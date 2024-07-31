Re landlines - we haven't had one either for about 15 years. Every time I'm in a hurry to go out and can't find my mobile is always whenever there's nobody else at home to ring it to help me find the fucking thing. It annoys me that I can't find it. It annoys me we no longer have a landline to ring it. It anooys me that everyone's gone out in my time of need It annoys me that I've become so reliant on having it on me at all times. And it annoys me that I get into a blind panic at the thought of leaving the house without it.A few weeks ago I thought fuck it - I managed decades without a mobile phone, surely I can go one day without it. Took the dog out for 2 or 3 hours and spent the whole time quietly raging, thinking of the 16,000 steps I was losing out on the health app. I was so busy seething at that I forgot to get annoyed at the zombie herds of phone wankers who gormlessly gawp at their phones as they burble their way down the street , phone in one hand, latte in the other - totally oblivious to all the decent folks they are crashing into or the defenceless dogs they are kicking *. Then it hit me - fckin hell, I'm a fckin phone wanker too now. And that realisation annoyed the hell out of me as well.Too long didn't read ? In summary - I was annoyed.*Prob all on the RAWK transfer thread, boosting their post counts with never ending circular debates, I ike to imagine