Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45680 on: Today at 01:10:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:51 pm
No, what a c*nt would do is walk up to the fat person and say "get out of the way you fat c*nt and go on a fucking diet, you lardy piece of shit".

No, that would be a monumental c*nt.

He's already a complete and utter c*nt by voicing his views on here, whether he said them to their face or not.

There's different levels of c*nt in my world  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45681 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:05:05 pm
Barney, we're talking about thoughts, that's all, not judgments.

when we see someone we make instant assessments.  if you see an NBA player walking towards you would you not think "wow he's tall?"

how is thinking "wow they're fat" any different?

Saying someone is tall isn't, in probably 999,999 out of 1m cases, not derogatory.

I'm not saying I've never had a derogatory thought about anyone in my life. I have, but I haven't thought to myself I'lll appear cool as fuck and post this looking for kudos on the internet.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45682 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Not always and you know it - how many fat kids were in your school as a kid? How many teachers?  There were two in my age group, one girl and a lad we nicknamed fatty Cannon and one teacher who we nicknamed Weeble- when I used to take my kids to school, half the fucking school was overweight, both kids and staff. As a nation we're getting fatter and fatter and its not medical, its diet

Youre right not always,  yes I Ado know it, however you stated 99% of cases of obesity are down to pure greed and the reality is it will be far far less than that

There was a discussion in the unpopular opinions thread, where Tepid, a science teacher, pointed out the ways in which other factors play a part.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45683 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Not always and you know it - how many fat kids were in your school as a kid? How many teachers?  There were two in my age group, one girl and a lad we nicknamed fatty Cannon and one teacher who we nicknamed Weeble- when I used to take my kids to school, half the fucking school was overweight, both kids and staff. As a nation we're getting fatter and fatter and its not medical, its diet

The affordability of healthy foods I'd say is a significant factor. The government have made the rich richer and the poor poorer for years. A single mother with 2 kids and a deadbeat dad that doesn't pay their maintenance would probably struggle to ensure their kids have a healthy diet (In a lot of circumstances. Obviously there are single mothers out there with 2 kids that have well paid jobs too.)
Iceland currently have a 10 items for £10 deal on. Pizzas, processed chicken, chips etc. For someone struggling to make ends meet, I'd say feeding them that is a better option than spending £30 a day on the best quality products.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45684 on: Today at 01:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:10:16 pm
No, that would be a monumental c*nt.

He's already a complete and utter c*nt by voicing his views on here, whether he said them to their face or not.

There's different levels of c*nt in my world  :D

True

Don't forget though, I'm posting my thoughts as an 18st male with a 48 inch belly - I look fucking awful when I look in the mirror and tbf, I need to be told I'm a fat c*nt, cos I never realised how gross I looked. We do need to stop being nice and using shit like "plus size" or even worse, adjusting the size of clothes, especially womens, to make them feel better. My missus looks at size 10 dresses and says no way are they a 10, they're a 12 or more. My girlfriend through my 30's was a size 10 and she was thin, she'd probably be a 6 or 8 in the current sizes. I buy 40 waist jeans am I fuck a 40, I'm well bigger than that

When I was 19st in 2005, my then G/F used to say "I like my men big", but when I look at pics from then, I looked like a fucking whale, I looked a lot better in 2006 when I was single and 15st 4lb
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45685 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:18:28 pm
True

Don't forget though, I'm posting my thoughts as an 18st male with a 48 inch belly - I look fucking awful when I look in the mirror and tbf, I need to be told I'm a fat c*nt, cos I never realised how gross I looked. We do need to stop being nice and using shit like "plus size" or even worse, adjusting the size of clothes, especially womens, to make them feel better. My missus looks at size 10 dresses and says no way are they a 10, they're a 12 or more. My girlfriend through my 30's was a size 10 and she was thin, she'd probably be a 6 or 8 in the current sizes. I buy 40 waist jeans am I fuck a 40, I'm well bigger than that

When I was 19st in 2005, my then G/F used to say "I like my men big", but when I look at pics from then, I looked like a fucking whale, I looked a lot better in 2006 when I was single and 15st 4lb

I haven't weighed myself in years. Think I was about 15 and a half last time. Have no doubt I'm heavier now.
Have moved up to extra large t shirts, and that's definitely because they're making them smaller, not because of me growing round the belly  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45686 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:18:25 pm
The affordability of healthy foods I'd say is a significant factor. The government have made the rich richer and the poor poorer for years. A single mother with 2 kids and a deadbeat dad that doesn't pay their maintenance would probably struggle to ensure their kids have a healthy diet (In a lot of circumstances. Obviously there are single mothers out there with 2 kids that have well paid jobs too.)
Iceland currently have a 10 items for £10 deal on. Pizzas, processed chicken, chips etc. For someone struggling to make ends meet, I'd say feeding them that is a better option than spending £30 a day on the best quality products.

Exactly, mental health also plays a part
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45687 on: Today at 01:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:18:25 pm
The affordability of healthy foods I'd say is a significant factor. The government have made the rich richer and the poor poorer for years. A single mother with 2 kids and a deadbeat dad that doesn't pay their maintenance would probably struggle to ensure their kids have a healthy diet.
Iceland currently have a 10 items for £10 deal on. Pizzas, processed chicken, chips etc. For someone struggling to make ends meet, I'd say feeding them that is a better option than spending £30 a day on the best quality products.

We were poor as fuck when I was growing up, arrears on the rent, gas , leccy, got vouchers for school uniform, twat of a father who never paid maintenance, yet me and our kid were fed and weren't fat. My Ma cooked all our meals from scratch and we were never in, played loads of sport etc. 

Even now, you can make meals that are healthy and cheap, just takes thought and effort. My lad makes homemade pizzas that cost about a quid a pop, we've got a £40 bread maker and its about 60p to make a loaf, I made a massive chili yesterday for around £3.50, there's loads of websites with cheap recipes and as horrible it may feel to have to do it, if you can't afford to feed the kids, use the foodbanks, its what they are there for and what people like me donate the food for. Our local Foodbank delivers using white vans, so it can easily be seen as an Amazon delivery.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45688 on: Today at 01:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:55:55 am
Country music being 'popular' all of a sudden, fucking everywhere. I blame Swift. I blame Beyonce.

I think Country music has always been popular on Merseyside, though. I seem to remember that Billy Butler's brother had a show on it on Radio Merseyside a few years back!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45689 on: Today at 01:35:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:28:19 pm
I think Country music has always been popular on Merseyside, though. I seem to remember that Billy Butler's brother had a show on it on Radio Merseyside a few years back!

Yeah I remember that. Radio two also did a show, think it may have been presented by Whispering Bob Harris.

One of the best songs you'll ever hear is Witchita Lineman

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45690 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:35:51 pm
Yeah I remember that. Radio two also did a show, think it may have been presented by Whispering Bob Harris.

One of the best songs you'll ever hear is Witchita Lineman

Yes, I agree Witchita Lineman is a really good song.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45691 on: Today at 01:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:54:03 pm
I'm aware. I have a brother and sister who are both significantly overweight.

I wouldn't think "Move out of my way you fat c*nt, I'm thinner than you and should have right of way on the pavement" then post it on the internet.

Because that would make me a c*nt.



I thought the point of them being chubsters was secondary to selfish fuckers walking 2/3/4 abreast on a pavement, taking up the entire width and forcing those walking the other way to have to walk in the road to pass.

It's a general hannoyance of mine full stop whatever their BMI.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45692 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:14 pm


I thought the point of them being chubsters was secondary to selfish fuckers walking 2/3/4 abreast on a pavement, taking up the entire width and forcing those walking the other way to have to walk in the road to pass.

It's a general hannoyance of mine full stop whatever their BMI.

Good point, people lack of awareness on pavements is generally poor
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45693 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:14 pm


I thought the point of them being chubsters was secondary to selfish fuckers walking 2/3/4 abreast on a pavement, taking up the entire width and forcing those walking the other way to have to walk in the road to pass.

It's a general hannoyance of mine full stop whatever their BMI.

Their appearance would be irrelevant then. He made a point of picturing the scene and describing them.

I would have agreed if the point he was making is just a group of people in general not making way for a single person who then has to step out onto a road to get past them.

I've been in that situation when I'm walking to the shop with my kid. I just stand still and make them split and walk round me.

The worst is groups of kids getting on a train and trying to squeeze past people getting off. I actively move side to side to block them. Little c*nts that are going to grow up to be monumental c*nts.

Other groups of c*nts in work that have no idea how lift etiquette works. They don't let people out first before trying to get in. They don't take any notice of people queueing in front of them and make their way to the first lift that arrives instead of standing back and letting the people in front get in first. I fucking hate them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45694 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:40:14 pm


I thought the point of them being chubsters was secondary to selfish fuckers walking 2/3/4 abreast on a pavement, taking up the entire width and forcing those walking the other way to have to walk in the road to pass.

It's a general hannoyance of mine full stop whatever their BMI.



Same in shops when two or more are shopping together, side by side blocking the aisle, while dawdling.

Another is where they leave the trolley one side of the aisle, while they pick stuff from the other side - their trollie ends up farther down the aisle as I walk past.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45695 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Lift and train etiquette get also leaves a lot to be desired in this country.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45696 on: Today at 01:57:57 pm »
The lifts on the Liverpool underground are really small, I get very hannoyed when able bodied people with no luggage use them

Lazy fuckers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45697 on: Today at 02:01:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Not always and you know it - how many fat kids were in your school as a kid? How many teachers?  There were two in my age group, one girl and a lad we nicknamed fatty Cannon and one teacher who we nicknamed Weeble- when I used to take my kids to school, half the fucking school was overweight, both kids and staff. As a nation we're getting fatter and fatter and its not medical, its diet

And home deliveries. In the past if you wanted a take away youd walk to the chippy, now you can get a calorie loaded pizza delivered to your door for half time.

Why not just buy one from the supermarket and pop it in the oven?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45698 on: Today at 02:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:56:14 pm
Lift and train etiquette get also leaves a lot to be desired in this country.

Do you fart inside or outside being the issue? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45699 on: Today at 02:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:43:31 pm
Good point, people lack of awareness on pavements is generally poor

And those engrossed in some shite on their phone who glare at you when they realise you are walking towards them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45700 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:01:10 pm
Do you fart inside or outside being the issue? ;D

Always inside, let people enjoy it more
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45701 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:01:05 pm
And home deliveries. In the past if you wanted a take away youd walk to the chippy, now you can get a calorie loaded pizza delivered to your door for half time.

Why not just buy one from the supermarket and pop it in the oven?

I look at the calories in some of the pizzas and its "how much?". The highest at Dominos is 2700. My kids will demolish an Aldi Pizza with 1500 calories in it without blinking
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45702 on: Today at 02:06:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:04:01 pm
And those engrossed in some shite on their phone who glare at you when they realise you are walking towards them.

Ive posted this before but I just stay still and let them walk into me, a wheelchair footplate to the shin can be a valuable lesson
