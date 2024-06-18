« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1099 1100 1101 1102 1103 [1104]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2625572 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44120 on: June 18, 2024, 12:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 18, 2024, 12:24:46 pm
Accidentally

One cannot dine on fishfingers and beans alone.

I was in Bangkok at the time

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,357
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44121 on: June 18, 2024, 01:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 18, 2024, 11:26:46 am
Was in a supermarket the other week and as Im waiting to be served I look back and some sweaty looking boil faced scally walks in with his mate. He had them grey jogging pants on. Next thing I know he pulls his kecks right out and Im not messing, sticks his hand right down into his pants and starts scratching. It was like something out of a cartoon the way he scooped all the way round to the back of his arse from the front through his undercrackers. I thought he was gonna turn inside out. He then just carries on like normal like nothing was up in front of loads of people before waiting till a few seconds before sniffing his fingers

Sweaty prick.

Good to know Mouth is still doing well. Miss that guy.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44122 on: June 19, 2024, 10:37:14 am »
 Haha ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,962
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44123 on: June 19, 2024, 09:19:23 pm »
Kathy Bates not winning or even being nominated for an Oscar for The Waterboy
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,033
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44124 on: June 21, 2024, 06:23:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 17, 2024, 10:00:47 pm
mostly I see it in ads and dickheads on tv using it.

another example of nouns being "verbed" eg "he will podium at the next Olympics"

maybe I'll start using "verbed" a lot.

Another thing that once you notice you'll never unnotice: every slogan or call to action these days is an adverb with '-ly' removed.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44125 on: June 22, 2024, 01:49:24 pm »
the security screeners at Dublin airport are crap.  most seem to think they're on a mission from God to irritate as many passengers as possible.

what makes it worse is, they contradict each other.  one line I was in the first guy was making it clear - repeating "no need to separate liquids, no need to remove laptops" - yet at the other side one of his mates was holding up a woman's bag of liquids and waving them at her making sarky noises about "why didn't you separate these?" noises. 

local guy next to me had his briefcase searched - nothing found - and was complaining he's used the airport for decades and never seen anything like it.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44126 on: June 22, 2024, 05:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 22, 2024, 04:30:22 pm
Its a breeze compared to Heathrow though, absolutely hate the security there

Apparently theres some new tech on the way that will eliminate the need to worry about liquids, Spain said theyll have no liquid restrictions by 2025

What a fucking hassle it is. Thanks again, fundamentalist Islam
in the past couple of months I've been through Dublin four times and Heathrow twice -- and yes LHR is a pain but Dublin is just about the worse I've experienced. 

eg they insisted I take off my sweater - "it's got a zip".  yeah a whole 6 inches of it, same as my keks you daft bastards, should I take them off too?  luckily I had a t-shirt on underneath.

not only do most of them come across as petty-rule bastards, their people skills are shite too.  I've never seen so many pissed off passengers arguing at security.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44127 on: June 24, 2024, 08:29:29 pm »
Thought I'd broken my jaw earlier when I got hit by a rock thrown out of the lawnmower as Paul cut the grass. 

Got a big cut that thankfully didn't need stitches, loose teeth and ulcers on my tongue where I bit it 😕
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44128 on: June 24, 2024, 10:15:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 24, 2024, 08:29:29 pm
Thought I'd broken my jaw earlier when I got hit by a rock thrown out of the lawnmower as Paul cut the grass. 

Got a big cut that thankfully didn't need stitches, loose teeth and ulcers on my tongue where I bit it 😕
bloody hell that sounds nasty. 
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44129 on: June 24, 2024, 10:59:57 pm »
Had a doctors appointment at 2 this afternoon and a meeting at work at 4. Boss brings the meeting foward to 3pm, so I told him that I'd join the meeting at 3:45 to try & close any outstanding actions as I was surplus to requirements in all honesty. Had him on the phone at 3:02 asking if I'm attending which I told him no having told him the same thing at 4:30 on Friday. He books another hour in next week when he knows I'm travelling.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44130 on: June 25, 2024, 08:40:06 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 24, 2024, 10:15:27 pm
bloody hell that sounds nasty.

Not the most pleasant of experiences mate no 😕
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,540
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44131 on: June 25, 2024, 08:43:28 am »
Waiting 20 minutes for a train so the platform gets packed and you end up not being able to get on it anyway.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44132 on: June 25, 2024, 01:30:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 25, 2024, 08:40:06 am
Not the most pleasant of experiences mate no 😕
how you doing today debs?
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44133 on: June 25, 2024, 01:31:46 pm »
Booked flights to Dublin recently for me and my two mates, only to get a text the very next day off my best mate saying his dad's funeral was whilst I was Dublin.
Phoned Ryanair immediately who claim to have a 24 hour period where they don't charge to make changes to your bookings. Waited in the queue for 45 minutes only to be old I was 33 minutes late and it would cost £94 per person, per flight to change the days. She added smugly, you'd be better off booking new flights.

Told her I had been in a queue, wasn't interested. Told her it was my uncle who had died (white lie), wasn't interested. Phoned the bank to see what they said, very nice woman told me to ring Ryanair back and get the authorisation code as the money was still pending, they would cancel it and get my money back.

All made up, I phoned Michael O'Leary's bastards back, waited another 45 minutes and was pretty much laughed off the phone, "oh we simply couldn't give that kind of information out", the man told me. Regretfully I told him to 'go and f--k himself', adding for good measure, 'I'd rather crawl to Dublin over red hot coals than fly on your planes!", his parting shot being, 'you have a nice day sir!".

Phoned back the bank to explain and was told by another woman, "ohhhhh my colleague has told you the wrong information, you probably won't get your money back".

At that point my head fell off its shoulders.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44134 on: June 25, 2024, 02:19:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 25, 2024, 01:30:35 pm
how you doing today debs?

My face and teeth still hurt so struggling to eat on that side but at least my tongue seems back to normal.

Thanks for asking 👍
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,159
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44135 on: June 25, 2024, 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 25, 2024, 02:19:12 pm
My face and teeth still hurt so struggling to eat on that side but at least my tongue seems back to normal.

Thanks for asking 👍
Hope you feel better soon.

Still, It could have been worse....
Spoiler
It could have been me   :P
[close]
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,825
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44136 on: June 25, 2024, 02:31:52 pm »
^
Sorry to hear about your encounter with the flying debris from the lawnmower, Debs.  :o

Hopefully you're back to normal soon.  :)

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44137 on: June 25, 2024, 02:36:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 24, 2024, 08:29:29 pm
Thought I'd broken my jaw earlier when I got hit by a rock thrown out of the lawnmower as Paul cut the grass. 

Got a big cut that thankfully didn't need stitches, loose teeth and ulcers on my tongue where I bit it 😕

Sounds painful Deb, could have hit you in the eye though. Hope you feel better soon.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44138 on: June 25, 2024, 02:42:31 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on June 25, 2024, 02:36:22 pm
Sounds painful Deb, could have hit you in the eye though. Hope you feel better soon.
A little while back I was trimming the grass and  a tiny piece of grit went into my eye.  A bastard to get rid of, luckily didn't need medical help with it.

Since then I wear eye protectors each time.

Sounds like deb needs "Innocent Bystander" glasses.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44139 on: June 25, 2024, 02:47:06 pm »
As I was getting into my car in a parking lot yesterday, a Tesla arrived in the next row.

The woman got out, closed the door, and proceeded to wave her hand up and down about 2 inches from the driver side window.

Continued for 30 seconds or so until the car locked. I then saw she had her phone in her hand.

Fucking idiots.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44140 on: June 26, 2024, 02:31:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 22, 2024, 01:49:24 pm
the security screeners at Dublin airport are crap.  most seem to think they're on a mission from God to irritate as many passengers as possible.

what makes it worse is, they contradict each other.  one line I was in the first guy was making it clear - repeating "no need to separate liquids, no need to remove laptops" - yet at the other side one of his mates was holding up a woman's bag of liquids and waving them at her making sarky noises about "why didn't you separate these?" noises. 

local guy next to me had his briefcase searched - nothing found - and was complaining he's used the airport for decades and never seen anything like it.
Most UK airports now have the advanced scanners, but something went wrong and they had to revert to the old rules.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44141 on: June 26, 2024, 05:11:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 26, 2024, 02:31:32 pm
Most UK airports now have the advanced scanners, but something went wrong and they had to revert to the old rules.
ok but that doesn't excuse their attitude.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44142 on: June 26, 2024, 09:02:58 pm »
Just taken the bins out.

Took 2 minutes, and in that time I've been bitten twice by insects. Dont know what exactly, but I've already got two bumps the size of a fingernail.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,630
  • Dutch Class
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44143 on: June 27, 2024, 02:59:32 pm »
Had an experience at an airport recently in which the entrance to security was blocked because an entire family of 20 people were taking photos/videos of a family member leaving. They followed him the entire way of the queue and once at the gate they video chatted with him (no headphones, speaker on) for half an hour. Some really daft, cringy behaviour.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44144 on: Today at 10:39:08 am »
People who want their garden, patio, driveway, decking to look like a marketing brochure.

FFS sake it's a living, breathing thing, it's never going to look perfect without a team of people spending more hours a day looking after it than you've got to enjoy it!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1099 1100 1101 1102 1103 [1104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 