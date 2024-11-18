« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1140 1141 1142 1143 1144 [1145]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2946713 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45760 on: November 18, 2024, 10:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 18, 2024, 09:34:57 pm
You didnt suggest bringing your own?



"You can still find 'em..."
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45761 on: November 18, 2024, 10:20:01 pm »
how do we know when we've hit peak boredom?  :)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,526
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45762 on: November 18, 2024, 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 12:32:18 pm
I have not the slightest clue what you're saying to me.  :)
Just that i could see the head of steam building up and the pelters heard your way .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,526
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45763 on: November 18, 2024, 10:21:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 10:20:01 pm
how do we know when we've hit peak boredom?  :)
It's the international break mate. It does things to people .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45764 on: November 18, 2024, 10:22:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 10:20:01 pm
how do we know when we've hit peak boredom?  :)

When you post at 10 am and 10 pm and constantly in-between
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45765 on: November 18, 2024, 10:22:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 18, 2024, 10:20:23 pm
Just that i could see the head of steam building up and the pelters heard your way .
ah I see.

if only I'd been aware.  :)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45766 on: November 18, 2024, 10:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 18, 2024, 10:17:56 pm
To me, if they just said "fat bastards, get out the way" that would be better. Saying "fatties, get out the way, there's a thinnie coming through" implies that because they are a "thinnie" that deserves special treatment, whereas really, the "fatties" should get out the way regardless of who is coming through.

This might just be because I spent my childhood hating how thin I was, but I don't see "thinnie" as being a positive description. In fact now that I'm a gym rat I'll regularly have conversations with people who self-deprecate using similar language.

Could be wrong though! Probably explains why I don't see it as an issue like others do.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45767 on: November 18, 2024, 10:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 18, 2024, 10:22:10 pm
When you post at 10 am and 10 pm and constantly in-between
in other words - time well spent.  :)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45768 on: November 18, 2024, 10:26:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2024, 10:25:23 pm
in other words - time well spent.  :)

The weather thread is gaining momentum
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45769 on: November 18, 2024, 10:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 18, 2024, 10:26:41 pm
The weather thread is gaining momentum
oooh great. I need to get over there then.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45770 on: November 19, 2024, 12:31:27 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 18, 2024, 10:19:00 pm
"You can still find 'em..."

I googled the scene   :lmao


note; don't watch it in work - it's very rude ;D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45771 on: November 19, 2024, 01:13:23 am »
Quote from: kavah on November 19, 2024, 12:31:27 am
I googled the scene   :lmao


note; don't watch it in work - it's very rude ;D

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45772 on: November 19, 2024, 08:48:29 am »
Eldest sticks his head into our room last night just after I've gotten in bed "Dad, why's there black hairs in the sink?" "Oh ffs, he's been trimming his fucking pubes again"

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45773 on: November 19, 2024, 09:22:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 08:30:47 pm
Yeah me for one and I don't give a fuck, I know I'm a fat bastard and its my own fucking fault ;D

You know what does piss me of, women can say they won't date a man shorter than them, but men cannot say they won't date a fat woman - you can't help your height but you can fix being fat.

Except they do say it. Women also say they won't date fat men or like you say, short fellas, tall women also have the opposite problem. I don't actually have an issue with any of that, it's preference, as long as you're not a c*nt about it and use those factors to reduce a person to a thing to put them down - which was my entire point!

The fact that a person can lose weight and 'fix' themselves is very, very far from justification of it being okay to give them abuse over it or mock them.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45774 on: November 19, 2024, 10:15:10 am »
Spent the last few weeks watching the sopranos.missed it all originally so gave it a watch and while I enjoyed it the thing that hannoyed me was it felt like every scene had them all eating,constantly eating.in the back room at the club,the sopranos home,the pork place ,in the evening at some restaurant or other,just a non stop eat fest.
And the noise they made ,eating like pigs ,talking with their mouths full,chomping away ,clanging the cutlery into the plates and practically cutting through the plates.and when it wasnt mealtime walking in the kitchen and first thing is go in the fridge and get something out and start again .
I get that theyre uncouth mafia phsychos but being a script writer on that must have been piss easy .just write scenarios which involves eating and drinking and smoking usually all three at the same time .
No wonder Jonny sac died of lung cancer in the end,constantly lighting up ,puffing away like the flying Scotsman.
Even that crap last episode ending was in a restaurant filling their faces .
Fitting ,I suppose
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,446
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45775 on: November 19, 2024, 10:42:36 am »
Was the joke that most of the "classic Italian my mamma's-a secret-a recipe from the Old Country" food they ate looked rubbish? There's a better Italian round the corner from me than Artie's looked.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45776 on: November 19, 2024, 10:53:07 am »

Blimey what a furore I kicked off. Many good points have been made by Claire and Elmo and re-reading my original post I can totally see now why I was on the receiving of so much criticism - I deserved it. I think I best leave it at that.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45777 on: November 19, 2024, 10:55:59 am »
I much prefer to watch actors eat their food than the usual thing of pushing it around their plate.

Only fools and horses was good for that, Del was always chewing .
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45778 on: November 19, 2024, 10:57:06 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 19, 2024, 10:42:36 am
Was the joke that most of the "classic Italian my mamma's-a secret-a recipe from the Old Country" food they ate looked rubbish? There's a better Italian round the corner from me than Artie's looked.
Yea that was another thing ,all they ate  was pasta every meal although I seem to remember they had a Chinese now and then and they did get a bit giddy about a new Japanese place that opened but that fad soon ended and went back to basics.
I wanted someone to say , for fucks sake not pasta again !! , cant we have egg and chips for a change  .
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,357
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45779 on: November 19, 2024, 10:58:09 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on November 19, 2024, 10:15:10 am
Spent the last few weeks watching the sopranos.missed it all originally so gave it a watch and while I enjoyed it the thing that hannoyed me was it felt like every scene had them all eating,constantly eating.in the back room at the club,the sopranos home,the pork place ,in the evening at some restaurant or other,just a non stop eat fest.
And the noise they made ,eating like pigs ,talking with their mouths full,chomping away ,clanging the cutlery into the plates and practically cutting through the plates.and when it wasnt mealtime walking in the kitchen and first thing is go in the fridge and get something out and start again .
I get that theyre uncouth mafia phsychos but being a script writer on that must have been piss easy .just write scenarios which involves eating and drinking and smoking usually all three at the same time .
No wonder Jonny sac died of lung cancer in the end,constantly lighting up ,puffing away like the flying Scotsman.
Even that crap last episode ending was in a restaurant filling their faces .
Fitting ,I suppose

My favourite scene was when they were all eating, then Adriana was walking past and said "Make way fatties. Thinnie coming through."
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,446
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45780 on: November 19, 2024, 11:12:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 19, 2024, 10:58:09 am
My favourite scene was when they were all eating, then Adriana was walking past and said "Make way fatties. Thinnie coming through."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45781 on: November 19, 2024, 11:17:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 19, 2024, 10:58:09 am
My favourite scene was when they were all eating, then Adriana was walking past and said "Make way fatties. Thinnie coming through."
Ooooh ,thin ice ,thin ice mate ...oh shit what have I said  ;)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,610
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45782 on: November 19, 2024, 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 19, 2024, 10:58:09 am
My favourite scene was when they were all eating, then Adriana was walking past and said "Make way fatties. Thinnie coming through."
:wellin
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45783 on: November 19, 2024, 12:15:50 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on November 19, 2024, 10:15:10 am
Spent the last few weeks watching the sopranos.missed it all originally so gave it a watch and while I enjoyed it the thing that hannoyed me was it felt like every scene had them all eating,constantly eating.in the back room at the club,the sopranos home,the pork place ,in the evening at some restaurant or other,just a non stop eat fest.
And the noise they made ,eating like pigs ,talking with their mouths full,chomping away ,clanging the cutlery into the plates and practically cutting through the plates.and when it wasnt mealtime walking in the kitchen and first thing is go in the fridge and get something out and start again .
I get that theyre uncouth mafia phsychos but being a script writer on that must have been piss easy .just write scenarios which involves eating and drinking and smoking usually all three at the same time .
No wonder Jonny sac died of lung cancer in the end,constantly lighting up ,puffing away like the flying Scotsman.
Even that crap last episode ending was in a restaurant filling their faces .
Fitting ,I suppose

Filling, too...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45784 on: November 19, 2024, 01:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 19, 2024, 10:55:59 am
I much prefer to watch actors eat their food than the usual thing of pushing it around their plate.

Only fools and horses was good for that, Del was always chewing .

there isn't an actor in the world able to make an empty cardboard coffee cup look full.  they can't even carry it like it's not completely empty.

I get that they don't want an accidental spill screw up an hour or so's scene prep, but why TF don't directors put some hot water in - don't have to fill it completely - to at least make them handle the damn things realistically.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45785 on: November 19, 2024, 01:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 19, 2024, 10:58:09 am
My favourite scene was when they were all eating, then Adriana was walking past and said "Make way fatties. Thinnie coming through."

 :lmao
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45786 on: November 19, 2024, 01:46:28 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on November 19, 2024, 11:17:16 am
Ooooh ,thin ice ,thin ice mate ...oh shit what have I said  ;)
oh great, we have another fathead posting.

oh hang on ...
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45787 on: November 19, 2024, 01:50:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 19, 2024, 01:45:01 pm
there isn't an actor in the world able to make an empty cardboard coffee cup look full.  they can't even carry it like it's not completely empty.

I get that they don't want an accidental spill screw up an hour or so's scene prep, but why TF don't directors put some hot water in - don't have to fill it completely - to at least make them handle the damn things realistically.
Yep,  I get why you have scenes of people eating dinner, but why is a cardboard coffee cup used as a prop so much

Im so anal about it, I found myself studying an actors Adams apple
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,526
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45788 on: November 19, 2024, 09:21:20 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45789 on: November 19, 2024, 09:39:08 pm »
Had to take the lad to Ashton U Lyne Air Cadets tonight to do a Music badge, needed to be there for 7, so leaves at 6:20 - gets past Bredbury and motorway stops dead, fucking multiple car pile up - can Mancs not learn to fucking drive :butt :butt :no

5 Fire Engines, 2 cop cars and an Ambulance attended - we were sat for over an hour, 100 yds before the bloody crash, just a shit laod of written off cars in the end. Ended up going to Ikea to pick up an order and just came home, not worth the lad going by then :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45790 on: Yesterday at 02:42:00 pm »
Fella at work says to me this morning, look at one of the Blackpool airport FB pages, the SAS are parked up there.  Goes on and there a photo of two Blue Helicopters, parked under big lights, right near the perimeter fence - the local plane spotters somehow know these are SAS choppers.

Anyway, there's a comment saying should the poster really be posting these pics and referencing all this anti terror legislation, ffs, if the choppers are in full view and the public are taking pics, then the SAS don't give a shiny shit about it. Some people need to engage brain :butt

If they were secret, they'd land at Wharton, that's a secure site due to the Military aircraft that go in and out, including Saudi Carge planes or if they were to use Blackpool, they'd stick them in the hangar where the two choppers for the Gas Rigs out in the Irish Sea are housed.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45791 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm »
The same thing being posted in different threads by the same poster.  I'm looking at you, Samie.

Is it just a post count thing?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45792 on: Today at 01:43:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:42:40 pm
The same thing being posted in different threads by the same poster.  I'm looking at you, Samie.

Is it just a post count thing?

Samie gets a kick out of being abused by Capon, so the more posts....
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,194
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45793 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:42:40 pm
The same thing being posted in different threads by the same poster.  I'm looking at you, Samie.

Is it just a post count thing?

Aggregator bots care little for post counts.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45794 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
Samie has a new update to his CT :D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45795 on: Today at 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:43:43 pm
Samie gets a kick out of being abused by Capon, so the more posts....

Do we not all do?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45796 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:26:35 pm
Do we not all do?

Depends on how brutal he is ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,357
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45797 on: Today at 03:40:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:42:40 pm
The same thing being posted in different threads by the same poster.  I'm looking at you, Samie.

Is it just a post count thing?

Can only think it's about post count.

That and the nonsense from Boston Bosox. Strange behaviour.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45798 on: Today at 04:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:40:50 pm
Can only think it's about post count.

That and the nonsense from Boston Bosox. Strange behaviour.

Al Urooba 0 v 2 Al-Ain
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,357
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45799 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
 :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 1140 1141 1142 1143 1144 [1145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 