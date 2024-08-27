« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2766616 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44600 on: August 27, 2024, 05:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 27, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
Thats true. Im told I get some funny looks when people see me get out of the car unhindered when I park in a disabled space. But they soon change their tune when I get my guide dog out of the passenger seat.
:wellin
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44601 on: August 27, 2024, 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 26, 2024, 10:19:47 pm
Are you all talking about paying abroad? If you're going on holiday get a Monzo card.
This.

Best thing ever.

Best currency rates going and no charges apply.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online oldman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44602 on: August 27, 2024, 08:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 27, 2024, 02:37:09 pm


Mind you, people shouldn't be too quick to judge. Some disabilities aren't necessary visible.

Quite - my wife has a serious heart problem and gets out of breath after about 10 steps and has to rest  - but to look at her you would think she was perfectly healthy
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,828
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44603 on: August 27, 2024, 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 26, 2024, 01:35:43 pm
Yesterday in the Midden, cash only, in the ground and certain vans on WBR, card only  ::)
Ah love that pub. Was the pre-match boozer for years after the little Solly closed. Good to hear its still going, not been in for a few years.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44604 on: August 28, 2024, 08:19:32 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 22, 2024, 06:57:10 am
Mods, name change to Beardy Six please!

Surely 'Abdeirsxy'
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44605 on: August 28, 2024, 08:40:43 am »
Quote from: Kalito on August 27, 2024, 08:22:20 pm
This.

Best thing ever.

Best currency rates going and no charges apply.

I've had a Revolut card for a few years that I never actually got round to using. Then last year (just after going away) HSBC emailed me about their 'Global Money' account that looked to do the same thing, just move your cash in the app into that account, switch the currency to Euros etc and use the dedicated card abroad. Convenient I thought, and unlike these other e-banks you're still fully protected by the FSCS. Now, with our following holiday on the horizon I'm reading it's not that good after all because it uses HSBC's internal exchange rate, which they admit can be whatever they decide it to be at the time.

So what I've done now is register with Currensea, they're a debit card provider but not a bank. Rather than transfer cash to them ahead of time, you use Open Banking to link an existing UK account to their card. Then when you use it abroad they pay in the first instance (using OB to check you have funds in place) and then charge you via direct debit. Supposedly you end up with the best possible exchange rates and your money is never held by anyone subject to less regulations than your main bank.

I'll be away mid-September so will see how it goes but all the finance website reviews I saw seemed solid.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44606 on: August 28, 2024, 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: Riquende on August 28, 2024, 08:40:43 am
I've had a Revolut card for a few years that I never actually got round to using. Then last year (just after going away) HSBC emailed me about their 'Global Money' account that looked to do the same thing, just move your cash in the app into that account, switch the currency to Euros etc and use the dedicated card abroad. Convenient I thought, and unlike these other e-banks you're still fully protected by the FSCS. Now, with our following holiday on the horizon I'm reading it's not that good after all because it uses HSBC's internal exchange rate, which they admit can be whatever they decide it to be at the time.

So what I've done now is register with Currensea, they're a debit card provider but not a bank. Rather than transfer cash to them ahead of time, you use Open Banking to link an existing UK account to their card. Then when you use it abroad they pay in the first instance (using OB to check you have funds in place) and then charge you via direct debit. Supposedly you end up with the best possible exchange rates and your money is never held by anyone subject to less regulations than your main bank.

I'll be away mid-September so will see how it goes but all the finance website reviews I saw seemed solid.

Just away currently and using the Revolut. It's good.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,646
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44607 on: August 28, 2024, 04:38:05 pm »
TikTok live.

Absolute stain on society. Missus is on it for a large part of the day watching these mother fuckers broadcast their business and spouting absolute bollocks.

Like a lot of other social media platforms, it needs put in the bin.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44608 on: August 28, 2024, 04:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 28, 2024, 04:38:05 pm


Like a lot of other social media platforms, it needs put in the bin.

I hit a milestone birthday the other day and made the conscious decision to remove myself from X/Facebook/Tik Tok and Instagram - i genuinely feel better for it.  Arguing with Russian Bots and local knobheads was sending me spiralling at times.
« Last Edit: August 28, 2024, 04:56:02 pm by stewil007 »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44609 on: August 28, 2024, 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on August 28, 2024, 04:53:51 pm
I hit a milestone birthday the other and made the conscious decision to remove myself from X/Facebook/Tik Tok and Instagram - i genuinely feel better for it.  Arguing with Russian Bots and local knobheads was sending me spiralling at times.
I don't use any of those platforms and never have, but I still found myself in plenty of conflict with right-wingers on YouTube when the riots were happening. I couldn't help myself.  :rant
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44610 on: August 28, 2024, 05:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 28, 2024, 04:57:25 pm
I don't use any of those platforms and never have, but I still found myself in plenty of conflict with right-wingers on YouTube when the riots were happening. I couldn't help myself.  :rant

Youtube is still on my phone, but i dont have an account and use it mostly for the 'how to' vids
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,737
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44611 on: August 28, 2024, 05:22:30 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on August 28, 2024, 05:17:52 pm
Youtube is still on my phone, but i dont have an account and use it mostly for the 'how to' vids

Same with me.

I did look up a few Babylon Berlin clips and now I keep getting offered documentaries about the SS!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,385
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44612 on: August 28, 2024, 05:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on August 28, 2024, 08:40:43 am
I've had a Revolut card for a few years that I never actually got round to using. Then last year (just after going away) HSBC emailed me about their 'Global Money' account that looked to do the same thing, just move your cash in the app into that account, switch the currency to Euros etc and use the dedicated card abroad. Convenient I thought, and unlike these other e-banks you're still fully protected by the FSCS. Now, with our following holiday on the horizon I'm reading it's not that good after all because it uses HSBC's internal exchange rate, which they admit can be whatever they decide it to be at the time.


Monzo has the FCFS protection I believe.
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44613 on: August 28, 2024, 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on August 28, 2024, 08:19:32 am
Surely 'Abdeirsxy'

Haha, I've been pondering over a name change for a while now but not sure about that one - aphabetically pure but maybe a bit too Welsh sounding for someone that isn't remotely Welsh.

I've no idea why or when a mod took it upon themselves to change my name to Six Beardy - first I knew was when people started calling me Beardy and I had no idea why. Which grated slightly as I've never had a beard in my life and I'm really not keen on the look .

Beards...

How it starts - abject laziness, quickly moving onto totally giving up on your appearance and life in general

How it ends - aimlessly shambling round the supermarket in your slippers and piss stained trackies, several days worth of brekkie stuck in your ugly beard.

Apologies to any bearded welsh folk out there, mind - no offence intended.  :-\
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44614 on: August 29, 2024, 02:53:49 pm »
I know I shouldn't read other clubs forums but I enjoy reading their views etc...especially when they fuck up.
However the most annoying thing about them are the so called Liverpool fans who post on them, who in order to gain favour with their hosts spend their time criticising/down playing the team they say they support.
There are a couple of tools on red cafe who should be ashamed of what they post.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,824
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44615 on: Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm »
Analytics, particularly in football, i couldn't give a flying fuck what the xg reads or means, feels like it's used as an excuse to justify the narrative, all that matters is the score at the end of the match.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44616 on: Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
Analytics, particularly in football, i couldn't give a flying fuck what the xg reads or means, feels like it's used as an excuse to justify the narrative, all that matters is the score at the end of the match.

100% no to xgx egxcf shite. Just watch the fuckin game
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,468
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44617 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
Analytics, particularly in football, i couldn't give a flying fuck what the xg reads or means, feels like it's used as an excuse to justify the narrative, all that matters is the score at the end of the match.

So the statto in your username isnt from a love of stats, should be in the well I never knew thread.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,478
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44618 on: Today at 10:06:37 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
Analytics, particularly in football, i couldn't give a flying fuck what the xg reads or means, feels like it's used as an excuse to justify the narrative, all that matters is the score at the end of the match.

xG models are imperfect. They're better used over a large number of games not individual matches. Variance etc. Yesterday was an example of why.

We were 3-0 up after 56 mins and our first 3 shots on target, so of course we didn't have to chase the game, but United had to push. No-one, unless a United fan or with an agenda, could say it was an even game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44619 on: Today at 10:08:47 am »
International breaks three games into the bloody season.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44620 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:08:47 am
International breaks three games into the bloody season.

It's ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44621 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm »
Dickhead cyclists that think they're in the tour de france and dress like lance armstong and expect folks walking to get out of the way,fuck you.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,367
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44622 on: Today at 10:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:08:36 pm

Dickhead cyclists that think they're in the tour de france and dress like lance armstong and expect folks walking to get out of the way,fuck you.

C'mon lad everyone and everything is just going about their daily stuff.  Going from A to B in their own little world. Here's a simple suggestion. Next time you feel like that listen to Alan Watts . The same goes for cyclists you see .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 