Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44480 on: August 17, 2024, 09:25:00 pm »
A dog that can fuck, run and puke all at the same time?  Pretty impressive.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44481 on: August 17, 2024, 09:29:54 pm »
A dog that can fuck, run and puke all at the same time?  Pretty impressive.
I wonder whether it can juggle.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44482 on: August 18, 2024, 01:35:40 pm »
What can I say, Mr Boehly liked what he saw. Expect an announcement imminently.

When you find out Pochettino is no longed the Chelsea manager, this post makes a lot more sense
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44483 on: August 18, 2024, 02:00:40 pm »
Every fucking football club using Hey Jude before games. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44484 on: August 18, 2024, 02:05:17 pm »
Every fucking football club using Hey Jude before games.

I know - Cant Macartney block it?

As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44485 on: August 18, 2024, 02:09:00 pm »
I know - Cant Macartney block it?



He's into his 67th chorus of the last time he performed it live :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44486 on: August 18, 2024, 02:09:47 pm »
Every fucking football club using Hey Jude before games. 
I know - Cant Macartney block it?


It seems to be Here, There and Everywhere.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44487 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 pm »
Today, interminably crawling along Marylebone Rd in my car. The lights were on green but I couldn't move forward as between me and the car in front was one of those box junctions. Eventually the car in front moved forward so I edged on to follow him, only for some c*nt on the inside lane from me to slam on the accelerator and swerve in front of me to take the space, leaving me stranded on the box junction - and probably 3 points on my license incoming as a result.   :(

Oh and another thing. It doesn't 'hannoy' me really but in the absence of an 'ever so slightly irksome, stop messing with my ocd' thread I'll put it here... why are all the child boards on Flagpole Corner listed in some random mish-mash rather than alphabetical order ?  (Ok I lie - it really does do my fckin head in. Sort it mods.  ;D)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44488 on: Today at 12:19:27 am »
Today, interminably crawling along Marylebone Rd in my car. The lights were on green but I couldn't move forward as between me and the car in front was one of those box junctions. Eventually the car in front moved forward so I edged on to follow him, only for some c*nt on the inside lane from me to slam on the accelerator and swerve in front of me to take the space, leaving me stranded on the box junction - and probably 3 points on my license incoming as a result.   :(

Oh and another thing. It doesn't 'hannoy' me really but in the absence of an 'ever so slightly irksome, stop messing with my ocd' thread I'll put it here... why are all the child boards on Flagpole Corner listed in some random mish-mash rather than alphabetical order ?  (Ok I lie - it really does do my fckin head in. Sort it mods.  ;D)

 ;D

Handsome, extended, disparate subjectival hannoyance, Beardy...
