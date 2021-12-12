Middle class fry ups.



Ive had a few days out recently that have required a full English to start the day and Ive ended up in the kind of place that will also offer eggs benedict or omelettes.



When you ask for sauce they arrive in a fucking ramekin and worst of all at the weekend there were green things on my fried egg.

I dont mind these places existing, but it seems to be at the cost of the greasy spoon. Not cool.







