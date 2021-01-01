« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2793937 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44760 on: Today at 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:11:14 pm
amazing how many ppl get triggered by someone boiling water.  :)

It really boils their piss.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44761 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:18:16 pm
It really boils their piss.
:)
they do get steamed up about it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44762 on: Today at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44763 on: Today at 09:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:21:56 pm
Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..

This. All day long. :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44764 on: Today at 09:56:25 pm »
Ah, yes -  "Hope you're well?" at the start of every email. Where did that come from?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44765 on: Today at 10:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Haha. That is epic trolling.

Ive had it done to me several times (surprise surprise)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44766 on: Today at 10:32:49 pm »
There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.

If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.
