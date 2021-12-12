I get all my food shopping and essentials every month on credit card, and also pay the bill in full every month. Also pay for item over £100 on it for the peace of mind it gives you. I always pay it off straight away though. Credit card companies must hate people like me



When I was younger I used a credit card probably too much. Had a pretty poorly paid job with quarterly commission so would use the credit card, pay low amounts back and then try and clear it with a bonus payment. Then if I missed a bonus or two the card payments would increase. Ended up having to take out a second card, so a balance transfer with 0% fees for a while and try really hard to clear it all. You can see how it easily becomes a slippery slope.Didnt have a credit card for ages after that but in the last few years weve got an AMEX one with the Avios points. Use it semi regularly whenever we have big payments like a holiday deposit, big shop etc. we pay it in full at the earliest opportunity so have never had to pay anything extra. And its earned us a couple of companion voucher flights so made future holidays a little bit cheaper.