« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1124 1125 1126 1127 1128 [1129]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2858538 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,901
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45120 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 01:58:03 am
So you boil it, take the shell off, chop it up and mix butter in?

Im still struggling here  ;D

Absolutely. Food of the gods.

Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:09:41 am

Ulster fry is another one i've never heard of until a few years ago, when some greasy spoons in Merseyside area started serving it with cooked breakfasts, i know it's pork product, & feels like a cross between spam & bacon, & it quite tasty too.

An Ulster fry is a full breakfast, not a single piece of meat?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,032
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45121 on: Yesterday at 10:05:48 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 01:58:03 am
So you boil it, take the shell off, chop it up and mix butter in?

Im still struggling here  ;D
It was always known as a Chucky Egg in Liverpool when we were kids.

A soft boiled egg, shelled then mashed up in a mug. Add butter, salt and pepper to taste, then dip bread 'soldiers' in. 

😋
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,247
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45122 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:29:27 am


An Ulster fry is a full breakfast, not a single piece of meat?
There's Ulster fry which is a full fry-up breakfast and there's Ulster Fry which is this.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,901
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45123 on: Yesterday at 12:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:48:11 am
There's Ulster fry which is a full fry-up breakfast and there's Ulster Fry which is this.



I have no idea what that is. Fuck all to do with an ulster fry though. Looks like a slab of processed ham that hasn't yet been sliced.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,247
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45124 on: Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm »
It's actually very tasty.
I get mine from Birkenhead market and slice it to either fry it or grill it, and usually mix it in to a full fry up.  :lickin
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,307
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45125 on: Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:22:08 pm
I have no idea what that is. Fuck all to do with an ulster fry though. Looks like a slab of processed ham that hasn't yet been sliced.

Think its just a Scouse thing, I've never seen it outside of Liverpool or over the water in "I'm not fucking Scouse I'm from the Wirral" land 
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45126 on: Yesterday at 01:29:23 pm »
My credit score is the best it's ever been so the only thing I can "improve" on now is "no regular savings" and to try to keep at least £1000 in my account.

How the fuck am I meant to do that when I don't earn anything like that amount 😂😂😂

Dickheads!
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,430
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45127 on: Yesterday at 03:07:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Think its just a Scouse thing, I've never seen it outside of Liverpool or over the water in "I'm not fucking Scouse I'm from the Wirral" land 

Yet Terry buys his from Birkenhead Market  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45128 on: Yesterday at 03:15:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:29:23 pm
My credit score is the best it's ever been so the only thing I can "improve" on now is "no regular savings" and to try to keep at least £1000 in my account.

How the fuck am I meant to do that when I don't earn anything like that amount 😂😂😂

Dickheads!

Credit scores are a made up number by credit reference agencies, and anything like things to improve are not seen by lenders anyway.

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45129 on: Yesterday at 03:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:15:10 pm
Credit scores are a made up number by credit reference agencies, and anything like things to improve are not seen by lenders anyway.
True, but don't see how that is relevant to Deb's frustration?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,085
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45130 on: Yesterday at 03:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 03:07:14 pm
Yet Terry buys his from Birkenhead Market  ;D

All about who you know. Terry strikes me as a man who can get hold of stuff.

*taps nose
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45131 on: Yesterday at 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Think its just a Scouse thing, I've never seen it outside of Liverpool or over the water in "I'm not fucking Scouse I'm from the Wirral" land

Poot Wirral, they get down the banks for saying they're not scouse, then someone else will call them wools!
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45132 on: Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:20:00 pm
True, but don't see how that is relevant to Deb's frustration?

It's relevant if Debs realises that these tips from credit rating agencies are marketing bullshit and should be ignored.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,307
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45133 on: Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:35:38 pm
Poot Wirral, they get down the banks for saying they're not scouse, then someone else will call them wools!

I've had the line I wrote shouted at me by a fella in work from Wallasey. I think I did retort with "fucking wool" ;D

I love the Wirral, family moved to Little Sutton in the 70's and I always loved going over there, you've the likes of New Brighton, West Kirby, Thurstaston, Heswall etc etc
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45134 on: Yesterday at 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm
It's relevant if Debs realises that these tips from credit rating agencies are marketing bullshit and should be ignored.

Yeah I'm aware that all they want is for me to take one of dozens of credit cards, car finance or loans that they push on their site but for me it was more about sorting my finances out and monitoring the info they have about me.

We're both very lucky that we don't have anything on finance, loans or a mortgage although I do have a credit card that I use occasionally but it's taken me decades to get to this point.

I just thought it was hilarious that they said to keep X amount in my bank accounts when that amount is never paid into my bank 😂
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,247
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45135 on: Yesterday at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 03:07:14 pm
Yet Terry buys his from Birkenhead Market  ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:20:47 pm
All about who you know. Terry strikes me as a man who can get hold of stuff.

*taps nose
;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Think its just a Scouse thing, I've never seen it outside of Liverpool or over the water in "I'm not fucking Scouse I'm from the Wirral" land 
I get called scouse from people I've met from outside of Merseyside, but I do correct them.
I've also been introduced to "Scouse" people, usually from Kirkby, Bootle, and the like, and been quickly called a "wool" by them after I've told them where I'm from.

I get joy in telling them that from our house I can see the whole Liverpool front skyline fairly close when I open my curtains first thing and ask them what they can see.   ;)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,307
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45136 on: Yesterday at 04:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:01:25 pm
;D
I get called scouse from people I've met from outside of Merseyside, but I do correct them.
I've also been introduced to "Scouse" people, usually from Kirkby, Bootle, and the like, and been quickly called a "wool" by them after I've told them where I'm from.

I get joy in telling them that from our house I can see the whole Liverpool front skyline fairly close when I open my curtains first thing and ask them what they can see.   ;)

Normally it's what you can't see, your washing, your car ...........

They're all wools in Kirkby now, but when we moved there in 1969, everyone was more or less from the City - in my case, I was bornin Walton and lived in Walton and off Sefton Park in Ullet Road, Dad was from Walton, me Nan from Scotty, Mum Everton and I can trace my family back to living in Moorfields and then moving to Green Street in Vauxhall
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45137 on: Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm »
pages in the Hannoy thread - 1129
pages in the Happy thread - 243

 :no :no :no
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,505
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45138 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm »
You don't need a credit score . Go out there do your graft , get paid and buy things with the money that you have toiled for.  People go on  about debt when they are creating it themselves. Think about .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45139 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:36:35 pm
pages in the Hannoy thread - 1129
pages in the Happy thread - 243

 :no :no :no

whats very interesting  i think people in general are happy but stories about being happy arent as funny and personable .  Hannoy stuff is more relatable
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1124 1125 1126 1127 1128 [1129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 