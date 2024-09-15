« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1116 1117 1118 1119 1120 [1121]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2814560 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,848
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44800 on: September 15, 2024, 05:08:40 pm »
Ultra vain females thinking they are film stars just because they've got a camera phone in their hands. Although I don't think I've ever took a selfie in my life, I'm not having a go at kids just enjoying a laugh. I'm talking about adult females who are genuinely self-obsessed.

In the hotel reception in Palma the other day there were two women using reception as their own personal photo shoot. Preening, posing, posturing. They even had a pad that lit up so they could get favourable lighting for the photos. Later on that day one had a different wig on and was back in reception preening herself in front of the full length mirror while taking yet more selfies.

Then yesterday, on the beach in Cala D'or. A woman lying in front of us spent the entire afternoon pulling the most ridiculous faces into her phone as she snapped away taking selfie after selfie. I literally mean all afternoon too. It's just bizarre behaviour.  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44801 on: September 15, 2024, 06:37:51 pm »
Covid
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44802 on: September 15, 2024, 06:41:18 pm »
Parents travelling on long distance trains with screaming kids.

Specifically the kind of parents who "just let Jonny cry it out"

That may be ok for you. But I don't want to listen to him scream and shout and make a fucking racket for over one hour on a train.

I don't have kids and I don't infect you with my cat (who is on the whole a fucking delightful little fella)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44803 on: September 18, 2024, 09:49:54 am »
Well this is just great we've woken up to no water due to a burst trunk main in our area.  Estimated to be repaired by 6pm 😳😡

Looks like a trip out to buy bottled water now ffs!!!
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44804 on: September 18, 2024, 10:01:39 am »
That pretty much all foodstuffs now seem to need to be crammed with protein.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44805 on: September 18, 2024, 03:30:30 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 15, 2024, 06:41:18 pm
Parents travelling on long distance trains with screaming kids.

Specifically the kind of parents who "just let Jonny cry it out"

That may be ok for you. But I don't want to listen to him scream and shout and make a fucking racket for over one hour on a train.

I don't have kids and I don't infect you with my cat (who is on the whole a fucking delightful little fella)

 ;D

I take earplugs or listen to music on the train for similar reasons. My annoyance is when a group of people have a loud conversation for the whole journey. Years ago, when we were on a train from Plymouth back up North, I had to tell one group to pack it in it was so bad. Each one of them was talking over the other, but - the main thing - it wasn't interesting. I was actually waiting for some juicy gossip, but nah, it was inane.

I have some sympathy for those with kids though now I have nieces and nephews. I visited my bro in Harrogate in March and my nephew decided to play up in a busy restaurant and there was nothing we could do except leave the place and leave our food and drinks. But on a train, there's no option. With most kids, like my nephew, it's just a temporary thing - it turned out he was teething, which is probably where the "terrible 2s" come from as their molars grow at that age which causes them pain and they're too young to comprehend it.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44806 on: September 19, 2024, 05:04:03 pm »
Manchester Council - specifically the roads department.

Or, rather, the 'road closing department'


One evening last week, my usual route out of Manc city centre was gridlocked so I tried to skirt round it using rat-runs I used to know when I worked over the other side of the city centre.

Little short-cuts and rat-runs all closed or bus-laned. A fucking farce.

The c*nts at the council are closing multiple different route options out of the city centre to funnel all traffic onto a small number of roads, which become gridlocked.

Wankers.

They create traffic problems - and next thing you know, they'll be pontificating that the only way to address the gridlocked roads is to bring in a congestion charge to price less well-off drivers off the roads.

When I first started working in Manchester at the start of 2000, it had character. Loads of spare/open land, ability to find a free place to park if you needed (thankfully, I get mine paid for my my employer), loads of little rat-runs for those in the know (or willing to explore and use satnav) to skip horrors like the Mancunian Way (or Quay Street/Deansgate/etc)

Now, it's a soulless, plastic shithole, with all those areas of open land covered in high-rise apartments owned by rich Arabs and Chinese and Russians then rented out for extortionate rates.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,320
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44807 on: September 19, 2024, 07:23:44 pm »
Tradesmen

Specifically electricians

Got in touch with one friday to do a job, he text me 9pm Friday night,
"I will be out tomorrow, afternoon or tea time"

Sent three messages since to ask what time, no reply, he never turned up


Got on to another one, on monday
"i hope to be out this week"

Have asked about 4 times since to confirm what day they are coming

They asked me for contact details on Wednesday,
"he will be in touch with you today"

Heard nothing at all yesterday/today

amazingly just now I get a reply
"saw your post on facebook saying I wasnt bothered, I passed it on to another electrician as my van broke down, I understand you may not have known our van broke down but just to clarify with you it had nothing to do with with being bothered. Good luck with repair"

Well Why wasnt I told yesterday or today your van broke down, why is it taking 5 messages to get a response and why wasnt I told you passed it on to someone else.

Needless to say they wont be getting any job
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,320
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44808 on: September 20, 2024, 08:08:09 am »
Another one

Any walk of life where you have to ask a question 6 times before someone answers and they then give out to you for shouting

Well answer the fucking question then, example

me "what time will you be home at today?"
no answer

me "what time will you be home at today?"
no answer

me "what time will you be home at today?"
no answer

me "what time will you be home at today?"
no answer

me "what time will you be home at today?"
no answer

me "WHAT FUCKING TIME WILL YOU BE HOME AT TODAY"

them "ok no need to shout I heard you the first time"

Well answer then you lazy prick
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44809 on: September 20, 2024, 09:13:41 am »
The top half of the BBC website Sport front page devoted entirely to the Champions League with different links to watch highlights of CL games.

You've got to scroll down and down to get to any other sport.

All because the BBC has paid for the highlights package.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,257
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44810 on: September 20, 2024, 10:27:33 am »
Manchester city centre is awful now for the reasons Nobby posted. My and my wife lived in an apartment opposite Piccadilly station till 2022 and we just dislike going back there now. Grubby, full of closed shops and unpleasant characters abound.

My gripe: every gutter is full of weeds. Nobody is doing any spraying or hoeing them away.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44811 on: September 20, 2024, 10:32:48 am »
The amount of updates you get from delivery companies.

I feel like we're old friends by the time the actual parcel arrives.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,777
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44812 on: September 20, 2024, 11:01:46 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2024, 07:23:44 pm
Tradesmen

Specifically electricians

Got in touch with one friday to do a job, he text me 9pm Friday night,
"I will be out tomorrow, afternoon or tea time"

Sent three messages since to ask what time, no reply, he never turned up


Got on to another one, on monday
"i hope to be out this week"

Have asked about 4 times since to confirm what day they are coming

They asked me for contact details on Wednesday,
"he will be in touch with you today"

Heard nothing at all yesterday/today

amazingly just now I get a reply
"saw your post on facebook saying I wasnt bothered, I passed it on to another electrician as my van broke down, I understand you may not have known our van broke down but just to clarify with you it had nothing to do with with being bothered. Good luck with repair"

Well Why wasnt I told yesterday or today your van broke down, why is it taking 5 messages to get a response and why wasnt I told you passed it on to someone else.

Needless to say they wont be getting any job

Similar to my ordeal trying to get a mechanic to sort out my handbrake last week.
First guy is one that comes out to your house. He read my WhatsApp message about 10 minutes after I sent it. Never bothered replying.
Second is a guy I've only ever used once. Rang him about 4 times over 2 days, leaving a message on voicemail on the last attempt. No reply.
3rd basically said it's not a big enough job for him to take on.
4th done it no bother. Although he called to say I needed new brake pads and discs. That wasn't mentioned on my MOT fail, just that the handbrake needs tightened.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44813 on: September 20, 2024, 11:32:11 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2024, 07:23:44 pm
Tradesmen

Specifically electricians

Got in touch with one friday to do a job, he text me 9pm Friday night,
"I will be out tomorrow, afternoon or tea time"

Sent three messages since to ask what time, no reply, he never turned up


Got on to another one, on monday
"i hope to be out this week"

Have asked about 4 times since to confirm what day they are coming

They asked me for contact details on Wednesday,
"he will be in touch with you today"

Heard nothing at all yesterday/today

amazingly just now I get a reply
"saw your post on facebook saying I wasnt bothered, I passed it on to another electrician as my van broke down, I understand you may not have known our van broke down but just to clarify with you it had nothing to do with with being bothered. Good luck with repair"

Well Why wasnt I told yesterday or today your van broke down, why is it taking 5 messages to get a response and why wasnt I told you passed it on to someone else.

Needless to say they wont be getting any job

I reckon I'll be scraping unicorn shit off my wellies before I find an electrician that turns up for work.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,686
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44814 on: September 20, 2024, 11:34:19 am »
Just to compete the holy trinity, I finally managed to get a plumber round last weekend who I first spoke to in about June to look at something that needs fixing. He said hed get back to me with a quote on Sunday. Not had anything yet, its probably not a big enough job to be worth his while.

Another thing that annoys me - me being really crap at DIY. :D
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,320
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44815 on: September 20, 2024, 12:09:50 pm »
I would say in the last 5 years between plumbers, sparks, tv aerial men and someone to fix a side gate I have had in total about 12 no shows

One of which is a fella who lives about 150 yards away
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44816 on: September 20, 2024, 12:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on September 20, 2024, 11:32:11 am
I reckon I'll be scraping unicorn shit off my wellies before I find an electrician that turns up for work.



When  I was trying to find someone to fit my home EV charger, the quotes I was getting (me ringing people/firms whose details I got off the net) were silly-money (for half a day's job at most)

I put it on Rated People and Check-a-Trade.

Much better responses.

Ended up choosing a guy whose quote was the keenest by some distance and still had several very good reviews.

To be honest, I half expected a no-show or, when he got here, a sucking-of-teeth as he said I'd need this, that and the other extra, so the price was a lot more.

Nope. Great comms to arrange the fitting. He turned up on time. There was one small additional charge (an extra £20) but that was more than fine. He consulted me on a few things and did what I wanted. Finished in under 3 hours then tidied up. I reckon he made about £120-£150 for that 3 hours (plus his travelling). Seemed fair (one early quote would have delivered a profit of over £500 for that 3 hours - taking the fucking piss)

The charger's been in place 20 months and not a hint of an issue.

I was amazed at how smoothly it all went.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,320
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44817 on: September 20, 2024, 12:47:02 pm »
I covered it extensively before, plumber here no showed on me 4 times over xmas leaving me without a proper working shower (very low pressure)

He charged me upfront, I got the money back through my bank after he messed me around a bit

next plumber sorted it well, had the new part fitted in half an hour

He quoted me about £100, when done

"leave it at 80, I got it done a lot quicker than I thought"

Night and day compared to the previous guy, the other guy was a total spoofer, even if he wasnt, in one month he couldnt give me half an hour work?

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44818 on: September 20, 2024, 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 20, 2024, 09:13:41 am
The top half of the BBC website Sport front page devoted entirely to the Champions League with different links to watch highlights of CL games.

You've got to scroll down and down to get to any other sport.

All because the BBC has paid for the highlights package.
the bbc footie site is a bloody mess these days.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44819 on: September 20, 2024, 01:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 20, 2024, 12:22:40 pm


When  I was trying to find someone to fit my home EV charger, the quotes I was getting (me ringing people/firms whose details I got off the net) were silly-money (for half a day's job at most)

I put it on Rated People and Check-a-Trade.

Much better responses.

Ended up choosing a guy whose quote was the keenest by some distance and still had several very good reviews.

To be honest, I half expected a no-show or, when he got here, a sucking-of-teeth as he said I'd need this, that and the other extra, so the price was a lot more.

Nope. Great comms to arrange the fitting. He turned up on time. There was one small additional charge (an extra £20) but that was more than fine. He consulted me on a few things and did what I wanted. Finished in under 3 hours then tidied up. I reckon he made about £120-£150 for that 3 hours (plus his travelling). Seemed fair (one early quote would have delivered a profit of over £500 for that 3 hours - taking the fucking piss)

The charger's been in place 20 months and not a hint of an issue.

I was amazed at how smoothly it all went.

We did find a tiler on Rated People,he did loads of work for us and a friend we recommended him to before he started messing us around.

I've posted a couple of jobs on there since(electrical and plumbing)and got no response to any of them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:05 pm by Slippers »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44820 on: September 20, 2024, 02:00:54 pm »
The tradespeople problem has been hugely exacerbated since Brexit.

The Eastern European tradespeople used to keep the British ones more honest by charging less, being reliable, drinking fewer cups of tea, and doing the job as well or even better.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44821 on: September 20, 2024, 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 20, 2024, 02:00:54 pm
The tradespeople problem has been hugely exacerbated since Brexit.

The Eastern European tradespeople used to keep the British ones more honest by charging less, being reliable, drinking fewer cups of tea, and doing the job as well or even better.

Yeah I know it's just anecdotal but a guy I know called a Polish builder he had been recommended, to do a job. He later realised that the guy had been in Poland but that he had hired a van, and specific tools, and hired a bunch of helpers, and they all drove over to Britain, sorted themselves a nearby hotel and still started earlier, did the job faster and charged substantially less, than local tradespeople he had called had asked.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44822 on: September 20, 2024, 02:39:42 pm »
Cut the inside of my thumb on the rope at the aquatic centre earlier, bringing my swim to a premature end. Was absolutely flying today an all, stings like Fuck.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,916
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44823 on: September 21, 2024, 11:07:19 pm »
Slipped at home earlier on [managed to stay upright by grabbing hold of a couple of things] but in doing so i've tweaked a muscle side of my leg just below my knee & it's aching. :(
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44824 on: September 21, 2024, 11:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 21, 2024, 11:07:19 pm
Slipped at home earlier on [managed to stay upright by grabbing hold of a couple of things] but in doing so i've tweaked a muscle side of my leg just below my knee & it's aching. :(
Do you play for Liverpool FC?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,916
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44825 on: September 21, 2024, 11:16:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,777
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44826 on: September 21, 2024, 11:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2024, 11:14:05 pm
Do you play for Liverpool FC?

He's a Michael Stensgaard superfan
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,848
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44827 on: September 22, 2024, 01:04:52 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2024, 11:14:05 pm
Do you play for Liverpool FC?
Reaching for the ironing board?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44828 on: September 22, 2024, 03:02:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 20, 2024, 11:01:46 am
Similar to my ordeal trying to get a mechanic to sort out my handbrake last week.
First guy is one that comes out to your house. He read my WhatsApp message about 10 minutes after I sent it. Never bothered replying.
Second is a guy I've only ever used once. Rang him about 4 times over 2 days, leaving a message on voicemail on the last attempt. No reply.
3rd basically said it's not a big enough job for him to take on.
4th done it no bother. Although he called to say I needed new brake pads and discs. That wasn't mentioned on my MOT fail, just that the handbrake needs tightened.

If you have kids, I'd advise them to go into trades. AI will take over most jobs, but builders are quoting about 3 times what they'd normally charge for an extension, for example, because they're so busy. No-one is building an app to do your plumbing or build a wall.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44829 on: September 22, 2024, 02:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 22, 2024, 03:02:26 am
If you have kids, I'd advise them to go into trades. AI will take over most jobs, but builders are quoting about 3 times what they'd normally charge for an extension, for example, because they're so busy. No-one is building an app to do your plumbing or build a wall.
100% correct, been thinking this for a long time.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44830 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
Our toaster refuses to die.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44831 on: Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
Our toaster refuses to die.

it's just making the toast of the mime it has left
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44832 on: Yesterday at 08:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm
Our toaster refuses to die.
Would anyone like some toast?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,550
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44833 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:18:53 pm
Would anyone like some toast?

Is that a Red Dwarf reference?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44834 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm
Is that a Red Dwarf reference?
Ah so you're a waffle guy?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44835 on: Today at 12:03:04 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm
Is that a Red Dwarf reference?

Or slightly less cool - maybe a Streetband reference ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1116 1117 1118 1119 1120 [1121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 