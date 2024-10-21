I went out with some mates for the England Euros final and tried to get an Uber about 20 mins after the final whistle.
For the approx 5 miles to my house, the app was quoting almost 40 quid (normally under a tenner). The 3 or 4 local cab firms in Sintellins seem to have consolidated into one, and they now only operate through an app, so I downloaded that, was told a cab would be there in 7 mins, which counted down to 1 min then stopped (and no driver had picked the job up). So I set out walking.
Did about half a mile and tried Uber again - still sky-high price.
Did another half mile - price down to £8. Booked it, guy turns up a few mins later.
So I'm going to throw 'dynamic pricing' into the pit of hannoyance.
Uber are c*nts
We were going to see John Bishop at the Manchester Arena a few years ago on Saturday. Went for a meal local first then planned to use a local company for a taxi into Manc.
Missus rings up the "local" company - can I have a taxi to the Italian Job please (its been there over 30 years)? "Wheres that?", are you fucking kidding? Finally gets it ordered, we're waiting, no sign of the cab, so I looked at Uber, c*nts wanted £80 to go to Manc. Fuck off, went and jumped the train to Oxford Road, £7 - sorted - phne goes when we got near Oxford Road, taxi was at the restaurant - prick
By now its fucking late, half 7ish, starts at 8, so comes out the station and jumps in a black cab. Now her Grandad was in the Guinness Book of records at one point as the UK's longest serving Black Cab driver and her Dad did the cabs too after he retired, so we expected the cabbie to be like them and know the back streets - c*nt only fucking drives onto Deansgate into solid fucking traffic cos thats where his twat nav said go