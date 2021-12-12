Scrambled eggs are fantastic, but anyone doing them in a microwave should be facing a prison sentence.
Not sure how well known it would be outside of Northern Ireland, but 'egg in a cup' beats every other egg. An absolute delight as a child, and something I still make today for my kids.
I love & prefer scrambled eggs with a full breakfast,
i've never heard of egg in a cup.
Ulster fry is another one i've never heard of until a few years ago, when some greasy spoons in Merseyside area started serving it with cooked breakfasts, i know it's pork product, & feels like a cross between spam & bacon, & it quite tasty too.