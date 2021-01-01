« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1128 1129 1130 1131 1132 [1133]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2893183 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45280 on: Yesterday at 08:00:08 pm »
So we just don't get mobile signal in this country any more then? Went from Westhoughton to Tolworth and back this weekend, stopping in various places on the motorway and various bits of SW London, and neither me (3) nor my wife (EE) going get decent download speeds on 4g anywhere. I think I got 5g at Warwick services but nowhere else. I was especially surprised just how bad it was in SW London. Another bit of key national infrastructure that just doesn't work.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45281 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm
One of my earliest interests in football was Eusebio, primarily because of his thunderbolt of a shot and and something of a novelty being black. I used to decorate my exercise books with my idea of what the real Stadium of Light looked like.

My earliest football memory is playing out in the street and all the older kids pretending they were Eusebio when kicking a ball around during the 66 World Cup. I was only 6 and not into football yet but it stuck with me, such a glamorous sounding name compared to all the Brady's, O'Connor's, Flynn's, Duffy's and Boyle's in Bootle back then  ;D
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45282 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm »
Where we live I don't do the bit of the M62 between the M602 and M6 much, but did yesterday. How long has it been that bad? Like driving over a corrugated roof - the surface looks like it has tree roots growing under it, forcing it up every 50 yards.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45283 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Where we live I don't do the bit of the M62 between the M602 and M6 much, but did yesterday. How long has it been that bad? Like driving over a corrugated roof - the surface looks like it has tree roots growing under it, forcing it up every 50 yards.

Its been like that for ages mate and its getting worse - I do that at least twice a month going to work and my car bounces like mad on that bit. Its been a bad section for at least 23 years, I did that stretch every day from 2001-2007 and it was bone jarring -  I'm not sure if there are old mines under it causing the road to sink

Lane 1 is the best one to travel as it hardly gets used so is the smoothest ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,349
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45284 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:07:28 pm
Plus the pull out method has been known to be ineffective, regardless how fast you are going at it.
Alright Onan of the Levirate marriage
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45285 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Where we live I don't do the bit of the M62 between the M602 and M6 much, but did yesterday. How long has it been that bad? Like driving over a corrugated roof - the surface looks like it has tree roots growing under it, forcing it up every 50 yards.

It's always been like it mate.  Shocking isn't it!!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45286 on: Today at 12:35:52 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm
Where we live I don't do the bit of the M62 between the M602 and M6 much, but did yesterday. How long has it been that bad? Like driving over a corrugated roof - the surface looks like it has tree roots growing under it, forcing it up every 50 yards.



Isn't it that the whole area is one big peat bog?

When Stephenson was building the first passenger railway line in the world between Liverpool & Manchester, the footings for his track over the Moss kept sinking. It's too deep for pilings, so he built hundreds of rafts out of heather, brushwood and timber, then laid the track on these. If you stand close when a train passes, you can see the track sink then rise (and speed is restricted through this stretch)

Whatever they used under the M62 doesn't seem as effective! That section has been resurfaced at least twice since I started commuting into Manc in 2000, and the problem always kicks off again shortly after.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45287 on: Today at 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:35:52 pm


Isn't it that the whole area is one big peat bog?

When Stephenson was building the first passenger railway line in the world between Liverpool & Manchester, the footings for his track over the Moss kept sinking. It's too deep for pilings, so he built hundreds of rafts out of heather, brushwood and timber, then laid the track on these. If you stand close when a train passes, you can see the track sink then rise (and speed is restricted through this stretch)

Whatever they used under the M62 doesn't seem as effective! That section has been resurfaced at least twice since I started commuting into Manc in 2000, and the problem always kicks off again shortly after.





Yep its called Chat Moss, its a low lying Peat Bog. I've also been told there was mining around there which adds to the problem.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45288 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:19:37 pm
Yep its called Chat Moss, its a low lying Peat Bog. I've also been told there was mining around there which adds to the problem.

Chat is just one (the most well-known) of the mosses in that area between Warrington and Manchester. You've also got Risley Moss, Astley Moss, Holcroft Moss and a few others in that broad area.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45289 on: Today at 03:17:20 pm »
I call that section of the motorway the whoops.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45290 on: Today at 03:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:07:55 pm
Chat is just one (the most well-known) of the mosses in that area between Warrington and Manchester. You've also got Risley Moss, Astley Moss, Holcroft Moss and a few others in that broad area.



I'm pretty sure the knackered section is on Chat Moss though

Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:17:20 pm
I call that section of the motorway the whoops.



;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,617
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45291 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:07:55 pm
Chat is just one (the most well-known) of the mosses in that area between Warrington and Manchester. You've also got Risley Moss, Astley Moss, Holcroft Moss and a few others in that broad area.



Don't forget Not Boss Moss...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45292 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:46 pm
I'm pretty sure the knackered section is on Chat Moss though

;D



There's not exactly boundaries (there once will have been), but Chat Moss tends to be a section east of Risley Moss. One or both will cover the 'whoops' because it's around that area (Holcroft and Astley Mosses are further north, more towards the East Lancs)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45293 on: Today at 03:28:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:46 pm
I'm pretty sure the knackered section is on Chat Moss though

;D

Pretty sure at least one lorry has gone off the edge there into the allotments.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45294 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:28:49 pm
Pretty sure at least one lorry has gone off the edge there into the allotments.


the twat was probably driving illegally in the outside lane just before.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,888
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45295 on: Today at 03:36:24 pm »
Doesnt "annoy" me but didnt know where else to put it- just realised next year will be 20 years since Istanbul. Bloody hell! Im getting old. In my head 20 years ago means the 80s.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45296 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm

I'd rather you sent the Police a video of those who sit in lanes 2 and 3 or 3 and 4 for mile upon mile upon mile, these are actually causing traffic issues and are a safety hazard.


The two vehicles in lanes 1 & 2 were big artics.

One was going about a half mph faster than the next, which was going a half mph faster than the other (about time we had precise 'governors' in lorries!)

I'd say that, instead of me and other car drivers showing a bit of patience, the tit in the lorry going ever-so-slightly faster than the other two should have done so, and not drove illegally in the outside lane.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45297 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm
I'd rather you sent the Police a video of those who sit in lanes 2 and 3 or 3 and 4 for mile upon mile upon mile, these are actually causing traffic issues and are a safety hazard.
what can the cops do about that though (especially if there's tons of them)?  track them down and tell them off?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45298 on: Today at 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:39:07 pm
what can the cops do about that though (especially if there's tons of them)?  track them down and tell them off?

3pts and £100 fine these days for that
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45299 on: Today at 04:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:36:37 pm

The two vehicles in lanes 1 & 2 were big artics.

One was going about a half mph faster than the next, which was going a half mph faster than the other (about time we had precise 'governors' in lorries!)

I'd say that, instead of me and other car drivers showing a bit of patience, the tit in the lorry going ever-so-slightly faster than the other two should have done so, and not drove illegally in the outside lane.





First off, tit shouldn't be in lane 3, I give you that BUT:-

This is one thing that is really really difficult to get across to car drivers and its to do with time pressures and the length of the working day. At 70 mph, you're doing 1.16 miles per minute, at 56mph its 0.93, so the couple of minutes you were held up probably added less than 1 minute to your overall journey, seeing as you were doing what 50 miles?

Now at 54 mph, over 4 hours, you're doing 216 miles if you get a clear run, at 56 you do 224. Now you might say so what, its added 10/12 minutes to your run, but that 12 mins might be crucial. I did a run last month, Warrington/East Kilbride/Armathwaite and back. I pulled into the yard having worked 14hrs 50 mins. That left me with 10 minutes to dump the truck in the yard, grab my gear, drop the paperwork hand the keys in and log off. Once I go past 15 hrs, I'm breaking the law and opening myself up to fines. If I couldn't make the depot, I would have to park up for the night and sleep out, which if you are a day driver is shit as you won't have night out clothes or sleeping bags etc, as its illegal for the company to send a company vehicle to get me as travelling in a company vehicle is classed as working time.

Drivers are under immense pressure to get to RDC's on time and for trampers, due to absolute lack of facilities these days, truck stops are almost non existent, laybys are being closed, the driver could be thinking "I need to be in such and such a services by 6pm (say) or I'm not getting a parking space.

Every HGV is governed to 56mph, but some firms, to save fuel, set the limiter to 54/53/52 or even 50mph. Even the ones I drive, even though its set to 56mph, I've had new trucks that actually stop at 55mph

So, you lose 2 mins on your little journey, he could end up sleeping in his truck in a layby all night
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45300 on: Today at 04:44:25 pm »
You're far too patient with me.

Should have stuck to your "I'd have rammed Nobby into the barrier" line  ;D





Saying that....  ;) he was only in the outside lane for a few minutess. The lorry he was overtaking was overtaking another. The lorry he was overtaking soon enough pulled back into the inside lane when he'd got past the slowest lorry. And he then pulled into the middle lane. If he'd have stayed behind, he would have had to slow to (eg) 55 for a few mins, not for 4 hours. This was about half-10 on Friday night, btw. I wasn't arsed about losing a couple of minutes on a journey, more that a big, fuck-off lorry was in the outside lane, ignoring the laws of the road - and I did think that motorways are monitored by CCTV and the traffice wombles drive up and down, so he was taking a big risk anyway.

Oh, and I can't be arsed downloading the dashcam footage and sending it off  :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45301 on: Today at 04:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:25 pm
You're far too patient with me.

Should have stuck to your "I'd have rammed Nobby into the barrier" line  ;D





Saying that....  ;) he was only in the outside lane for a few minutess. The lorry he was overtaking was overtaking another. The lorry he was overtaking soon enough pulled back into the inside lane when he'd got past the slowest lorry. And he then pulled into the middle lane. If he'd have stayed behind, he would have had to slow to (eg) 55 for a few mins, not for 4 hours. This was about half-10 on Friday night, btw. I wasn't arsed about losing a couple of minutes on a journey, more that a big, fuck-off lorry was in the outside lane, ignoring the laws of the road - and I did think that motorways are monitored by CCTV and the traffice wombles drive up and down, so he was taking a big risk anyway.

Oh, and I can't be arsed downloading the dashcam footage and sending it off  :lmao

Next KIA ev I see is going into the barrier and hopefully its yours ;D

Meanwhile, this absolute dickhead will be down the dole office today, likely up in court on dangerous driving charges and up in front of the Traffic Commissioner in the not too distant and saying goodbye to his Class 1 licence for at least a few months

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/og0h9v-BT5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/og0h9v-BT5s</a>
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45302 on: Today at 05:26:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:41:57 pm
3pts and £100 fine these days for that
OK but do you think cops would/should/could devote the person-power needed to do that to a whole shit-ton of ppl?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45303 on: Today at 05:40:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:26:12 pm
OK but do you think cops would/should/could devote the person-power needed to do that to a whole shit-ton of ppl?

Yes. Lane hogging causes delays and accidents in the UK, its a major issue. A lot of the ones doing it are likely not insured/not licenced too.

Dunno about where you live now (Canada or USA, cannot remember), but in the UK, dashcam footage is used heavily to prosecute now. In 2023, according to Nextbase, 33500 users uploaded dashcam footage and over 70% (around 23,400) led to Police action, from warning letters to actual prosecutions. Something like 100,000 videos in total get uploaded each year.

I assume the Police love it. Two or 3 civilian staff, on say £15k a year, sitting watching footage all day and them raising hundreds of thousands in fines and in some cases getting drivers banned. The public are basically becoming Traffic Police in the UK

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gnzsYERjooE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gnzsYERjooE</a>

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45304 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:40:40 pm
Yes. Lane hogging causes delays and accidents in the UK, its a major issue. A lot of the ones doing it are likely not insured/not licenced too.

Dunno about where you live now (Canada or USA, cannot remember), but in the UK, dashcam footage is used heavily to prosecute now. In 2023, according to Nextbase, 33500 users uploaded dashcam footage and over 70% (around 23,400) led to Police action, from warning letters to actual prosecutions. Something like 100,000 videos in total get uploaded each year.

I assume the Police love it. Two or 3 civilian staff, on say £15k a year, sitting watching footage all day and them raising hundreds of thousands in fines and in some cases getting drivers banned. The public are basically becoming Traffic Police in the UK

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gnzsYERjooE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gnzsYERjooE</a>

very interesting. I'm in Toronto the usage of cop cameras (for crime not traffic) is nowhere near the extent it's prevalent in the UK.

in fact AFAIK the police don't use dash-cam footage for that kind of offence.  makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

a mate of mine said his dream was for the police to control bad driving in a totally different way:
- send each driver a small crossbow with 3 small sticky arrows every year
- driver uses them to tag the cars of knobhead drivers they come across
- only the cops can get them off the car
- once a cop sees a car with 3 arrows on it, the owner  automatically gets fined and loses points.

might take a year or two to settle in, but would be great any way you look at it  :)

edit: great video, that.  we've all seen shite like that.  I was on a busy fast-moving highway here and some fucking maniac (tourist - Florida plates) decides to completely stop and back up in the fast lane coz he's missed his turnoff.

a couple weeks back I paused for a second (dunno why) moving ahead when given the green light, only to see some maniac race right through the red about 4 feet in front of me.  he immediately shit himself and screamed to a halt.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:55:56 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,251
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45305 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:40:40 pm
Yes. Lane hogging causes delays and accidents in the UK, its a major issue. A lot of the ones doing it are likely not insured/not licenced too.

Dunno about where you live now (Canada or USA, cannot remember), but in the UK, dashcam footage is used heavily to prosecute now. In 2023, according to Nextbase, 33500 users uploaded dashcam footage and over 70% (around 23,400) led to Police action, from warning letters to actual prosecutions. Something like 100,000 videos in total get uploaded each year.

I assume the Police love it. Two or 3 civilian staff, on say £15k a year, sitting watching footage all day and them raising hundreds of thousands in fines and in some cases getting drivers banned. The public are basically becoming Traffic Police in the UK

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gnzsYERjooE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gnzsYERjooE</a>


Big brother gone mad.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45306 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:42:09 pm
Big brother gone mad.

I'm of the opinion that EVERY driver in the UK should have to retake their driving tests, would get thousands upon thousands of useless twats off the road. I have no issue with these videos when you see some of the shite getting pulled
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,318
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45307 on: Today at 06:49:07 pm »
Im glad I barely ever drive anymore. More hassle than its worth.

Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45308 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:47:11 pm
I'm of the opinion that EVERY driver in the UK should have to retake their driving tests, would get thousands upon thousands of useless twats off the road. I have no issue with these videos when you see some of the shite getting pulled

Problem with that Rob is there are so many driving without a licence, that have never had lessons nor taken a test, don't bother with insurance etc that making those of us that do, retake our test probably won't achieve much.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,539
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45309 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:54:01 pm
Problem with that Rob is there are so many driving without a licence, that have never had lessons nor taken a test, don't bother with insurance etc that making those of us that do, retake our test probably won't achieve much.

Just chop their right foot off, problem solved  ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,106
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45310 on: Today at 06:57:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:55:32 pm
Just chop their right foot off, problem solved  ;D

Thinking exactly the same. ;D

Lets get medieval, thats what I say.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45311 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:55:32 pm
Just chop their right foot off, problem solved  ;D

Yeah that would work 😂
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,617
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45312 on: Today at 08:32:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:58:41 pm
Yeah that would work 😂

Might be a stumble of two in implementation, but...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 1128 1129 1130 1131 1132 [1133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 