Am I fuck replying with I'll be there at 9.46 or I'm only 12 minutes away to you time lords. This isn't Doctor Who.



I hate people not being ready if I'm picking them up or we're going somewhere.If I'm in the office and the missus needs to go shopping, I'll give her a time to be ready for based on what time my train gets to the the station and how long it will take me to drive from the station to home.So if my train gets in at 4.17, I'll tell her to be ready for 4.26 as I know it will take me 9 minutes to get off the train and drive to the house.If I say 25 past then I'm late. If I say half 4 then I've to sit and wait around for 4 minutes.Of course there are times when traffic or roadworks can scupper that, but usually if I say a time, that's what time I will arrive and I expect whatever fucker to be ready to go at that time too.