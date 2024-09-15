Tradesmen



Specifically electricians



Got in touch with one friday to do a job, he text me 9pm Friday night,

"I will be out tomorrow, afternoon or tea time"



Sent three messages since to ask what time, no reply, he never turned up





Got on to another one, on monday

"i hope to be out this week"



Have asked about 4 times since to confirm what day they are coming



They asked me for contact details on Wednesday,

"he will be in touch with you today"



Heard nothing at all yesterday/today



amazingly just now I get a reply

"saw your post on facebook saying I wasnt bothered, I passed it on to another electrician as my van broke down, I understand you may not have known our van broke down but just to clarify with you it had nothing to do with with being bothered. Good luck with repair"



Well Why wasnt I told yesterday or today your van broke down, why is it taking 5 messages to get a response and why wasnt I told you passed it on to someone else.



Needless to say they wont be getting any job

