The small things in life that really hannoy

Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm
amazing how many ppl get triggered by someone boiling water.  :)

It really boils their piss.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:19:11 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
It really boils their piss.
:)
they do get steamed up about it.
Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..
God's Left Peg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:50:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..

This. All day long. :no
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm
Ah, yes -  "Hope you're well?" at the start of every email. Where did that come from?
Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Haha. That is epic trolling.

Ive had it done to me several times (surprise surprise)
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.

If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 07:33:07 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:14:19 am
We rent our house. Our room is on the third floor and the light for the landing that leads up to it is essentially on the wall and completely inaccessible from the stairs.

You can't reach it from the bedroom and no step ladders will obviously fit on the stairs and be safe

What sort of moronic electrician fits a light to a wall that is broadly speaking impossible to change when it goes.

Took the pair of us and two patent pending items.

A pole with a peg holding the new bulb and another pole with a nail clipper attached to push it into place.

We are not considering offering this as a service to anyone
