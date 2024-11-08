« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1134 1135 1136 1137 1138 [1139]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2935094 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45520 on: November 8, 2024, 07:22:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on November  7, 2024, 03:23:58 pm
Wirral Globe claiming the Council could be bankrupt by the end of the year. They need to find 31 million to balance the books and the current situation is unsustainable. That will put the cat among the pigeons.  :o

One of the issues is paying £3.9 million in rents over the next year for its new offices

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/council-faces-39m-bill-next-30322275
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45521 on: November 8, 2024, 07:23:49 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on November  8, 2024, 07:22:29 am
One of the issues is paying £3.9 million in rents over the next year for its new offices

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/council-faces-39m-bill-next-30322275

Probably paying the king.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45522 on: November 8, 2024, 10:17:20 am »
Quote from: jillc on November  7, 2024, 04:47:42 pm
Thanks, John. The look for budget cuts is unending we are going to have spend another 7 million on placements this year.  :-\  The cost of social care is horrific at the moment.

This is the reality. The single best thing central government could do relatively quickly (i.e. in the life of this parliament) would be to shift social care responsibility and budgets off councils onto either a regional or local organisation specifically set up for it. We probably need some kind of central body to unravel the gigantic mess that is public sector pensions as well, especially at the council/local level.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45523 on: November 8, 2024, 12:38:36 pm »
Why are food bank managers being offered a £35k salary? 

I thought they were charities, run by volunteers 🤷
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,914
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45524 on: November 8, 2024, 12:42:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 12:38:36 pm
Why are food bank managers being offered a £35k salary? 

I thought they were charities, run by volunteers 🤷

I'd guess they are so big and busy its a full time job and they need to make the salary attractive otherwise they'd just get muppets?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,998
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45525 on: November 8, 2024, 12:43:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 12:38:36 pm
Why are food bank managers being offered a £35k salary? 

I thought they were charities, run by volunteers 🤷

Charities are not entirely run by volunteers. Some jobs you really need to get done full time by people with the right experience, and you just need to pay people to do that.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45526 on: November 8, 2024, 12:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  8, 2024, 12:43:38 pm
Charities are not entirely run by volunteers. Some jobs you really need to get done full time by people with the right experience, and you just need to pay people to do that.
yep. every big-name vol organization is run by "professionals" in that "industry".  been that way for years.  local charity ops don't need to be paying ppl mind you.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45527 on: November 8, 2024, 12:54:29 pm »
^^^

Crazy taking money away from impoverished people!!
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,998
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45528 on: November 8, 2024, 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 12:54:29 pm
^^^

Crazy taking money away from impoverished people!!

The argument being that having paid professionals running parts of the charity allows the to do a better job. A bit like how you usd to see (it just occurred to me I haven't seen them in ages) paid people on high streets accosting you trying to sign you up to donate. By paying people you end up raising more - they would argue anyway.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45529 on: November 8, 2024, 01:25:31 pm »
the recruitment company I worked for did a lot of business in the charity sector

I struggled to get my head around charities paying recruitment fees.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45530 on: November 8, 2024, 01:34:46 pm »
dunno about the UK but over here you can look online at the finances of any charity that is approved by the gov't as eligible for tax-deductible donations.

an easy way to see what % of their revenue goes into overhead/admin eg paying the top people.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45531 on: November 8, 2024, 01:36:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 12:38:36 pm
Why are food bank managers being offered a £35k salary? 

I thought they were charities, run by volunteers 🤷

The logistics and admin must be incredible for them, surely you want an experienced full time person doing it rather than a volunteer?
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45532 on: November 8, 2024, 02:30:39 pm »
I'd rather all the money raised went on the food that people need rather than staff but maybe I'm just too naive.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,471
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45533 on: November 8, 2024, 02:38:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 02:30:39 pm
I'd rather all the money raised went on the food that people need rather than staff but maybe I'm just too naive.

It's probably the same scenario that begs the question is it worth paying £Xm for the CEO. Especially as so few can see what they actually do.
Sort of (and it's not a great analogy) , surely it's not worth paying Salah xxx.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,914
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45534 on: November 8, 2024, 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 02:30:39 pm
I'd rather all the money raised went on the food that people need rather than staff but maybe I'm just too naive.

You'd probably find that, over the course of 12 months, the cost of wasted food, downtime to vehicles etc woud be more than £35k if not properly organised.

I'll just use a small one as an example -  the Stretford Foodbank is near to me (affiliated to Trussel) - they have collection points in the Asda, Sainsburys, so they need to organise collecting from there, then they need to get the stuff sorted, allocated and delivered (in unmarked vans). Someone has to manage all that, make sure the vans are road legal, volunteers are in and doing the jobs, recruiting volunteers and most importantly that the food is collected and distributed as soon as possible. No one person will volunteer for a role like that, so it needs a F/T staff member and its needs someone professional to do the job. If there were stories that the foodbank wasn't collecting, or worse, not delivering parcels, then the public could lose faith and stop donating to that particular bank.

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45535 on: November 8, 2024, 03:10:09 pm »
I'm trapped at home right now as the front door won't open, seems the mechanism from the handle to the lock that opens the door has jammed, been on to the housing firm that maintains the flats, they're sending someone round asap.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,097
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45536 on: November 8, 2024, 03:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  7, 2024, 01:34:47 pm
Samsung TV by any chance?

I've bought them for years thinking they'd eventually sort it out, but they obviously don't give a fuck so my next TV will be something else.

Software on LG is really good.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45537 on: November 8, 2024, 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November  8, 2024, 03:23:17 pm
Software on LG is really good.
I've always thought Sony is one of best choices but haven't bought a tv in a while.  Are they still rated?
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,454
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45538 on: November 8, 2024, 03:30:20 pm »
Any streaming service where you 'buy' a movie to own it. You don't own it. You've paid £15 for them to store it on their servers and if you quit them, you've lost it. Biggest scam of all time. Keeps people from leaving them, you're paying them a monthly fee too, and if anything ever happened to their servers, it's gone.

Like buying a Bluray and asking the bloke down the road to keep hold of it for you until you want to watch it, and him moving house and taking it with him.

Physical media rules.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,471
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45539 on: November 8, 2024, 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 02:49:10 pm
You'd probably find that, over the course of 12 months, the cost of wasted food, downtime to vehicles etc woud be more than £35k if not properly organised.

I'll just use a small one as an example -  the Stretford Foodbank is near to me (affiliated to Trussel) - they have collection points in the Asda, Sainsburys, so they need to organise collecting from there, then they need to get the stuff sorted, allocated and delivered (in unmarked vans). Someone has to manage all that, make sure the vans are road legal, volunteers are in and doing the jobs, recruiting volunteers and most importantly that the food is collected and distributed as soon as possible. No one person will volunteer for a role like that, so it needs a F/T staff member and its needs someone professional to do the job. If there were stories that the foodbank wasn't collecting, or worse, not delivering parcels, then the public could lose faith and stop donating to that particular bank.



And someone that know the H&S minefield around the food 'waste' operation.
I'm sure there are volunteers that could fill all those roles. But not enough for all the charities, so they have to pay people to work for them instead of elsewhere.
It'd be interesting to see turnover vs salaries, or # volunteers vs salaries for different charities.

Just remembered, chuggers. That's the name for the charity muggers that seemed to always get you. I think they bought in legislation to make them less agressive.  Also, there's probably sod all footfall in the high st so not worth deploying people there.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,471
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45540 on: November 8, 2024, 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on November  8, 2024, 03:30:20 pm
Any streaming service where you 'buy' a movie to own it. You don't own it. You've paid £15 for them to store it on their servers and if you quit them, you've lost it. Biggest scam of all time. Keeps people from leaving them, you're paying them a monthly fee too, and if anything ever happened to their servers, it's gone.

Like buying a Bluray and asking the bloke down the road to keep hold of it for you until you want to watch it, and him moving house and taking it with him.

Physical media rules.
If they went under, you'd lose their stuff. But I'm sure they could get the movies back if they had a temporary server failure.  Bittorrent would help them out.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45541 on: November 8, 2024, 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2024, 03:39:55 pm
And someone that know the H&S minefield around the food 'waste' operation.
I'm sure there are volunteers that could fill all those roles. But not enough for all the charities, so they have to pay people to work for them instead of elsewhere.
It'd be interesting to see turnover vs salaries, or # volunteers vs salaries for different charities.

Just remembered, chuggers. That's the name for the charity muggers that seemed to always get you. I think they bought in legislation to make them less agressive.  Also, there's probably sod all footfall in the high st so not worth deploying people there.

Speaking of chuggers, at one time you couldn't walk through Liverpool City Centre without encountering them at some point in Town, no doubt after complaints the council put in restrictions that you don't see them now. 
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45542 on: November 8, 2024, 03:48:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 02:49:10 pm
You'd probably find that, over the course of 12 months, the cost of wasted food, downtime to vehicles etc woud be more than £35k if not properly organised.

I'll just use a small one as an example -  the Stretford Foodbank is near to me (affiliated to Trussel) - they have collection points in the Asda, Sainsburys, so they need to organise collecting from there, then they need to get the stuff sorted, allocated and delivered (in unmarked vans). Someone has to manage all that, make sure the vans are road legal, volunteers are in and doing the jobs, recruiting volunteers and most importantly that the food is collected and distributed as soon as possible. No one person will volunteer for a role like that, so it needs a F/T staff member and its needs someone professional to do the job. If there were stories that the foodbank wasn't collecting, or worse, not delivering parcels, then the public could lose faith and stop donating to that particular bank.

I guess the really big ones like that would do and I was comparing it to our village one where the volunteers collect, sort and deliver.

The Spar also drops off their collection as our sorting place is next to one of their stores so they can deliver to both in one drop.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45543 on: November 8, 2024, 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 03:48:04 pm
I guess the really big ones like that would do and I was comparing it to our village one where the volunteers collect, sort and deliver.

The Spar also drops off their collection as our sorting place is next to one of their stores so they can deliver to both in one drop.

I'd agree with that Rob posted, you can always look at it as great news it's providing employment which goes back into the community via taxes.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45544 on: November 8, 2024, 04:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  8, 2024, 03:55:31 pm
I'd agree with that Rob posted, you can always look at it as great news it's providing employment which goes back into the community via taxes.

True.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45545 on: November 8, 2024, 04:18:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  8, 2024, 03:48:04 pm
I guess the really big ones like that would do and I was comparing it to our village one where the volunteers collect, sort and deliver.

The Spar also drops off their collection as our sorting place is next to one of their stores so they can deliver to both in one drop.

Believing in caution and awareness regarding salaries paid to executives at charities is no bad thing, Debs... It's an issue where it would be very easy to find examples of both good administrators who well earn their salaries and "CEOs" who don't do shit after being paid beaucoup...

Your observation of the size of the charity as a factor is good one...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45546 on: November 8, 2024, 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on November  8, 2024, 03:30:20 pm
Physical media rules.

Having your own media server = best of both worlds. You're not reliant on companies keeping stuff available for you (or staying afloat themselves) and you don't need to find space for unsightly CD/DVD racks in the living room, or physically find the disc/tape and insert it into anything to start watching.

And if you use something like Plex as the interface then navigating your collection is similar to going on a proper streaming platform (although I'm personally happy enough just to open up an SMB share and browse Windows on the TV).

And yet for me, I wouldn't touch a Kindle and books have to be paper.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45547 on: Yesterday at 06:38:27 pm »
People doing pub crawls or pub runs as it was yesterday,bunch of yahoo's.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45548 on: Yesterday at 07:28:49 pm »
When a 30-minute DIY task turns into a 2 hour swearathon.

Today's was putting up an added wire shelf in a storage closet. 

All fine until I realized (a) there's no fucking room in there for me and the existing shelves and (b) the end brackets come with specialized fasteners that DON'T FUCKING FIT THE BRACKETS.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45549 on: Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm »
Droping a Tablet and cracking the screen, 2nd time i've done that this year. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,214
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45550 on: Today at 12:18:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  7, 2024, 11:48:03 am
I'd say that's right - we also go in B and I've only ever been patted down when I had a coat on, thin jacket the other night and didn't get patted, although my lad, who's 14 and 6ft 2 had a padded coat on and wasn't checked either

You always ask for a woman to pat you down though Rob.  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,214
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45551 on: Today at 12:19:29 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm
Droping a Tablet and cracking the screen, 2nd time i've done that this year. ::)

Good Es?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 1134 1135 1136 1137 1138 [1139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 