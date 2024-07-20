« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1102 1103 1104 1105 1106 [1107]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2670992 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44240 on: July 20, 2024, 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 20, 2024, 05:04:15 pm
I'd like to see your maths please.

You want to watch me exercise?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,794
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44241 on: July 20, 2024, 05:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 20, 2024, 05:05:00 pm
You want to watch me exercise?

I edited it quickly as when I read it back I knew that was gonna be the reply  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44242 on: July 20, 2024, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 20, 2024, 05:06:50 pm
I edited it quickly as when I read it back I knew that was gonna be the reply  ;D ;D

 ;D

If its a cheap flimsy bottle of water you can properly flatten it out. If its a fancy rigid bottle like Fiji then you cant.

Im talking personal sized water bottles here, not actually sure what kind of bottles people are talking about with the attached caps. A 500ml plastic coke bottle couldnt be compressed much

Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,403
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44243 on: July 20, 2024, 06:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 20, 2024, 05:03:20 pm
I take the cap off, crush the bottle to reduce its volume by up to 70%, then reattach the cap and then discard. This is because I want a future for the children

In some places, you're supposed to not flatten the bottles. There are fancy machines that can read the label / plastic mark  and sort the bottles according to plastic type, which makes them better to recycle. Though obviously that only makes sense if the local recycling company actually has that.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44244 on: July 20, 2024, 07:02:33 pm »
God we got a good run with the plastic bottle caps topic who would have guessed that would be a hit😅
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44245 on: July 21, 2024, 03:36:35 pm »
 :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,705
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44246 on: July 22, 2024, 03:45:28 pm »
The echo site is even more unreadable than it was before [& that was unreadable too] that they've now stuck a sticky banner full of ads on the top of every article, that you can only view half of the page of the article. :butt :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44247 on: July 22, 2024, 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 22, 2024, 03:45:28 pm
The echo site is even more unreadable than it was before [& that was unreadable too] that they've now stuck a sticky banner full of ads on the top of every article, that you can only view half of the page of the article. :butt :butt

I think they're part of Reach PLC and their assault on journalism. They have decided that the best way to manage their subsidiaries is replacing actual news with clickbaited nonsense and 500 word articles based on one 10 second TikTok or one comment someone made on This Morning. Web pages will draw you in with a "LIVERPOOL BRACED FOR SALAH DILEMMA" headline, pull you onto a website which reloads 4 times due to the sheer amount of ads on there, ask you to complete two surveys, show you an unskippable 60 second advert for tampon insurance and then make you solve a fucking crossword before your reach the article, set out like this:

LIVERPOOL BRACED FOR SALAH DILEMMA

Liverpool boss Arne Slot may have the first real challenge of his Liverpool career on his hands already.

ADVERT FOR CARS
ADVERT FOR CRUISE HOLIDAYS
SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE

Amid reports that Saudi Giants Al-An-Partridge are interested in the Liverpool man, fans will be shocked to hear the stars latest comments.

COMPLETE A QUICK SURVEY. DO YOU PUT GRAVY ALL OVER YOUR ROAST DINNER OR JUST ON YOUR SPUDS?
WATCH: HOLLY WILLOUGHBY ACCIDENTALLY CALLS KEIR STARMER "BLACKPOOL NORTH PIER STARMAN"!!!!!
ADVERT FOR ADVERTS

The Egyptian winger has now come out as saying "I'm not sure whether or not I should buy a hat for the winter. I'm used to having more hair. Might need a bobble hat or something."
Speaking on Facebook, Maureen Jones said: "dose any1 know if mosalah is staying at lpool? want 2 buy my grandson a lfc top"
X user @TheSalahTouch said "Salah clear of Pessi icl"

We have reached out to Linda Pizzuti Henry for comment.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44248 on: July 22, 2024, 05:42:06 pm »
I would read it more often if there were more articles like that  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44249 on: July 22, 2024, 05:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on July 22, 2024, 05:42:06 pm
I would read it more often if there were more articles like that  ;D
me too - you've missed your vocation Jwils mate  :)
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,084
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44250 on: July 22, 2024, 09:24:02 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,731
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44251 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 am »
Quote from: Kalito on July 18, 2024, 12:11:52 am
Last place I worked they confirmed your spouse would only receive 50% of your 'pot' ...

Contacted HR and cancelled the work pension the next day. Fuck that shit.



Ok, so a bit of research makes me think a spouse will only get 50% if you've already converted your pot into an annuity.  Otherwise it's essentially a savings account with a first class tax wrapper going in and 25% tax fee coming out. But it's 'yours' to pass on to whomever.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44252 on: Today at 01:54:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:50:58 am
Ok, so a bit of research makes me think a spouse will only get 50% if you've already converted your pot into an annuity.  Otherwise it's essentially a savings account with a first class tax wrapper going in and 25% tax fee coming out. But it's 'yours' to pass on to whomever.
Cheers PaulF.  :thumbup
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 1102 1103 1104 1105 1106 [1107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 