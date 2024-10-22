Why do you care about the plates, if it's just the cheapest plates to get them? Obviously them being shite drivers and not knowing routes is rubbish. But a totally different thing?
Because to get a Taxi licence, you have to undergo CRB checks etc to make sure you're not a convicted sex offender etc - Wolverhampton just flog you a plate, they've been selling them to men who have been refused by their own local authority on various grounds, they don't give a fuck, its someone else's - maybe your wife's when she's in a cab with these men - issue.
Here's one for you, I worked with a lovely fella from Nigeria, he was driving in the UK on a Nigerian licence - at 12 months he took his UK test, failed it 3 times and then got 3 pts a week after passing his test for going through a red light he just didn't notice - if he'd gone to Wolverhampton, with his Nigeria licence, they'd have sold him a plate. Want him driving your wife and kids about?
To get a taxi licence used to involve checks, learning the "knowledge" so you could, from memory, drive from one address to another and you had to take a test. Now rock up with £800 and bang, you're a taxi driver. Then just drive about an area you don't know, relying on twat nav, driving like a twat and put all the local taxi drivers out of work.