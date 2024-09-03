« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2780214 times)

Offline kavah

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44640 on: September 3, 2024, 11:52:08 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 04:15:04 pm
It's hard not to shout fuck off back or whatever. A few years ago cycling by Holt Road and a car thought I'd  done something and started beeping at me. They caught up with me at the lights and their windows were down. Two Scouse girls and a Scouse lad about mid 20's. They started giving me shit so I waited until they had finished and I said ' I love youse '. They looked puzzled , amused etc and as they lights changed one of the girls said ' we love you too but ya ' still a knobhead '   ;D and drove off.

It was delightful !

Ha ha  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44641 on: September 4, 2024, 07:30:24 am »
Losing my bank card, just reported the card lost to my bank but have to wait 3 to 5 days working for the replacement card to arrive, the irony is the card is due to expire & be replaced in January. :butt
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44642 on: September 4, 2024, 07:40:34 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  4, 2024, 07:30:24 am
Losing my bank card, just reported the card lost to my bank but have to wait 3 to 5 days working for the replacement card to arrive, the irony is the card is due to expire in January. :butt

Thats annoying, however the expiry date won't be January on the re-issued card, it will be a few years in the future.
When I worked in Asia I found you can just go to a branch with ID and they will do you a card while you wait.

It was such a pain in the arse losing my card when I first got back to Britain
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44643 on: September 4, 2024, 07:47:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  4, 2024, 07:40:34 am
Thats annoying, however the expiry date won't be January on the re-issued card, it will be a few years in the future.
When I worked in Asia I found you can just go to a branch with ID and they will do you a card while you wait.

It was such a pain in the arse losing my card when I first got back to Britain

I know, was saying the card i've lost is due to expire & be replaced in January, new cards tend to be valid for 5 years.

Funnily enough i lost my previous card just before that cards expiry date in 2020 too.
 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44644 on: September 4, 2024, 07:50:07 am »
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 04:15:04 pm
It's hard not to shout fuck off back or whatever. A few years ago cycling by Holt Road and a car thought I'd  done something and started beeping at me. They caught up with me at the lights and their windows were down. Two Scouse girls and a Scouse lad about mid 20's. They started giving me shit so I waited until they had finished and I said ' I love youse '. They looked puzzled , amused etc and as they lights changed one of the girls said ' we love you too but ya ' still a knobhead '   ;D and drove off.

It was delightful !

:D
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44645 on: September 4, 2024, 09:40:58 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  4, 2024, 07:30:24 am
Losing my bank card, just reported the card lost to my bank but have to wait 3 to 5 days working for the replacement card to arrive, the irony is the card is due to expire & be replaced in January. :butt

If the card is on your phone, e.g. apple/google wallet, it starts working earlier than when the physical card arrives.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44646 on: September 4, 2024, 10:01:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 09:40:58 am
If the card is on your phone, e.g. apple/google wallet, it starts working earlier than when the physical card arrives.

Only thing is, i don't have the card on my phone.
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44647 on: September 4, 2024, 10:08:58 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  4, 2024, 10:01:28 am
Only thing is, i don't have the card on my phone.

You could set up a Revolut account, if you don't have one, transfer some money to the account and put the virtual card on your phone. Saves waiting a week.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44648 on: September 4, 2024, 12:26:17 pm »
Not learning from previous mistakes.

Absolutely famished yesterday. Quickly nipped out to WHS Smith next door between meetings for a meal deal.

Got back to my desk, and ripped open the sarnie to immediately realize it was the dreaded gluten-free bread.  Holy shit, the stuff of nightmares (unlkess you are gluten intolerant of course, then it's a gift from the baking gods)

Back-to-back meetings for the next 2 hours nibbling on pieces of cardboard with cheese & Onion inside. 

This was the second time i'd done this.  Idiot :(
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44649 on: September 4, 2024, 12:27:25 pm »
virgin money sending me a letter in January saying if I didn't respond they'd close my account when the card expired and then them just not doing that at all.
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44650 on: September 4, 2024, 12:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 12:26:17 pm
Not learning from previous mistakes.

Absolutely famished yesterday. Quickly nipped out to WHS Smith next door between meetings for a meal deal.

Got back to my desk, and ripped open the sarnie to immediately realize it was the dreaded gluten-free bread.  Holy shit, the stuff of nightmares (unlkess you are gluten intolerant of course, then it's a gift from the baking gods)

Back-to-back meetings for the next 2 hours nibbling on pieces of cardboard with cheese & Onion inside. 

This was the second time i'd done this.  Idiot :(

You're not supposed to eat the packaging Pete.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44651 on: September 4, 2024, 01:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 12:31:04 pm
You're not supposed to eat the packaging Pete.

Mate, I think the packaging would have been more enjoyable. :)
Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44652 on: September 4, 2024, 01:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 01:29:44 pm
Mate, I think the packaging would have been more enjoyable. :)

 ;D

Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44653 on: Yesterday at 07:02:52 am »
The replacement bank card is up on my banking app, transferred it to google wallet.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44654 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm »
Asking for a discarded Kop seat out of piles of them at the ground today, only to be told "no".  :-\
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44655 on: Today at 07:09:56 am »
Dickheads who have loud, lengthy conservations in hotel hallways. If you want to have a chat go outside or to the lobby not outside someone's room and especially not after 11:30pm
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44656 on: Today at 10:29:54 am »
People who think doing the washing up involves leaving things to soak, now my morning coffee tastes like fairy liquid
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44657 on: Today at 10:40:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Asking for a discarded Kop seat out of piles of them at the ground today, only to be told "no".  :-\

why what are they doing?
