Today's minor annoyances...Getting superglue all over my fingers.Trying to wear in a new pair of Doc Martens. They seem stubbornly resistant to shoe stretchers, Wonder Balsam and the old hair dryer trick. It's like walking round in someone else's feet. I'll stick with them though - I'd rather endure the pain than resort to Sketchers.Large groups of fat waddlers slowly cluttering their way across the entire pavement and the only way to pass them was to step into the road and take my chances with oncoming traffic. 'Make way fatties, thinnie coming through' I was too polite to say.I couldn't name a single Taylor Swift or Beyonce song but I like country music.