« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1129 1130 1131 1132 1133 [1134]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2906068 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,664
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45320 on: October 22, 2024, 12:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 22, 2024, 11:18:08 am
Once or twice
Quote from: CraigDS on October 22, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Can't say I recall Rob ever mentioning it.

Fuck off you two ;D

Its because I know local taxi drivers who were put out of work by them - Draex will know this, ask for a taxi to the Italian job or the Copper hatch now and they'll go "wheres that?" and then its twat nav to find the place.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 22, 2024, 11:07:44 am
Read an article on BBC yesterday about taxi drivers getting their licence from Wolverhampton as it's cheap as fuck and much easier to obtain.
I remember you mentioning it a few times over the years.

Them and Sefton, £800 and fuck off out of our area - its scary as most have been refused licences by local authorities, yet these c*nts will give them the plate to raise cash due to Tory cuts, without thinking of the implications. I had to ring Sefton a few years ago as an Uber went straight through as we were crossing the road, just missed me, the kids and the lollipop lady - the woman at Sefton was so apologetic and she said they just hand the plates out and then they get 2 years to pass the taxi test - I remember my mate, from Crocky, having to learn every street in Southport when he did his badge.

Quote from: Draex on October 22, 2024, 10:46:52 am
I think this happens a lot, I was driving home next the Old Trafford and a taxi driver pulled out in front of me and I hit him, he went mental saying I had to pay for the damage so I asked him for all his details as it would go via insurance, never heard from him again! It was a wolverhampton license, no damage bar a scratch to my car.

It was a few cabbies telling me and you always take it with a pinch of salt, but maybe there is something in it - one did question how some are running brand new 5 series as taxis
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45321 on: October 22, 2024, 01:19:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 22, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Can't say I recall Rob ever mentioning it.
Is Rob the guy from Margate, lives in County Durham, married to a Swansea supporter, works as an accountant?


:)

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,288
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45322 on: October 22, 2024, 07:49:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 22, 2024, 01:19:41 pm
Is Rob the guy from Margate, lives in County Durham, married to a Swansea supporter, works as an accountant?


:)



Yeah , and his lad is afraid to fly.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45323 on: October 23, 2024, 11:44:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 21, 2024, 10:40:32 pm
We have exactly the same issues in Manchester with Uber drivers, the standard of driving from far too many is shocking, not one of them has passed a proper taxi test, they all run on Sefton and Wolverhampton plates. I've spoken to people who have wondered if the driver had a licence and, this might be sour grapes, but I've had taxi drivers claim they share a badge and 4 will drive under one licence.


I see bellend driving from Uber drivers every commute. Ignore not just laws but rules of the road. They drive away from traffic lights with all the acceleration of Slabby Maguire (to eek out their fuel) meaning half the drivers behind them don't get through the lights before they turn back to red. If there's a queue to go straight on and an empty filter lane to turn right, they'll go to the end of the filter lane then put their left indicator on to jump the queue (and some soft twat will let the c*nt in).

And all of the same characteristics as SamLad's post.

I had to swerve round one idiot who ignored a give way sign and road markings and went to pull out of me. I beeped to warn him and he slammed on at the last minute. He was then behind me at the next lights a short way down the road and I could see him in my mirror, ranting and gesticulating at me. I turned and tried to mime "it was my right of way" and he got out, shouting that I didn't know what I was talking about and I should have given way to him. I also got out, towered over him, and stayed unusually calm. I told him to go back and see the give way sign and road markings at the end of his lane. He wasn't having it. I told him if he didn't know the rules of the road in this country, he shouldn't be driving here. This just triggered him even more. I just laughed, got back in my car and drove away through the now green light (and looked behind as he scurried back to his Prius and wasn't able to make the lights before they turned back red.

And all of the same characteristics as SamLad's post.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45324 on: October 23, 2024, 12:10:16 pm »
We had to get an Uber from the co-op arena to Stockport a few weeks ago. No trains running after 11.30pm so it was either an uber or the tram to Manchester and then the 192 bus. The uber driver didn't have a clue where he was going, took the wrong turn off the motorway and was heading to Ashton at one point.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45325 on: October 23, 2024, 04:05:52 pm »
people not agreeing with my informative posts on RAWK
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45326 on: October 23, 2024, 04:06:26 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 23, 2024, 04:05:52 pm
people not agreeing with my informative posts on RAWK
what utter fucking nonsense that is.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45327 on: October 23, 2024, 04:09:26 pm »
can we agree to disagree Sam boy?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45328 on: October 23, 2024, 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 23, 2024, 04:09:26 pm
can we agree to disagree Sam boy?
I'm confused now.

ppl not agreeing with you annoys you, but now you want me to agree to not agree?

:)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,664
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45329 on: October 23, 2024, 04:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 23, 2024, 12:10:16 pm
We had to get an Uber from the co-op arena to Stockport a few weeks ago. No trains running after 11.30pm so it was either an uber or the tram to Manchester and then the 192 bus. The uber driver didn't have a clue where he was going, took the wrong turn off the motorway and was heading to Ashton at one point.

Its gotten beyond a joke now hasn't it. Taxi drivers used to be, in the main, professional and could drive, now they're shite sat nav followers.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45330 on: October 23, 2024, 04:40:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 23, 2024, 04:16:39 pm
Its gotten beyond a joke now hasn't it. Taxi drivers used to be, in the main, professional and could drive, now they're shite sat nav followers.



I went out with some mates for the England Euros final and tried to get an Uber about 20 mins after the final whistle.

For the approx 5 miles to my house, the app was quoting almost 40 quid (normally under a tenner). The 3 or 4 local cab firms in Sintellins seem to have consolidated into one, and they now only operate through an app, so I downloaded that, was told a cab would be there in 7 mins, which counted down to 1 min then stopped (and no driver had picked the job up). So I set out walking.

Did about half a mile and tried Uber again - still sky-high price.

Did another half mile - price down to £8. Booked it, guy turns up a few mins later.



So I'm going to throw 'dynamic pricing' into the pit of hannoyance.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,664
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45331 on: October 23, 2024, 05:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 23, 2024, 04:40:41 pm


I went out with some mates for the England Euros final and tried to get an Uber about 20 mins after the final whistle.

For the approx 5 miles to my house, the app was quoting almost 40 quid (normally under a tenner). The 3 or 4 local cab firms in Sintellins seem to have consolidated into one, and they now only operate through an app, so I downloaded that, was told a cab would be there in 7 mins, which counted down to 1 min then stopped (and no driver had picked the job up). So I set out walking.

Did about half a mile and tried Uber again - still sky-high price.

Did another half mile - price down to £8. Booked it, guy turns up a few mins later.



So I'm going to throw 'dynamic pricing' into the pit of hannoyance.



Uber are c*nts

We were going to see John Bishop at the Manchester Arena a few years ago on Saturday. Went for a meal local first then planned to use a local company for a taxi into Manc.

Missus rings up the "local" company - can I have a taxi to the Italian Job please (its been there over 30 years)? "Wheres that?", are you fucking kidding?  Finally gets it ordered, we're waiting, no sign of the cab, so I looked at Uber, c*nts wanted £80 to go to Manc. Fuck off, went and jumped the train to Oxford Road, £7 - sorted - phne goes when we got near Oxford Road, taxi was at the restaurant - prick

By now its fucking late, half 7ish, starts at 8, so comes out the station and jumps in a black cab. Now her Grandad was in the Guinness Book of records at one point as the UK's longest serving Black Cab driver and her Dad did the cabs too after he retired, so we expected the cabbie to be like them and know the back streets - c*nt only fucking drives onto Deansgate into solid fucking traffic cos thats where his twat nav said go :butt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45332 on: October 23, 2024, 06:14:02 pm »
Not your usual Facebook annoyance but had a real emotional smack in the face today.

I was checking out my daughters new partners "friends" and although I knew his mum knew some of my parents employees from decades ago I didn't expect to see the name of a then 17yr old bitch that had an affair with my dad, fucking off to Cornwall with him and putting my mum in hospital for weeks.

Fucking bitch, as my then 11yr old persona I wanted to rip into her but thought better of it!!
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,681
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45333 on: October 23, 2024, 06:41:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 23, 2024, 06:14:02 pm
Not your usual Facebook annoyance but had a real emotional smack in the face today.

I was checking out my daughters new partners "friends" and although I knew his mum knew some of my parents employees from decades ago I didn't expect to see the name of a then 17yr old bitch that had an affair with my dad, fucking off to Cornwall with him and putting my mum in hospital for weeks.

Fucking bitch, as my then 11yr old persona I wanted to rip into her but thought better of it!!

Slightly different from your usual discourse round the garden and local wildlife, Debs... and obviously far more than a small, annoying thing... :o
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45334 on: October 23, 2024, 06:50:41 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 23, 2024, 06:41:39 pm
Slightly different from your usual discourse round the garden and local wildlife, Debs... and obviously far more than a small, annoying thing... :o

Yeah it was horrible mate and not really small either!!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,156
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45335 on: October 23, 2024, 07:03:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 23, 2024, 04:16:39 pm
Its gotten beyond a joke now hasn't it. Taxi drivers used to be, in the main, professional and could drive, now they're shite sat nav followers.

Last year I had to call a private hire cab to take me to A&E as my AF was kicking off in the early morning. A very pleasant African lad turned up, told him I was going to hospital, he fiddled with his phone and set off.

When he reached the dual carriage by pass about quarter mile from ours rather than turn left onto the carriage way he started to turn right towards any oncoming traffic. Fortunately there was no one else on the road.

Didnt do my heart rate any good.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,010
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45336 on: October 23, 2024, 07:34:41 pm »
Have another dose of gout on my wrist, had it in the same wrist a couple of weeks ago too, it's quite painful, i've taken 2 naproxen tablets, a mate gave me a pack a couple of weeks ago.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45337 on: October 24, 2024, 10:51:20 pm »
where the hell is all this shite coming from on the game preview threads saying "this is a free hit"?

in October??!!

I get that there's tons of different opinions/views about players and tactics etc. but FFS the only time a league result doesn't matter is if we're at the top with a lead that can't be matched near the end of the season.

do these idiots know nothing about the fucking game?



Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,681
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45338 on: October 24, 2024, 10:55:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2024, 10:51:20 pm
where the hell is all this shite coming from on the game preview threads saying "this is a free hit"?

in October??!!

I get that there's tons of different opinions/views about players and tactics etc. but FFS the only time a league result doesn't matter is if we're at the top with a lead that can't be matched near the end of the season.

do these idiots know nothing about the fucking game?





All right, damn it, who got SamLad all fired up?  ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,632
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45339 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 22, 2024, 11:07:44 am
Read an article on BBC yesterday about taxi drivers getting their licence from Wolverhampton as it's cheap as fuck and much easier to obtain.
I remember you mentioning it a few times over the years.

Read that too, apparently 20% of all private hire driver across the country are on Wolverhampton plates. Costs £49 I think, where most other councils charge a few hundred.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45340 on: Yesterday at 08:51:59 am »
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2024, 10:51:20 pm
where the hell is all this shite coming from on the game preview threads saying "this is a free hit"?

in October??!!

I get that there's tons of different opinions/views about players and tactics etc. but FFS the only time a league result doesn't matter is if we're at the top with a lead that can't be matched near the end of the season.

do these idiots know nothing about the fucking game?

It's like a comfort blanket for them Sam. 

If they convince themselves the result doesn't matter they won't get all upset and have their week ruined having to hide from anyone who might take the piss if we drop points.

It also means they can go all overboard on the gloatometer if we don't drop points and give all those saddos that normally give them hell the same treatment.

Coping mechanisms in my day was to shrug shoulders whilst inwardly fuming but would never be negative about my own team or the players!!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45341 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 am »
I've somehow done my back in sat watching TV last night. 

Painkillers nor ibuprofen gel haven't even touched it 😔
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,664
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45342 on: Yesterday at 09:02:23 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:26:36 am
Read that too, apparently 20% of all private hire driver across the country are on Wolverhampton plates. Costs £49 I think, where most other councils charge a few hundred.

I'd say 90% of Ubers in Trafford are on Wolverhampton plates now, the rest are on Sefton plates
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,998
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45343 on: Yesterday at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:00:39 am
I've somehow done my back in sat watching TV last night. 

Painkillers nor ibuprofen gel haven't even touched it 😔

I have a similar out of nowhere injury, can't fully bend or straighten my left elbow, was in tears this morning trying to tie my hair up ffs ;D had to go the chemist for some proper painkillers as ibuprofen/paracetamol and gel/tiger balm/deep heat (not together!) all didn't touch it. They're currently kicking in and i feel all floaty.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45344 on: Yesterday at 10:11:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:53:09 am
I have a similar out of nowhere injury, can't fully bend or straighten my left elbow, was in tears this morning trying to tie my hair up ffs ;D had to go the chemist for some proper painkillers as ibuprofen/paracetamol and gel/tiger balm/deep heat (not together!) all didn't touch it. They're currently kicking in and i feel all floaty.

Got my wheatie bag on it now so hopefully that'll loosen it up.

The ibuprofen gel is on prescription for my arthritic knee and works within minutes for that pain but it's not touched this.

FFS I'm meant to be working tonight but can see me going at this rate 😕
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,998
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45345 on: Yesterday at 11:13:30 am »
:( hope it works, Debs, I still can't straighten my arm but I'm certainly less arsed about it ;D

pharmacist said if the painkillers don't work then its likely to be a nerve issue but I now can't remember if that meant if I needed to go to the walk in or not.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,288
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45346 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:02:23 am
I'd say 90% of Ubers in Trafford are on Wolverhampton plates now, the rest are on Sefton plates

Why do you care about the plates, if it's just the cheapest plates to get them?  Obviously them being shite drivers and not knowing routes is rubbish. But a totally different thing?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,156
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45347 on: Yesterday at 11:43:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:39:12 am
Why do you care about the plates, if it's just the cheapest plates to get them?  Obviously them being shite drivers and not knowing routes is rubbish. But a totally different thing?

It was introduced as one of the Tories deregulation scams and has simply driven standards lower.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,664
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45348 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:39:12 am
Why do you care about the plates, if it's just the cheapest plates to get them?  Obviously them being shite drivers and not knowing routes is rubbish. But a totally different thing?

Because to get a Taxi licence, you have to undergo CRB checks etc to make sure you're not a convicted sex offender etc - Wolverhampton just flog you a plate, they've been selling them to men who have been refused by their own local authority on various grounds, they don't give a fuck, its someone else's - maybe your wife's when she's in a cab with these men - issue.

Here's one for you, I worked with a lovely fella from Nigeria, he was driving in the UK on a Nigerian licence - at 12 months he took his UK test, failed it 3 times and then got 3 pts a week after passing his test for going through a red light he just didn't notice - if he'd gone to Wolverhampton, with his Nigeria licence, they'd have sold him a plate. Want him driving your wife and kids about?

To get a taxi licence used to involve checks, learning the "knowledge" so you could, from memory, drive from one address to another and you had to take a test. Now rock up with £800 and bang, you're a taxi driver. Then just drive about an area you don't know, relying on twat nav, driving like a twat and put all the local taxi drivers out of work.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:18:59 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,929
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45349 on: Yesterday at 04:45:30 pm »
Without wanting to sound like Andy... iCloud.

It's a pile a shite.

I use it as a cloud drive on my Mac, have it set up so everything is meant to be saved in the cloud and not locally, yet for some reason it continues to download random files to take up space on my hard drive and given I have thousands of files on there it takes me forever to find what it's downloaded to get rid of it to free up space (as there is no option to undownload all). Also if you've shared folders with people, which I do, then if they upload anything to that then it also decides to download that.

I need to download a file to work on, but because it's decided to randomly download a few hundred GB of files I can't until that's finished and I can't stop it downloading the ones I don't want  :no
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,462
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45350 on: Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2024, 10:51:20 pm
where the hell is all this shite coming from on the game preview threads saying "this is a free hit"?

in October??!!

I get that there's tons of different opinions/views about players and tactics etc. but FFS the only time a league result doesn't matter is if we're at the top with a lead that can't be matched near the end of the season.

do these idiots know nothing about the fucking game?





Similar, but also opposite. When one of our points rivals play before us and drop points, youll sometimes read means nothing if we dont win. Is it not understood theyve still lost points no matter what our result? Hyperbolic claptrap.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45351 on: Yesterday at 07:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm
Similar, but also opposite. When one of our points rivals play before us and drop points, youll sometimes read means nothing if we dont win. Is it not understood theyve still lost points no matter what our result? Hyperbolic claptrap.

Excellent terminology Mr Blessed
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45352 on: Today at 07:40:50 am »
That consistently awful delay when you get to the petrol bowser and it's never ready to start pumping out fuel.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45353 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Fuck sake this bad back is reminiscent of Mrs Overall in Acorn Antiques during the "soup" sketch 🤦😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1129 1130 1131 1132 1133 [1134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 