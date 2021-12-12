« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
When someone says to me "How long will you be?" or "What time will you be here?" I'll often respond with something like 14 minutes or 6.47.
"That's very precise"

It's no more precise than saying 15 minutes or 6.45.

Youre doing the right thing Barney. For some reason our society has become uncomfortable with precise times. Thats very precise theyll say, or and how many milliseconds? in an attempt to deflect the situation back onto you, when its really them with the problem
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:42:28 am
BTW ppl telling you "it's 6:47" doesn't necessarily mean that is the exact time.

Do you mean their watch might be wrong or they dont include seconds.
Surely the fact that by the time you have finished your sentence the seconds have increased makes that much precision redundant
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:52:39 am
Do you mean their watch might be wrong or they dont include seconds.
Surely the fact that by the time you have finished your sentence the seconds have increased makes that much precision redundant
correct on both counts Kenny.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:54:22 am
correct on both counts Kenny.

Cheers Lid
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
Here's one for you - if I ask you the time, just tell me what fking time it is

If it's 9.58, say it's 9.58 - don't say it's 10, nearly 10, about 10, coming up for 10. Tell me the actual hour and minute of the day and I'll do my own calculations/rounding thank you very much. I'm more than capable of summarizing the time to the specifications I require. If it's 10.00 tell me its 10 on the dot. The 'on the dot' is sadly necessary because of the aforementioned grievance.

I've said my piece

What if my Rolex doesn't have minute hands.

(I don't have a rolex, just an apple watch ultra ... which is nearly as expensive tbf   :'()
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:31:25 am
What if my Rolex doesn't have minute hands.

(I don't have a rolex, just an apple watch ultra ... which is nearly as expensive tbf   :'()

£8k for an apple watch?  :o


Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
Here's one for you - if I ask you the time, just tell me what fking time it is

If it's 9.58, say it's 9.58 - don't say it's 10, nearly 10, about 10, coming up for 10. Tell me the actual hour and minute of the day and I'll do my own calculations/rounding thank you very much. I'm more than capable of summarizing the time to the specifications I require. If it's 10.00 tell me its 10 on the dot. The 'on the dot' is sadly necessary because of the aforementioned grievance.

I've said my piece

I'm not TIM the speaking clock, so the best you'll get from me is nearly 25 to 1.

If you want "At the 3rd stroke, the Time, sponsored by accurist, will be 12:34 and 10 seconds" you'd better dial 123 ;D
Am I fuck replying with I'll be there at 9.46 or I'm only 12 minutes away to you time lords. This isn't Doctor Who.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:20:25 am
Am I fuck replying with I'll be there at 9.46 or I'm only 12 minutes away to you time lords. This isn't Doctor Who.

If Im on the way somewhere and I think it will be 7 or 9 minutes before I arrive Ill say that as rounding up/down increases the chance Ill be too late or early
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:20:25 am
Am I fuck replying with I'll be there at 9.46 or I'm only 12 minutes away to you time lords. This isn't Doctor Who.

I hate people not being ready if I'm picking them up or we're going somewhere.

If I'm in the office and the missus needs to go shopping, I'll give her a time to be ready for based on what time my train gets to the the station and how long it will take me to drive from the station to home.

So if my train gets in at 4.17, I'll tell her to be ready for 4.26 as I know it will take me 9 minutes to get off the train and drive to the house.

If I say 25 past then I'm late. If I say half 4 then I've to sit and wait around for 4 minutes.

Of course there are times when traffic or roadworks can scupper that, but usually if I say a time, that's what time I will arrive and I expect whatever fucker to be ready to go at that time too.
