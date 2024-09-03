Not learning from previous mistakes.Absolutely famished yesterday. Quickly nipped out to WHS Smith next door between meetings for a meal deal.Got back to my desk, and ripped open the sarnie to immediately realize it was the dreaded gluten-free bread. Holy shit, the stuff of nightmares (unlkess you are gluten intolerant of course, then it's a gift from the baking gods)Back-to-back meetings for the next 2 hours nibbling on pieces of cardboard with cheese & Onion inside.This was the second time i'd done this. Idiot