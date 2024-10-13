« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2875168 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45160 on: October 13, 2024, 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2024, 12:50:56 pm
is there a thread where ppl share ideas on general financial management - i.e. day-to-day stuff, not biggies like mortgages etc.

(not the Mingebags thread :) )
Wouldn't this thread help?  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=239746.0
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45161 on: October 13, 2024, 01:00:29 pm »
The Jarrell Qunsah nonsense.

No one batted an eye lid when it was a 16 year old Luke Littler with a 21 year old girlfriend  ::)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45162 on: October 13, 2024, 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2024, 12:56:58 pm
Wouldn't this thread help?  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=239746.0
I'm thinking more a specific thread on personal finances / how to save money and so on "here's an idea that works for me" or "what's the best place to buy" .... kinda thing.

(I don't have a question in mind right now, just curious really.)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45163 on: October 13, 2024, 01:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 11, 2024, 10:05:48 am
It was always known as a Chucky Egg in Liverpool when we were kids.

A soft boiled egg, shelled then mashed up in a mug. Add butter, salt and pepper to taste, then dip bread 'soldiers' in. 

😋

I still make them when Iam ill.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45164 on: October 13, 2024, 01:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 13, 2024, 01:00:29 pm
The Jarrell Qunsah nonsense.

No one batted an eye lid when it was a 16 year old Luke Littler with a 21 year old girlfriend  ::)

👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45165 on: October 13, 2024, 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2024, 01:06:11 pm
I'm thinking more a specific thread on personal finances / how to save money and so on "here's an idea that works for me" or "what's the best place to buy" .... kinda thing.

(I don't have a question in mind right now, just curious really.)
You could always start a new thread?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45166 on: October 13, 2024, 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2024, 01:31:03 pm
You could always start a new thread?
yes but wanted to know if one existed first!  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45167 on: October 13, 2024, 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2024, 01:37:19 pm
yes but wanted to know if one existed first!  :)
Hmm, not sure mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45168 on: October 13, 2024, 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2024, 01:37:19 pm
yes but wanted to know if one existed first!  :)

No, we had one but it got locked as people were discussing bitcoin n stuff
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45169 on: October 13, 2024, 02:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2024, 01:54:13 pm
No, we had one but it got locked as people were discussing bitcoin n stuff
ah, good to know.  ta kenny.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45170 on: October 13, 2024, 03:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 13, 2024, 01:00:29 pm
The Jarrell Qunsah nonsense.

No one batted an eye lid when it was a 16 year old Luke Littler with a 21 year old girlfriend  ::)

I had to Google, is this really a story? She's almost 18 ffs. I was seeing an 18 yr old when I was 24 and that was ok, her Ma had no issues with it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45171 on: October 13, 2024, 04:18:31 pm »
Quote from: kesey on October 13, 2024, 01:06:24 pm
I still make them when Iam ill.
Good comfort food.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45172 on: October 13, 2024, 08:52:06 pm »
I am still getting used to the tablets the walk-in centre put me on for my knee. Two lots and they both seem to make me dizzy, I hope this fades after a couple of days.  :-\
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45173 on: Yesterday at 09:07:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on October 13, 2024, 08:52:06 pm
I am still getting used to the tablets the walk-in centre put me on for my knee. Two lots and they both seem to make me dizzy, I hope this fades after a couple of days.  :-\

what you done to your knee? I hate taking painkillers, anything stronger than a co-codamol and I'm spaced out ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45174 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
what you done to your knee? I hate taking painkillers, anything stronger than a co-codamol and I'm spaced out ;D

I did my cartridge years ago and eventually had key hold surgery on it, but they couldn't cure it entirely, so I have to manage it best I can with exercises. But it went really swollen I have obviously jarred it again. But having stopped taking the tablets I am still dizzy which probably means it the crystals in my ear messing around! I am a mess. 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45175 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 am »
Oh I have another one. Wanted some sparking water I had in the fridge I mix it with orange cordial (healthy fanta). Son likes it too but didn't screw the lid on so my 2lt sparkling water has lost its sparkle
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45176 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:51:37 am
Oh I have another one. Wanted some sparking water I had in the fridge I mix it with orange cordial (healthy fanta). Son likes it too but didn't screw the lid on so my 2lt sparkling water has lost its sparkle
Forgetting to buy it at Aldi and being robbed 85p in co-op for sparkly water.
At least mine is still sparkly.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45177 on: Yesterday at 10:59:31 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:57:39 am
I did my cartridge years ago and eventually had key hold surgery on it, but they couldn't cure it entirely, so I have to manage it best I can with exercises. But it went really swollen I have obviously jarred it again. But having stopped taking the tablets I am still dizzy which probably means it the crystals in my ear messing around! I am a mess. 😂

Ah, it sucks, hope you're feeling better soon! I smashed my knee skiing when I was about 15 and it's always been painful if I overdo it but I've found the bike (peloton for me, no going outside!) has enabled me to strengthen all the muscles in my leg without too much pressure on the knee itself, that combined with IF to keep inflammation down and I haven't had an issue in a few years. I'm sure the stretching and yoga the instructors have convinced me to do hasn't done any harm either. When it used to swell and I straightened my knee it felt like the kneecap lifted and it hurt like a bitch, when it was 'okay' it just felt like a numbness.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45178 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:51:37 am
Oh I have another one. Wanted some sparking water I had in the fridge I mix it with orange cordial (healthy fanta). Son likes it too but didn't screw the lid on so my 2lt sparkling water has lost its sparkle

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:56:45 am
Forgetting to buy it at Aldi and being robbed 85p in co-op for sparkly water.
At least mine is still sparkly.

Get yourselves a Sodastream and save all that plastic!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45179 on: Yesterday at 11:02:38 am »
Good idea 😊
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45180 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:00:32 am
Get yourselves a Sodastream and save all that plastic!

That reminds me my niece wants to watch E.T. with me
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45181 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:59:31 am
Ah, it sucks, hope you're feeling better soon! I smashed my knee skiing when I was about 15 and it's always been painful if I overdo it but I've found the bike (peloton for me, no going outside!) has enabled me to strengthen all the muscles in my leg without too much pressure on the knee itself, that combined with IF to keep inflammation down and I haven't had an issue in a few years. I'm sure the stretching and yoga the instructors have convinced me to do hasn't done any harm either. When it used to swell and I straightened my knee it felt like the kneecap lifted and it hurt like a bitch, when it was 'okay' it just felt like a numbness.

It's great you have found a way to cope with it. I do a lot of cycling outside and it does help strengthen the muscles like you say. If I wasn't working I would be out every day on my bike anyway. I will definitely join. a yoga class once this is okay. I used to do Pilates and that helped as well. I do feel that the pain is also from my thigh into the knee this time though. 😳
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45182 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:49:25 am
It's great you have found a way to cope with it. I do a lot of cycling outside and it does help strengthen the muscles like you say. If I wasn't working I would be out every day on my bike anyway. I will definitely join. a yoga class once this is okay. I used to do Pilates and that helped as well. I do feel that the pain is also from my thigh into the knee this time though. 😳

Go see a private physio if you can. You might find that you need to develop the msucles in your thigh doing strength exercises, I'm in that boat and a mate of mine had the same issues in our 20's
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45183 on: Yesterday at 11:54:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:56:45 am
Forgetting to buy it at Aldi and being robbed 85p in co-op for sparkly water.
At least mine is still sparkly.

On the subject of bottled water, I know 100% that Aldi and Tesco get theirs from exactly the same place in Cumbria.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45184 on: Yesterday at 12:12:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:53:47 am
Go see a private physio if you can. You might find that you need to develop the msucles in your thigh doing strength exercises, I'm in that boat and a mate of mine had the same issues in our 20's

Thanks, will check that out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45185 on: Yesterday at 01:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:00:32 am
Get yourselves a Sodastream and save all that plastic!

I'm not allowed to buy any more gadgets :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45186 on: Yesterday at 01:18:25 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:02:38 am
Good idea 😊

It's money well spent.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45187 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:53:47 am
Go see a private physio if you can. You might find that you need to develop the msucles in your thigh doing strength exercises, I'm in that boat and a mate of mine had the same issues in our 20's

I had a similar problem and the physio advised that I should use the equipment on each leg individually as when exercised together the dominant leg would do the most of the work to protect the weak leg. He also pointed out that the muscle around the injured knee was wasted in comparison to the un damaged knee.

Its definitely worked.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45188 on: Yesterday at 09:03:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm
I had a similar problem and the physio advised that I should use the equipment on each leg individually as when exercised together the dominant leg would do the most of the work to protect the weak leg. He also pointed out that the muscle around the injured knee was wasted in comparison to the un damaged knee.

Its definitely worked.

That's the issue I have, I tore something in my right knee last year and it took over 9 months to heal and I've got to strengthen the right leg muscles.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45189 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 13, 2024, 12:33:42 pm
Do you have a rewards card? I've just got £220 from mine from my spends.
No, just a Capital One card.
Where do you get that Rob, I'll be in a better position credit wise to apply for anything soon.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45190 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2024, 01:06:11 pm
I'm thinking more a specific thread on personal finances / how to save money and so on "here's an idea that works for me" or "what's the best place to buy" .... kinda thing.

(I don't have a question in mind right now, just curious really.)
We've got a trading & investment thread. Exercise caution on everything you read of course mate.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228982.msg18705863#msg18705863
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45191 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
We've got a trading & investment thread. Exercise caution on everything you read of course mate.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228982.msg18705863#msg18705863
merci John.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45192 on: Today at 09:15:12 am »
Grazed my elbow at 5 a side and it stings like a get.
