Sadly it is a deal but it shouldn't be,$2,000 rent for a two bed, old housing stock is ridiculous for ordinary working people. We painted a bathroom last week in a 2 bedroom basement apt rent was 3,200,and the owner was arguing the toss over paying 450 for the work.The rich scum want people to do the work cheap but don't want the people to live in the city.



Gotcha, yeah if you’re splitting the rent for a 2 bed that tracks, would be the same in ChicagoAnd yeah people want and need the workers but there’s nowhere affordable for them to live. It was even more pronounced in Colorado, I was out there on holiday in one of the mountain towns a few summers ago. People were saying they couldn’t get any work done because the workers had all been pushed out to towns 50+ miles away. Landlords who used to rent to workers have switched to just Airbnb-ing their places, and getting the same money for a few months worth of bookings as they did a whole year’s rent