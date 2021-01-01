« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 06:44:56 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:37:55 am
Prices of olive oil now, went into Tesco express & it is £7.35 for a 500ml bottle of extra virgin olive oil, of course their is no own brand version available in my local store as they stopped stocking [although other stores stock it]that for the more expensive brand when prices started to go through the roof, i seem to remember it was £3 for a 1ltr own brand bottle a couple of years ago.

So much so i've started buying rapeseed oil from Heron Foods instead, much cheaper, & i believe much healthier too.
I drink 25 mls of extra virgin olive oil daily. I get 2 litre tins of it from Sainsbury's, currently retailing for a crazy £16.10  :o

Hopefully prices come down soon, but it doesn't look likely.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:09:14 pm
Do you mean dijon or that mild dark brown stuff they used to sell? My dad always used to order steak with mustard at a Beefeater in the 80s and they'd ask "English or French", turned out that the 'French' variety was nothing of the sort, just some other Colmans brand that was discontinued years ago.
 

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm



Funnily enough I saw some in farm shop/deli place just the other weekend.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:58:23 am
Nowhere near as serious but I remember way back in my retail days sitting on the only open till, the evening cashier was supposed to be working from 6. At 6:05 I see her swanning down from the stairs up to the break room, I think "finally", and instead of relieving me she follows the supervisor into the front office and they start chatting (think they were quite pally). At this point she was getting paid, and I was doing the work. After what felt like another 10 minutes but probably wasn't (but was definitely enough time to ensure I was going to miss my bus and get home half an hour later than planned) I signed off the till, went and took the key to the office, threw it on the side and just left without a word.

I barely knew the girl as we didn't work the same shifts but thanks to that one event I will always remember the name Nataki.

Different situation when you've got a legal duty of care, honestly sounds such a crappy situation to be in.

It's a shit situation when you start work at 5:30am & finish at 2pm, when all that gets you through that shift  is the thought of going home then that's put on ice. No kids go in the pool between 2-3:30pm on weekdays either. Another lad I know is trying to get him another job somewhere else.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 07:08:22 am
I do admire life guards. The ability to focus on something so mind numbing must be really tough.  I'd never be able to stay awake.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:15:10 pm
Spending all day fumigating the house of dog fleas 😡

Fuck knows where they've come from cos we never come into contact with other dogs but hopefully we've got the little fuckers early enough so they've gone completely!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:18:21 pm
In pubs, people who don't queue along the bar but behind one person whi is stood at the bar.
