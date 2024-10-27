« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1131 1132 1133 1134 1135 [1136]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2919633 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,037
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45400 on: October 27, 2024, 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

I bet you had some funny looks when you were licking it off the floor.  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45401 on: Yesterday at 07:16:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

You still shopping from the bottom shelf?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • Bring the noise
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45402 on: Yesterday at 07:38:12 am »
Just to bang on about Wolverhampton plates on local taxis, I just swerved out of the way of some knobhead outside Liverpool cricket club who pulled out of a side street without looking, he pulls up next to me with a big spliff burning away in his Wolverhampton taxi and looked at me like I stole his lighter. Took photos of his reg and plate but the information is unclear on review.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45403 on: Yesterday at 02:07:03 pm »
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45404 on: Yesterday at 02:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:07:03 pm
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.
Infuriating, isn't it.  :rant
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45405 on: Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:07:03 pm
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.

We had to find you all somewhere you could be disgusting without us having to suffer 👍😁
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45406 on: Yesterday at 02:27:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm
We had to find you all somewhere you could be disgusting without us having to suffer 👍😁
:sad
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45407 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 27, 2024, 09:50:23 pm
I was about 8 at the time too but saw it. Our Dad got us all out of our beds in the middle of the night to watch a moment of history.  But yeah I doubt many kids stayed up all night round at their mates and I've come to hate all those celeb talking head shows too.

Prob one for the 'unpopular opinions' thread but I don't mind poshos on tv, as long as they aren't c*nts and know what they are talking about and their accents/voices are intelligible enough for everyone to understand. I'd much rather listen to them than the likes of Jamie fckin Carragher - even though my early years were spent a stone's throw from where he grew up I can't bear listening to him ; give me a posho over him anyday  ;D
Yes Im not a fan of those type of shows either .cheap,easy to make ,crap tv just so we can sit there and go ooh I had a space hopper an all   or whatever thing theyre banging on about.

The money must be good for doing that as its the same z  listers on them all .

Posh people on tv ..no thanks ,all that Received Pronunciation crap makes my ears bleed .glarss,Barth and larf ..behave yourselves.all to sound superior.give me a regional accent from any part of Britain over that any day .
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,137
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45408 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:59:29 am
Terminal 2 at manc airport. £7 for a pint of Peroni shandy ffs


If you're planning on having a few drinks at the airport then the lounge is a no brainer. Used it for the first time last year think we paid about £35 a head? 2 drinks and some food and it's paid for itself compared to the other food & drink establishments in the terminal.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,381
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45409 on: Today at 09:58:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:07:03 pm
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.

But if we got rid of them, how would Displate and those facebook shops selling Peaky Blinders merch stay in business?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,450
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45410 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
My GP practice are an absolute joke.

A health nurse recently gave me a completely wrong set of figures (BP, weight, test results) and was extremely rude and dismissive. I complained to the surgery and was told they would reply within 28 days. Got a phone call on day 33 from the practice manager who was really nice, apologised on behalf of the nurse, explained the situation and was that kind that I ultimately felt guilty for complaining.

I told her I actually needed an appointment for tomorrow (today) and she said, "don't queue on the phone in the morning, I'll book you in now". Rearranged a load of meetings in work to WFH, gets a cab to the surgery in the pissing down rain, only to be told she had booked it for the 5th November!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,137
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45411 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Its frustrating yeah, do you have the NHS App? You can usually link it to your GP practice and see all your test results and upcoming appointments just in case someones given you duff info on the phone.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,450
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45412 on: Today at 02:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:54:14 pm
Its frustrating yeah, do you have the NHS App? You can usually link it to your GP practice and see all your test results and upcoming appointments just in case someones given you duff info on the phone.

Nice one, I will look into that cheers
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45413 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:38:12 am
Just to bang on about Wolverhampton plates on local taxis, I just swerved out of the way of some knobhead outside Liverpool cricket club who pulled out of a side street without looking, he pulls up next to me with a big spliff burning away in his Wolverhampton taxi and looked at me like I stole his lighter. Took photos of his reg and plate but the information is unclear on review.
Just returned from a weekend staying with my mate in Liverpool . He had the Uber app and we got cabs everywhere , every cab  ( 8 in total ) was from Wolverhampton
What happened to local taxi drivers ?
Cheap as chips mind and no worries about them fleecing you by going the long way as you pay for your cab in advance  :D
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45414 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:54:14 pm
Its frustrating yeah, do you have the NHS App? You can usually link it to your GP practice and see all your test results and upcoming appointments just in case someones given you duff info on the phone.

The app is fantastic, I use it to book appointments and always get one the same day.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1131 1132 1133 1134 1135 [1136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 