently used) and continuing after Christmas, all designed to attract people to the newly rebuilt city centre. It was literally nothing to do with renaming Christmas or not offending non-Christians.

But that's how the Mail and others reported it, and then were forced to issue corrections after they were busted by bloggers and lawyers.

And thereafter stories about 'councils banning Christmas to not offend minorities etc' continued to do the rounds, without any basis in fact.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45882 on: Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm »
The Muslims. A great bunch of lads.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45883 on: Yesterday at 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:01:58 pm
It's not 'politicial correctness gone mad' or wokeism or whatever, though -  at least not in the UK, because it never happens.

What it IS, is an example of right wing tabloids, like the Rag and the Mail, stirring up hatred by false reporting, and the useful idiots or bigots who read them spreading the lies.

The big example, which is still claimed as fact by morons to this day, is the one about Birmingham City Council banning Christmas and changing the name to Winterval, in order not to offend Muslims.

Except that it was completely untrue, but was the kind of story that if written carefully and cynically in a rag acts as a dog whistle to all the moaning bigots out there, and the type of idiots who believe anything they read.

Birmingham only had an event called 'Winterval' once. In 1998. And it was not a replacement for Christmas, it was an umbrella title for a whole series of events over winter, beginning long before Christmas, and including Christmas (the word prominently used) and continuing after Christmas, all designed to attract people to the newly rebuilt city centre. It was literally nothing to do with renaming Christmas or not offending non-Christians.

But that's how the Mail and others reported it, and then were forced to issue corrections after they were busted by bloggers and lawyers.

And thereafter stories about 'councils banning Christmas to not offend minorities etc' continued to do the rounds, without any basis in fact.



Yes, but this started with Sams experiences in North America, where its Happy Holidays and Holiday season and this IS creeping into our language. to be honest, I wish most things we pick up from America was fucking dropped.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45884 on: Yesterday at 05:12:34 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45885 on: Yesterday at 05:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 05:10:05 pm
Yes, but this started with Sams experiences in North America, where its Happy Holidays and Holiday season and this IS creeping into our language. to be honest, I wish most things we pick up from America was fucking dropped.
Honestly the whole thing is largely a big red herring and ones response to it tends to depend on one's pre-existing ideas about whether everything is 'going to hell in a handcart' or not.

'Happy Holidays' originates as much in Christianity and was, originally, as much of a Christian phrase, related to Christmas, as Merry Christmas. The word Holiday itself comes from the Anglo Saxon term hāligdæg which means 'holy day'and dates back to the 9th-century or earlier.

In fact hāligdæg/holiday as a word for Christmas is attested further back than the word Christmas which dates back to the late 11th century, as Cristes mæsse and wasn't in regular use, or used in its one word form 'Christmas', till the 15th-century. So it is actually the newer term of the two.

I wonder how many people back in the 11th to 15th centuries were complaining that this newfangled word 'Christmas' was being shoved in their faces by woke do-gooders instead of the 'proper' word 'holiday'?

Christians have used the word 'holiday' and the phrase 'Happy Holidays' to refer to Christmas and the advent period for ages, along with other terms like 'Season's Greetings' which no one seems to object to because we're more used to it from Christmas cards and the like.

Even the specific secular US use of 'Happy Holidays' dates back to the mid-1800s at least, so it's not anything 'new' or woke. The world back in the mid-1800s was many things but 'woke' it wasn't, esp in the USA.

It's true that in recent years the phrase 'Happy Holiday' has been used by some organisations etc in the US as a general inclusive term, but all they've done is taken a Christian phrase about Christmas and used it because they think it sounds more inclusive.

And there was no issue about this until - just like the Rag and the Daily Mail in my previous post - Fox News and the like started blathering on about a liberal 'War on Christmas' in the mid-2000s. And suddenly all the bigots, but also the non-bigots who are easily triggered by something they think is new (but often isn't), have started getting angry about it, where they never were before Fox got their slimey hands on it. Think about that for a minute.

I love Christmas and if I thought genuine attempts were being made to ban it, or diffuse it, or force people to use phrases that don't include the word 'Christmas' in it, then I would not be happy.

But I know that both media agitation and 'anecdatal' claims by people about this sort of stuff is almost always wrong or misunderstood. 

I doubt anyone, even in the US, is trying to ban Christmas or ban use of the word.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45886 on: Yesterday at 06:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:58:45 pm
Honestly the whole thing is largely a big red herring and ones response to it tends to depend on one's pre-existing ideas about whether everything is 'going to hell in a handcart' or not.

'Happy Holidays' originates as much in Christianity and was, originally, as much of a Christian phrase, related to Christmas, as Merry Christmas. The word Holiday itself comes from the Anglo Saxon term hāligdæg which means 'holy day'and dates back to the 9th-century or earlier.

In fact hāligdæg/holiday as a word for Christmas is attested further back than the word Christmas which dates back to the late 11th century, as Cristes mæsse and it wasn't in regular use, or used in its one word form 'Christmas', till the 15th-century. So it is actually the newer term of the two.

I wonder how many people back in the 11th to 15th centuries were complaining that this newfangled word 'Christmas' was being shoved in their faces by woke do-gooders instead of the 'proper' word 'holiday'?

Christians have used the word 'holiday' and the phrase 'Happy Holidays' to refer to Christmas and the advent period for ages, along with other terms like 'Season's Greetings' which no one seems to object to because we're more used to it from Christmas cards and the like.

Even the specific secular US use of 'Happy Holidays' dates back to the mid-1800s at least, so it's not anything 'new' or woke. The world back in the mid-1800s was many things but 'woke' it wasn't, esp in the USA.

It's true that in recent years the phrase 'Happy Holiday' has been used by some organisations etc in the US as a general inclusive term, but all they've done is taken a Christian phrase about Christmas and used it because they think it sounds more inclusive.

And there was no issue about this until - just like the Rag and the Daily Mail in my previous post - Fox News and the like started blathering on about a liberal 'War on Christmas' in the mid-2000s. And suddenly all the bigots, but also the non-bigots who are easily triggered by something they think is new (but often isn't), have started getting angry about it, where they never were before Fox got their slimey hands on it. Think about that for a minute.

I love Christmas and if I thought genuine attempts were being made to ban it, or diffuse it, or force people to use phrases that don't include the word 'Christmas' in it, then I would not be happy.

But I know that both media agitation and 'anecdatal' claims by people about this sort of stuff is almost always wrong or misunderstood. 

I doubt anyone, even in the US, is trying to ban Christmas or ban use of the word.
I didn't say anyone's banning the word (although many on the RW of US politics scream that they are).

what I said is the media hardly ever use "Christmas" any more and use "Holiday" instead. and many store signs use Holiday instead.

I explained why in my post.

and the etymology lesson is nice but totally irrelevant, mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45887 on: Yesterday at 06:22:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:38 pm
I didn't say anyone's banning the word (although many on the RW of US politics scream that they are).

what I said is the media hardly ever use "Christmas" any more and use "Holiday" instead. and many store signs use Holiday instead.

I explained why in my post.

Is this in Canada? Or the USA?

Of course, I'm not there so I don't know what's genuinely prevelent, but in cases such as this the perceived prevalence is often not matched by the reality. At a guess I would suspect that it's not being used half as much as it seems, and the word Christmas is still getting plenty of use.

You did say that you thought this was happening for 'woke' reasons, but I doubt that that, or inclusivity, are the primary reasons. There are some genuine issues regarding what has come to be termed as 'wokeism' which I won't go into here as its irrelevent, but with things like this - uses of phrases like Happy Holidays - I assume the hard-nosed businesses that are using them, are using them because they see from their analyses that this is what people want.

So it could be that society is getting so secularised and commercial that this is increasingly people's preference. The way to fight it is to show businesses etc that it's NOT what you want; that you'd rather keep the more traditional terms.

Things don't stand still in language. Just as Christmas replaced holiday as a term for the holy day in the 14th/15th century, so it may have started swinging back the other way now. If true, to stop that will need some efforts.

Quote
and the etymology lesson is nice but totally irrelevant, mate.

Always happy to spout that stuff, I find it great fun - the twists and turns and the facts often being contrary to expectations :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45888 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:22:23 pm
Is this in Canada? Or the USA?

Of course, I'm not there so I don't know what's genuinely prevelent, but in cases such as this the perceived prevalence is often not matched by the reality. At a guess I would suspect that it's not being used half as much as it seems, and the word Christmas is still getting plenty of use.

You did say that you thought this was happening for 'woke' reasons, but I doubt that that, or inclusivity, are the primary reasons. There are some genuine issues regarding what has come to be termed as 'wokeism' which I won't go into here as its irrelevent, but with things like this - uses of phrases like Happy Holidays - I assume the hard-nosed businesses that are using them, are using them because they see from their analyses that this is what people want.

So it could be that society is getting so secularised and commercial that this is increasingly people's preference. The way to fight it is to show businesses etc that it's NOT what you want; that you'd rather keep the more traditional terms.

Things don't stand still in language. Just as Christmas replaced holiday as a term for the holy day in the 14th/15th century, so it may have started swinging back the other way now. If true, to stop that will need some efforts.

Always happy to spout that stuff, I find it great fun - the twists and turns and the facts often being contrary to expectations :)

both Canada and US.

and with all respect Ghost mate, you seem to have a strong opinion about an issue in a place you acknowledge you don't know about.  I lived up to age 22 in the UK and all my family are still there, but I wouldn't dream of assuming I know what's happening on an issue like this.

I can guarantee you it is not "not being used half as much as it seems".

in fact a year or two back, tv news stations had comment pieces about it becoming more and more prevalent, and discussing the "religious and cultural sensitivities" that prompted its usage.  one Toronto station did a survey of non-Christians and came up with what I stated - they are quite happy seeing "Christmas" and don't feel slighted at all by it.

since then it has increased.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45889 on: Yesterday at 07:58:40 pm »
Next door have thrown a pumpkin the size of a footstool over their back wall.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45890 on: Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:58:40 pm
Next door have thrown a pumpkin the size of a footstool over their back wall.

Happy Holidays...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45891 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm
both Canada and US.

and with all respect Ghost mate, you seem to have a strong opinion about an issue in a place you acknowledge you don't know about.  I lived up to age 22 in the UK and all my family are still there, but I wouldn't dream of assuming I know what's happening on an issue like this.

I can guarantee you it is not "not being used half as much as it seems".

in fact a year or two back, tv news stations had comment pieces about it becoming more and more prevalent, and discussing the "religious and cultural sensitivities" that prompted its usage.  one Toronto station did a survey of non-Christians and came up with what I stated - they are quite happy seeing "Christmas" and don't feel slighted at all by it.

since then it has increased.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2011/nov/08/winterval-modern-myth-christmas

I think GT makes some good points. Private companies exist to make money - they obviously feel that using the word Christmas will alienate more people than it attracts and that is their prerogative.  The word Christmas isnt banned but some prefer to use a different word.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45892 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2011/nov/08/winterval-modern-myth-christmas

I think GT makes some good points. Private companies exist to make money - they obviously feel that using the word Christmas will alienate more people than it attracts and that is their prerogative.  The word Christmas isnt banned but some prefer to use a different word.

that article has zero to do with what I posted :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45893 on: Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm
that article has zero to do with what I posted :)

Well I think it beautifully encapsulates the discussion. You need to give in to the woke mob.

Merry Holidays, Sam.

Aren't you getting a festive name change ?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45894 on: Today at 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm
Well I think it beautifully encapsulates the discussion. You need to give in to the woke mob.

Merry Holidays, Sam.

Aren't you getting a festive name change ?

SamHappyHolidaysLad ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45895 on: Today at 10:59:43 am »
Exactly. Who gives a shit. Most of my Muslim friends put up trees and give their kids presents on Xmas day. It was great working in London as we'd have celebrations for Xmas and Eid etc. Any excuse for me. I used to go round to my mates at the end of Ramadan because they'd have a great spread. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45896 on: Today at 11:24:09 am »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 10:59:43 am
Exactly. Who gives a shit. Most of my Muslim friends put up trees and give their kids presents on Xmas day. It was great working in London as we'd have celebrations for Xmas and Eid etc. Any excuse for me. I used to go round to my mates at the end of Ramadan because they'd have a great spread. 

Greedy bastard ;D

Going back to Sams point though, its Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays. Happy Holidays was when we had the welcome drink in the hotel in Tenerife.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45897 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:59:25 am
SamHappyHolidaysLad ;D
just leave me out.  it's bad enough keeping up with who's who without getting confused over who I am.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45898 on: Today at 12:57:41 pm »
Santa's Stuck Up Sam's Ladder

We're gonna get you a Holiday Christmas name, Sam ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45899 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Does anything in the world have a bigger profit margin than a cup of tea in a tourist attraction cafe?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45900 on: Today at 12:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:57:41 pm
Santa's Stuck Up Sam's Ladder

We're gonna get you a Holiday Christmas name, Sam ;D
if that happens, just leave out any reference to anything being stuck up anywhere, OK?  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45901 on: Today at 01:16:03 pm »
Can we change Ghost Town's name to Suzy Dent please?
