Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2817614 times)

bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44840 on: Today at 12:04:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:27:26 am
Apple stores, they're fucking shite. Lad needs a new phone, soft lad wants another Iphone (fucking shaun the sheeple) so went into the TC last nights - fucking rammed with sheep after the the 57th Iphone released this year, no staff free, oh you can have an appt at 8pm - fuck the fuck off, employ more staff you fucking useless c*nts. :butt

Tried to order online, shitty fucking website wont recognise completed fields, just fuck off with your useless developers as well, you pricks

We were in the Trafford Centre last Friday - hundreds of people queuing for a less deliberately obsolete processer unit and elsewhere, dozens queuing for Sephora because it's a trendy makeup brand that sells the same stuff Boots does, but via Tiktok.
only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44841 on: Today at 12:10:59 pm »
Kool Kutz, Kenz Karz

Spell it properly.

Kuntz.
