Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 04:15:04 pm
It's hard not to shout fuck off back or whatever. A few years ago cycling by Holt Road and a car thought I'd  done something and started beeping at me. They caught up with me at the lights and their windows were down. Two Scouse girls and a Scouse lad about mid 20's. They started giving me shit so I waited until they had finished and I said ' I love youse '. They looked puzzled , amused etc and as they lights changed one of the girls said ' we love you too but ya ' still a knobhead '   ;D and drove off.

It was delightful !

Ha ha  ;D
Losing my bank card, just reported the card lost to my bank but have to wait 3 to 5 days working for the replacement card to arrive, the irony is the card is due to expire & be replaced in January. :butt
Quote from: Statto Red on September  4, 2024, 07:30:24 am
Losing my bank card, just reported the card lost to my bank but have to wait 3 to 5 days working for the replacement card to arrive, the irony is the card is due to expire in January. :butt

Thats annoying, however the expiry date won't be January on the re-issued card, it will be a few years in the future.
When I worked in Asia I found you can just go to a branch with ID and they will do you a card while you wait.

It was such a pain in the arse losing my card when I first got back to Britain
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  4, 2024, 07:40:34 am
Thats annoying, however the expiry date won't be January on the re-issued card, it will be a few years in the future.
When I worked in Asia I found you can just go to a branch with ID and they will do you a card while you wait.

It was such a pain in the arse losing my card when I first got back to Britain

I know, was saying the card i've lost is due to expire & be replaced in January, new cards tend to be valid for 5 years.

Funnily enough i lost my previous card just before that cards expiry date in 2020 too.
 
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 04:15:04 pm
It's hard not to shout fuck off back or whatever. A few years ago cycling by Holt Road and a car thought I'd  done something and started beeping at me. They caught up with me at the lights and their windows were down. Two Scouse girls and a Scouse lad about mid 20's. They started giving me shit so I waited until they had finished and I said ' I love youse '. They looked puzzled , amused etc and as they lights changed one of the girls said ' we love you too but ya ' still a knobhead '   ;D and drove off.

It was delightful !

:D
Quote from: Statto Red on September  4, 2024, 07:30:24 am
Losing my bank card, just reported the card lost to my bank but have to wait 3 to 5 days working for the replacement card to arrive, the irony is the card is due to expire & be replaced in January. :butt

If the card is on your phone, e.g. apple/google wallet, it starts working earlier than when the physical card arrives.
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 09:40:58 am
If the card is on your phone, e.g. apple/google wallet, it starts working earlier than when the physical card arrives.

Only thing is, i don't have the card on my phone.
Quote from: Statto Red on September  4, 2024, 10:01:28 am
Only thing is, i don't have the card on my phone.

You could set up a Revolut account, if you don't have one, transfer some money to the account and put the virtual card on your phone. Saves waiting a week.
Not learning from previous mistakes.

Absolutely famished yesterday. Quickly nipped out to WHS Smith next door between meetings for a meal deal.

Got back to my desk, and ripped open the sarnie to immediately realize it was the dreaded gluten-free bread.  Holy shit, the stuff of nightmares (unlkess you are gluten intolerant of course, then it's a gift from the baking gods)

Back-to-back meetings for the next 2 hours nibbling on pieces of cardboard with cheese & Onion inside. 

This was the second time i'd done this.  Idiot :(
virgin money sending me a letter in January saying if I didn't respond they'd close my account when the card expired and then them just not doing that at all.
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 12:26:17 pm
Not learning from previous mistakes.

Absolutely famished yesterday. Quickly nipped out to WHS Smith next door between meetings for a meal deal.

Got back to my desk, and ripped open the sarnie to immediately realize it was the dreaded gluten-free bread.  Holy shit, the stuff of nightmares (unlkess you are gluten intolerant of course, then it's a gift from the baking gods)

Back-to-back meetings for the next 2 hours nibbling on pieces of cardboard with cheese & Onion inside. 

This was the second time i'd done this.  Idiot :(

You're not supposed to eat the packaging Pete.
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 12:31:04 pm
You're not supposed to eat the packaging Pete.

Mate, I think the packaging would have been more enjoyable. :)
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 01:29:44 pm
Mate, I think the packaging would have been more enjoyable. :)

 ;D

The replacement bank card is up on my banking app, transferred it to google wallet.
Asking for a discarded Kop seat out of piles of them at the ground today, only to be told "no".  :-\
Dickheads who have loud, lengthy conservations in hotel hallways. If you want to have a chat go outside or to the lobby not outside someone's room and especially not after 11:30pm
People who think doing the washing up involves leaving things to soak, now my morning coffee tastes like fairy liquid
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Asking for a discarded Kop seat out of piles of them at the ground today, only to be told "no".  :-\

why what are they doing?
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:40:06 am
why what are they doing?
Going by videos I've seen from the drone fellas it looks like they're replacing some when they are putting the new rail seats in. There's loads of old seats bagged up in Flagpole Corner. The fella on the gate was adamant no one could have one. I asked him what happens to them now, and he said they go to the Midlands to get recycled. They get mashed into plastic pellets then made into stuff like park furniture.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:04:32 pm
Going by videos I've seen from the drone fellas it looks like they're replacing some when they are putting the new rail seats in. There's loads of old seats bagged up in Flagpole Corner. The fella on the gate was adamant no one could have one. I asked him what happens to them now, and he said they go to the Midlands to get recycled. They get mashed into plastic pellets then made into stuff like park furniture.
He'll have them all on eBay.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:29:54 am
People who think doing the washing up involves leaving things to soak, now my morning coffee tastes like fairy liquid

Ooh yes, and putting glasses in with greasy dishes. That was cleaner before you put it in there!
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Asking for a discarded Kop seat out of piles of them at the ground today, only to be told "no".  :-\

We did the tour about two years ago and got talking to a steward by the pitch for a bit, they were replacing some seats in the main stand at the time and he asked us if we wanted any of the old ones and of course aid yes. We got two but could have taken more.
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 04:07:46 pm
We did the tour about two years ago and got talking to a steward by the pitch for a bit, they were replacing some seats in the main stand at the time and he asked us if we wanted any of the old ones and of course aid yes. We got two but could have taken more.
I'm glad you managed to get some. They seem to have changed their policy on the old seats now. I know a number of the drone pilots have asked for old seats from the ARE rebuild only to be told no.

To be honest, I think the club are being tight arse now on this. Fans would love these seats, and they're only going for scrap anyway. I felt like saying to the fella I asked that I'd been standing or sitting on the Kop from 1971 onwards, so what's the harm in giving a scrap seat to a lifelong fan? Thing is, I know he's only adhering to club policy. I imagine he risks his job if he starts giving the seats to those who ask, and a lot of people do ask.

I think I was also a bit miffed anyway because I'd just been into the club shop and came out utterly pissed off by the prices of kit in there. That black away top is gorgeous, and although I've got a blag one at home I'd actually love to have bought an original off the club. But at £125 a go I just can't afford to be mugged off by a club I've been paying into since 1971.

I don't buy names or numbers on shirts anyway, but I saw the away top with DARWIN 9 on it for £145. I mean come on. They'll screw you for every penny you've got, but won't give a scrap seat to a local lifelong supporter. It just felt a bit shitty to me. Of course, it's not just Liverpool. It's football generally now.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:08:28 pm
He'll have them all on eBay.
If he did, he'd make a fortune.  :D

There were loads there yesterday. Those big bags you get a ton of sand delivered to you house in. Loads of them full of old seats.

There was a skip too, full of the metal frames the seats are attached to.
