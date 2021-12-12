« previous next »
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45080 on: Yesterday at 02:05:23 pm »
Middle class fry ups.

Ive had a few days out recently that have required a full English to start the day and Ive ended up in the  kind of place that will also offer eggs benedict or omelettes. 

When you ask for sauce they arrive in a fucking ramekin and worst of all at the weekend there were green things on my fried egg.
I dont mind these places existing, but it seems to be at the cost of the greasy spoon. Not cool.



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45081 on: Yesterday at 02:13:01 pm »
Hope you stole the soap and towels. Posh fucks hey
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45082 on: Yesterday at 02:17:39 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:13:01 pm
Hope you stole the soap and towels. Posh fucks hey

thery are the kind of places where you feel the need to use an insufficient napkin, instead of your sleave.
]:wanker
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45083 on: Yesterday at 02:33:59 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:51:26 pm
jam bars, trying to open them sure technology has improved it should be easier.  I have to go next door to the lovely big strong lady to open mine

Just bang the edge of the lid against a solid surface, worktops or a wall and it'll break the seal, release the vacuum and the lid will be easy to remove.
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • not that He needs one
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45084 on: Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:33:59 pm
Just bang the edge of the lid against a solid surface, worktops or a wall and it'll break the seal, release the vacuum and the lid will be easy to remove.
Or prise a knife between the lid and the glass to break the vacuum.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45085 on: Yesterday at 03:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm
Or prise a knife between the lid and the glass to break the vacuum.

When I do stuff like that, the next step is usually a trip to A&E ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,712
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45086 on: Yesterday at 03:42:26 pm »
I like eggs benedict

Does that make me a bad person?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45087 on: Yesterday at 03:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:42:26 pm
I like eggs benedict

Does that make me a bad person?
who's benedict?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45088 on: Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:57:09 pm
who's benedict?

A posh waiter,
I prefer dinner lady types to bring over my fry up
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,722
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45089 on: Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:42:26 pm
I like eggs benedict

Does that make me a bad person?

Me too.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45090 on: Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm
A posh waiter,
I prefer dinner lady types to bring over my fry up
:)

I agree with your greasy spoon comment earlier Kenny. posh eating places aren't my thing at all.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45091 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm
Me too.
I've had it a couple of times.  don't mind it, but scrambled is my "go-to" egg meal.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,895
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45092 on: Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
I've had it a couple of times.  don't mind it, but scrambled is my "go-to" egg meal.

Scrambled eggs are fantastic, but anyone doing them in a microwave should be facing a prison sentence.

Not sure how well known it would be outside of Northern Ireland, but 'egg in a cup' beats every other egg. An absolute delight as a child, and something I still make today for my kids.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45093 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm
:)

I agree with your greasy spoon comment earlier Kenny. posh eating places aren't my thing at all.

to be honest - I dont mind posh, just not for a fried breakfast. 

I want brown sauce in a bottle not a wanky tub and definitely no green things on my fried egg.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45094 on: Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
to be honest - I dont mind posh, just not for a fried breakfast. 

I want brown sauce in a bottle not a wanky tub and definitely no green things on my fried egg.

Was it chives oregano or parsley and I bet you were wearing the spa gown and flip-flops
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45095 on: Yesterday at 04:38:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:30:01 pm
Was it chives oregano or parsley and I bet you were wearing the spa gown and flip-flops

You seem determined to think these culinary crimes occurred in a hotel  ;D

They were just eateries before we commenced on all dayers 
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,688
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45096 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:38:40 pm
You seem determined to think these culinary crimes occurred in a hotel  ;D

They were just eateries before we commenced on all dayers

Why were you staying over night in an eatery?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45097 on: Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:42:39 pm
Why were you staying over night in an eatery?

 ;D

FFS
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45098 on: Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:42:26 pm
I like eggs benedict

Does that make me a bad person?

I had them in Dubai so I suppose that makes me an absolute c*nt
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,485
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45099 on: Yesterday at 04:50:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm
I had them in Dubai so I suppose that makes me an absolute c*nt

Did you stay overnight in an eatery whilst there?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,235
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45100 on: Yesterday at 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:57:09 pm
who's benedict?
Benedict Cumberbatch?
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,054
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45101 on: Yesterday at 04:52:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm
I had them in Dubai so I suppose that makes me an absolute c*nt

Going to Dubai? Pretty much.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,192
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45102 on: Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm
I had them in Dubai so I suppose that makes me an absolute c*nt

Now we know why you won't say a bad word against the PMGOL.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45103 on: Yesterday at 04:58:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:13:54 pm
When I do stuff like that, the next step is usually a trip to A&E ;D

I usually stab the lid with a sharp knife to try to get through the lid to break the seal.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45104 on: Yesterday at 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:52:57 pm
Going to Dubai? Pretty much.

Not somewhere I'll go back to.

Did enjoy chatting with the staff, met some lovely fellas from the Himalayan regions

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm
Now we know why you won't say a bad word against the PMGOL.



You must be thinking of another Rob ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45105 on: Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:58:19 pm
I usually stab the lid with a sharp knife to try to get through the lid to break the seal.

My daft wife does that, so you've now got a lid with a hole in it :butt
Jurgen YNWA

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45106 on: Yesterday at 05:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:38:40 pm
You seem determined to think these culinary crimes occurred in a hotel  ;D

They were just eateries before we commenced on all dayers

See  I thought you were away on a business trip so had this picture of you eating your fancy eggs in a hotel with Big Kenny written on your white bath robe😁😅
Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45107 on: Yesterday at 05:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm
Scrambled eggs are fantastic, but anyone doing them in a microwave should be facing a prison sentence.

Not sure how well known it would be outside of Northern Ireland, but 'egg in a cup' beats every other egg. An absolute delight as a child, and something I still make today for my kids.
We got that as bairns and it certainly was an absolute delight .a big dollop of butter in with salt.
Lovely.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45108 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:02:10 pm
See  I thought you were away on a business trip so had this picture of you eating your fancy eggs in a hotel with Big Kenny written on your white bath robe😁😅

 ;D

No just a knobheaded wanting to line his stomach before a session 
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45109 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:04:36 pm
;D

No just a knobheaded wanting to line his stomach before a session

My missus didn't do that on Saturday, which is why she ended up fucking bladdered and puking up on the train ..................
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45110 on: Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm
My missus didn't do that on Saturday, which is why she ended up fucking bladdered and puking up on the train ..................

 :evil

You weren't next to her were you?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,282
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45111 on: Yesterday at 05:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm
:evil

You weren't next to her were you?

Fuck that no, I was the opposite side of the aisle. I'd basically led her through two carriages to the toilet and the bloody thing was out of order, so at least we tried.
Jurgen YNWA

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,498
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45112 on: Yesterday at 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm
Scrambled eggs are fantastic, but anyone doing them in a microwave should be facing a prison sentence.

Not sure how well known it would be outside of Northern Ireland, but 'egg in a cup' beats every other egg. An absolute delight as a child, and something I still make today for my kids.

Agreed about the eggs and microwave thing but anyone using a microwave deserves a more than a prison sentence.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45113 on: Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm »
Is an egg in a cup, just a boiled egg?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45114 on: Yesterday at 07:19:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm
Is an egg in a cup, just a boiled egg?
Yes
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45115 on: Yesterday at 07:21:58 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 07:19:11 pm
Yes

Lol. Thanks, we love em too.  I've mastered , cooked but not runny. And as my kids seem incapable of taking the tops off , I've 'invested' in a gadget to do it!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45116 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:21:58 pm
Lol. Thanks, we love em too.  I've mastered , cooked but not runny. And as my kids seem incapable of taking the tops off , I've 'invested' in a gadget to do it!
We still used to get soldiers with them even though ,technically they werent boiled eggs in the normal sense .
Loved em
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,895
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45117 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm
Is an egg in a cup, just a boiled egg?

Yes. But in a cup mixed with butter.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45118 on: Today at 01:58:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm
Yes. But in a cup mixed with butter.

So you boil it, take the shell off, chop it up and mix butter in?

Im still struggling here  ;D
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,960
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45119 on: Today at 02:09:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:12:28 pm
Scrambled eggs are fantastic, but anyone doing them in a microwave should be facing a prison sentence.

Not sure how well known it would be outside of Northern Ireland, but 'egg in a cup' beats every other egg. An absolute delight as a child, and something I still make today for my kids.

I love & prefer scrambled eggs with a full breakfast, :lickin i've never heard of egg in a cup.

Ulster fry is another one i've never heard of until a few years ago, when some greasy spoons in Merseyside area started serving it with cooked breakfasts, i know it's pork product, & feels like a cross between spam & bacon, & it quite tasty too.
who the fuck is baldrick?
