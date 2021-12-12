The affordability of healthy foods I'd say is a significant factor. The government have made the rich richer and the poor poorer for years. A single mother with 2 kids and a deadbeat dad that doesn't pay their maintenance would probably struggle to ensure their kids have a healthy diet.
Iceland currently have a 10 items for £10 deal on. Pizzas, processed chicken, chips etc. For someone struggling to make ends meet, I'd say feeding them that is a better option than spending £30 a day on the best quality products.
We were poor as fuck when I was growing up, arrears on the rent, gas , leccy, got vouchers for school uniform, twat of a father who never paid maintenance, yet me and our kid were fed and weren't fat. My Ma cooked all our meals from scratch and we were never in, played loads of sport etc.
Even now, you can make meals that are healthy and cheap, just takes thought and effort. My lad makes homemade pizzas that cost about a quid a pop, we've got a £40 bread maker and its about 60p to make a loaf, I made a massive chili yesterday for around £3.50, there's loads of websites with cheap recipes and as horrible it may feel to have to do it, if you can't afford to feed the kids, use the foodbanks, its what they are there for and what people like me donate the food for. Our local Foodbank delivers using white vans, so it can easily be seen as an Amazon delivery.