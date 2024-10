I get all my food shopping and essentials every month on credit card, and also pay the bill in full every month. Also pay for item over £100 on it for the peace of mind it gives you. I always pay it off straight away though. Credit card companies must hate people like me



When I was younger I used a credit card probably too much. Had a pretty poorly paid job with quarterly commission so would use the credit card, pay low amounts back and then try and clear it with a bonus payment. Then if I missed a bonus or two the card payments would increase. Ended up having to take out a second card, so a balance transfer with 0% fees for a while and try really hard to clear it all. You can see how it easily becomes a slippery slope.Didnít have a credit card for ages after that but in the last few years weíve got an AMEX one with the Avios points. Use it semi regularly whenever we have big payments like a holiday deposit, big shop etc. we pay it in full at the earliest opportunity so have never had to pay anything extra. And itís earned us a couple of companion voucher flights so made future holidays a little bit cheaper.