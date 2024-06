the security screeners at Dublin airport are crap. most seem to think they're on a mission from God to irritate as many passengers as possible.



what makes it worse is, they contradict each other. one line I was in the first guy was making it clear - repeating "no need to separate liquids, no need to remove laptops" - yet at the other side one of his mates was holding up a woman's bag of liquids and waving them at her making sarky noises about "why didn't you separate these?" noises.



local guy next to me had his briefcase searched - nothing found - and was complaining he's used the airport for decades and never seen anything like it.