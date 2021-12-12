« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45640 on: Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm »
Breaking the yolk of a raw egg
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45641 on: Yesterday at 03:59:28 pm »
Farmers
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45642 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45643 on: Yesterday at 06:07:08 pm »
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45644 on: Yesterday at 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:55:55 am
Country music being 'popular' all of a sudden, fucking everywhere. I blame Swift. I blame Beyonce.
Capon will be along to introduce you to Breakers Roar soon.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45645 on: Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm »
Today's minor annoyances...

Getting superglue all over my fingers.

Trying to wear in a new pair of Doc Martens. They seem stubbornly resistant to shoe stretchers, Wonder Balsam and the old hair dryer trick. It's like walking round in someone else's feet. I'll stick with them though - I'd rather endure the pain than resort to Sketchers.

Large groups of fat waddlers slowly cluttering their way across the entire pavement and the only way to pass them was to step into the road and take my chances with oncoming traffic. 'Make way fatties, thinnie coming through' I was too polite to say.  ;D

I couldn't name  a single Taylor Swift or Beyonce song but I like country music.  :-[  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45646 on: Today at 09:09:18 am »
Too polite? With that attitude to others I think we can safely say youre a fucking bellend.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45647 on: Today at 09:40:34 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:09:18 am
Too polite? With that attitude to others I think we can safely say youre a fucking bellend.

That is too polite.

I'd say complete and utter c*nt.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45648 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
You didnt see my first draft.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45649 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Today's minor annoyances...

Getting superglue all over my fingers.

Trying to wear in a new pair of Doc Martens. They seem stubbornly resistant to shoe stretchers, Wonder Balsam and the old hair dryer trick. It's like walking round in someone else's feet. I'll stick with them though - I'd rather endure the pain than resort to Sketchers.

Large groups of fat waddlers slowly cluttering their way across the entire pavement and the only way to pass them was to step into the road and take my chances with oncoming traffic. 'Make way fatties, thinnie coming through' I was too polite to say.  ;D

I couldn't name  a single Taylor Swift or Beyonce song but I like country music.  :-[  ;D

That'd certainly motivate people trying to improve their health and fitness, shame on you for being so polite  :boxhead
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45650 on: Today at 12:18:18 pm »
erm -- he's a bellend for NOT calling fat people fat even though he thinks they are?

I'm missing something here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45651 on: Today at 12:22:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:18:18 pm
erm -- he's a bellend for NOT calling fat people fat even though he thinks they are?

I'm missing something here.

Are you trying to end the war in Ukraine by having the worlds' weapons target you?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45652 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:22:08 pm
Are you trying to end the war in Ukraine by having the worlds' weapons target you?
I have not the slightest clue what you're saying to me.  :)
