I've had a Revolut card for a few years that I never actually got round to using. Then last year (just after going away) HSBC emailed me about their 'Global Money' account that looked to do the same thing, just move your cash in the app into that account, switch the currency to Euros etc and use the dedicated card abroad. Convenient I thought, and unlike these other e-banks you're still fully protected by the FSCS. Now, with our following holiday on the horizon I'm reading it's not that good after all because it uses HSBC's internal exchange rate, which they admit can be whatever they decide it to be at the time.So what I've done now is register with Currensea, they're a debit card provider but not a bank. Rather than transfer cash to them ahead of time, you use Open Banking to link an existing UK account to their card. Then when you use it abroad they pay in the first instance (using OB to check you have funds in place) and then charge you via direct debit. Supposedly you end up with the best possible exchange rates and your money is never held by anyone subject to less regulations than your main bank.I'll be away mid-September so will see how it goes but all the finance website reviews I saw seemed solid.