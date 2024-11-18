Spent the last few weeks watching the sopranos.missed it all originally so gave it a watch and while I enjoyed it the thing that hannoyed me was it felt like every scene had them all eating,constantly eating.in the back room at the club,the sopranos home,the pork place ,in the evening at some restaurant or other,just a non stop eat fest.

And the noise they made ,eating like pigs ,talking with their mouths full,chomping away ,clanging the cutlery into the plates and practically cutting through the plates.and when it wasnt mealtime walking in the kitchen and first thing is go in the fridge and get something out and start again .

I get that theyre uncouth mafia phsychos but being a script writer on that must have been piss easy .just write scenarios which involves eating and drinking and smoking usually all three at the same time .

No wonder Jonny sac died of lung cancer in the end,constantly lighting up ,puffing away like the flying Scotsman.

Even that crap last episode ending was in a restaurant filling their faces .

Fitting ,I suppose