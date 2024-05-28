we changed our tv service about 2 years back, from basic cable to "the Cloud PVR" type thing. very happy with it.



except my wife to this day cannot use the damned remote properly even though she uses it as often, if not more, than me.



she can't remember how to navigate the menus after doing it a thousand bloody times, uses six button-pushes where 2 would get an action done, almost deletes recordings we haven't watched yet, gets narky when she calls up the wrong list and can't find something..... I could go on.