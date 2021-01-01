Apple stores, they're fucking shite. Lad needs a new phone, soft lad wants another Iphone (fucking shaun the sheeple) so went into the TC last nights - fucking rammed with sheep after the the 57th Iphone released this year, no staff free, oh you can have an appt at 8pm - fuck the fuck off, employ more staff you fucking useless c*nts.



Tried to order online, shitty fucking website wont recognise completed fields, just fuck off with your useless developers as well, you pricks



We were in the Trafford Centre last Friday - hundreds of people queuing for a less deliberately obsolete processer unit and elsewhere, dozens queuing for Sephora because it's a trendy makeup brand that sells the same stuff Boots does, but via Tiktok.