Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45480 on: November 2, 2024, 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October 31, 2024, 05:16:33 pm
Soft close toilet seats in public toilets. It's bad enough that I have to touch them to lift them up but to have to hold it while I'm pissing is a travesty. I use the toe of my boot to lift the seats up but I can't hold them without using my hand.

At least this way, you don't have annoying pricks standing next to you.
stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45481 on: November 2, 2024, 11:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on November  2, 2024, 06:55:17 pm
Braindead dickheads who think bommy night starts on the Saturday before Nov 5th and just assume every twat wants to hear their explosions going off all fuckin night...

Same here. Also preceded by two nights of Diwali. Plus we'll have Tuesday and next Saturday for all the people who's chums couldn't make this weekend.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,340
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45482 on: November 2, 2024, 11:53:19 pm »
We just took the dog over to Sefton Park for his late night walk. Some twats turn up in their car and let a load of rockets off on the field, so he goes nuts. It was 11:30pm.  :no

Ignorant, selfish gobshites.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,685
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45483 on: Yesterday at 12:04:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  2, 2024, 11:53:19 pm
We just took the dog over to Sefton Park for his late night walk. Some twats turn up in their car and let a load of rockets off on the field, so he goes nuts. It was 11:30pm.  :no

Ignorant, selfish gobshites.
Add Brainless to that.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,340
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45484 on: Yesterday at 07:18:54 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:04:15 am
Add Brainless to that.
That definitely applies to the twat setting fireworks off at 6:45am this morning.  :no
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,429
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45485 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on November  2, 2024, 11:00:25 pm
These fucking things.



Ribena can stick the new caps up their arse.
Presumably the bottle has to follow?
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45486 on: Yesterday at 08:51:07 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on November  2, 2024, 11:00:25 pm
These fucking things.



Ribena can stick the new caps up their arse.

I loath them too, & always rip the top off.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45487 on: Today at 03:30:00 pm »
A couple of twats in full twat regalia of 3 piece tweed suits and obligatory tweed caps came in the pub for "after shoot" drinks on Friday night, then had the nerve to complain about the price, so only stayed for one.

Last time one of these wankers was in the pub he was discussing the possibility of buying a 184 acre  property on the other side of the Island for £1.4m as he needed somewhere with more land for his business, rearing birds for the shoot.

Get fucked you greedy motherfucker.  £1000 a day for a shoot but £6 for a pint is too expensive 😡
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,672
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45488 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm »
Saw a load of those said tweed suits and cap toffs ^^ near us the other day, all carrying shotties.   Had a horse box type thing, full of deceased pheasants or grouse.

I think the type of people participating annoy me much more than them actually blowing away game birds.

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45489 on: Today at 03:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:35:57 pm
Saw a load of those said tweed suits and cap toffs ^^ near us the other day, all carrying shotties.   Had a horse box type thing, full of deceased pheasants or grouse.

I think the type of people participating annoy me much more than them actually blowing away game birds.

Yeah this guy is one of our neighbours and they have a similar horsebox for exactly that.

Nobody that go on these shoots even want the birds they've shot, they give them away here or they just get binned.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,672
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45490 on: Today at 04:57:23 pm »
Just reminded me of a time we went to the Cheshire game fair once for a mooch around. I went with a couple of mates from Lower Broughton in Salford.

We were having a go on the Clay Pigeon shooting and the lad running the thing asked the Salford lads if they would feel more comfortable wearing a Balaclava. :)
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,094
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45491 on: Today at 05:14:54 pm »
A pretty large thing, but the incident that happened in Edinburgh at the weekend. Thankfully I haven't seen any of the videos or images, but any bastard sharing them should be locked up. Disgusting fuckers they are.
Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45492 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Hangnails. I kept waking up all night catching one on the bedding every time I rolled over. I cut it back the best I could this morning but still keep catching it on things. How can something so trivial be so annoying and painful ?
Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45493 on: Today at 09:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:14:54 pm
A pretty large thing, but the incident that happened in Edinburgh at the weekend. Thankfully I haven't seen any of the videos or images, but any bastard sharing them should be locked up. Disgusting fuckers they are.

What's that Barney, haven't heard and can't see anything on BBC news

edit, just seen on the Echo. Man hit by bus and decapitated, videos getting shared by scumbags. Horrible stuff
