When I was younger I used a credit card probably too much. Had a pretty poorly paid job with quarterly commission so would use the credit card, pay low amounts back and then try and clear it with a bonus payment. Then if I missed a bonus or two the card payments would increase. Ended up having to take out a second card, so a balance transfer with 0% fees for a while and try really hard to clear it all. You can see how it easily becomes a slippery slope.
Didnt have a credit card for ages after that but in the last few years weve got an AMEX one with the Avios points. Use it semi regularly whenever we have big payments like a holiday deposit, big shop etc. we pay it in full at the earliest opportunity so have never had to pay anything extra. And its earned us a couple of companion voucher flights so made future holidays a little bit cheaper.
Thats a good way of doing it.
When I first started work, it was in a bank and you werent allowed to have a credit card without your managers permission. I never bothered and so glad that was the case.
Later on when I was married and in a better paid job, I got a gold Virgin Amex card, which gave double Virgin Airlines mileage points for every £ spent, with the occasional bonus period where extra points were added if you spent x in a month.
I paid everything I could on it, not just big stuff. Food, petrol, clothes, the lot. Just made sure we only spent what we would have anyway, so we could pay it off in full each month. Ended up with free first class return flights to Dubai, Florida and NYC over a two year period. Was a brilliant perk. Because we spent a lot but always paid it we had a mad 25k limit. They eventually dialled down the mileage benefits, and thats when we sacked it off. Havent had a credit card since.