Today, interminably crawling along Marylebone Rd in my car. The lights were on green but I couldn't move forward as between me and the car in front was one of those box junctions. Eventually the car in front moved forward so I edged on to follow him, only for some c*nt on the inside lane from me to slam on the accelerator and swerve in front of me to take the space, leaving me stranded on the box junction - and probably 3 points on my license incoming as a result.Oh and another thing. It doesn't 'hannoy' me really but in the absence of an 'ever so slightly irksome, stop messing with my ocd' thread I'll put it here... why are all the child boards on Flagpole Corner listed in some random mish-mash rather than alphabetical order ? (Ok I lie - it really does do my fckin head in. Sort it mods.