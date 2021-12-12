I get called scouse from people I've met from outside of Merseyside, but I do correct them.
I've also been introduced to "Scouse" people, usually from Kirkby, Bootle, and the like, and been quickly called a "wool" by them after I've told them where I'm from.
I get joy in telling them that from our house I can see the whole Liverpool front skyline fairly close when I open my curtains first thing and ask them what they can see.
Normally it's what you can't see, your washing, your car ...........
They're all wools in Kirkby now, but when we moved there in 1969, everyone was more or less from the City - in my case, I was bornin Walton and lived in Walton and off Sefton Park in Ullet Road, Dad was from Walton, me Nan from Scotty, Mum Everton and I can trace my family back to living in Moorfields and then moving to Green Street in Vauxhall