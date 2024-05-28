« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43960 on: May 28, 2024, 09:02:31 pm »
My lad made a pizza from scratch for his tea, way better than anything you can buy and total outlay for ingredients was less than £5, be about a quid a pizza
Jurgen YNWA

Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43961 on: May 28, 2024, 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 09:02:31 pm
My lad made a pizza from scratch for his tea, way better than anything you can buy and total outlay for ingredients was less than £5, be about a quid a pizza

Nice; does he deliver to Chester?

I looked at the nutritional values of a dominos pizza. They have about 15g of salt in some of the  large pizzas. There's a few with nearly 20g.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43962 on: May 28, 2024, 09:37:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 09:02:31 pm
My lad made a pizza from scratch for his tea, way better than anything you can buy and total outlay for ingredients was less than £5, be about a quid a pizza

Is he putting the crumbs in your mattress?

Or the other lad?  Maybe they're working in concert...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43963 on: May 28, 2024, 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 28, 2024, 09:37:07 pm
Is he putting the crumbs in your mattress?

Or the other lad?  Maybe they're working in concert...

No its the younger one who does the crumbs ;D

He's a fucking gannet, doesn't leave crumbs. He got an 8 piece chicken meal the other day, they messed up and put peri peri salt on his meal, so as an apology they gave him 2 extra bags of fries, the fat bastard ate the lot.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43964 on: May 28, 2024, 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 28, 2024, 09:27:57 pm
Nice; does he deliver to Chester?

I looked at the nutritional values of a dominos pizza. They have about 15g of salt in some of the  large pizzas. There's a few with nearly 20g.

No wonder we have an obesity crisis. He used strong white bread flour, low fat greek yoghurt, grated mozzarella, peperoni and herbs and I think that was it.
Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43965 on: May 29, 2024, 05:52:50 am »
Just went outside to take a gas meter reading and there was a big f-off spider living in the box. Not want you want to see at 5.30am. Bigger than the palm of my hand.
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43966 on: May 29, 2024, 08:12:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 09:02:31 pm
My lad made a pizza from scratch for his tea, way better than anything you can buy and total outlay for ingredients was less than £5, be about a quid a pizza

Christmas present idea for him, Ferrari G3 electric pizza oven ;D I've not long got one and it's brilliant, they do go on offer as well, I got mine for ~£75.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43967 on: May 29, 2024, 08:21:40 am »
Quote from: Claire. on May 29, 2024, 08:12:02 am
Christmas present idea for him, Ferrari G3 electric pizza oven ;D I've not long got one and it's brilliant, they do go on offer as well, I got mine for ~£75.

Oooh, good idea, i'll show that to the missus
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43968 on: May 29, 2024, 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 29, 2024, 05:52:50 am
Just went outside to take a gas meter reading and there was a big f-off spider living in the box. Not want you want to see at 5.30am. Bigger than the palm of my hand.

Damn you. Got living in a box in my head now.
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43969 on: May 29, 2024, 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 29, 2024, 01:15:32 pm
Damn you. Got living in a box in my head now.
Cheers, now I have too.   ;D :butt
Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43970 on: May 30, 2024, 01:55:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 29, 2024, 01:15:32 pm
Damn you. Got living in a box in my head now.

At least you're not living in a box with a big fuck off spider.
Logged
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43971 on: May 31, 2024, 01:13:29 pm »
Leaving an old address in online delivery. Thought pressing Pay With Points on Boots would take me to a confirmation page, but it just placed the order. Fortunately it's only to my parents' and not the difficult-to-access apartment block in which I used to live.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43972 on: Yesterday at 02:34:13 pm »
Hoyer tanker drivers striking for 3 days next week and the week after in the North West. If panic buying hasn't started yet, it fucking will, people who do 5 miles a week will be sticking £80 in :butt

Need fuel to get to work next weekend, to deliver stuff you all need to buy, so better get my usual £20 later.
Brain Potter

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43973 on: Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm »
My company asking for people to work overtime, but only offering time off in lieu rather than paying an overtime rate.
Theres no incentive to work really youre only getting back the time youve already given up, which is paid at normal rate
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43974 on: Yesterday at 03:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm
My company asking for people to work overtime, but only offering time off in lieu rather than paying an overtime rate.
Theres no incentive to work really youre only getting back the time youve already given up, which is paid at normal rate

That's shite that.

Id do it in winter, as I do nothing anyway, then use the time in the summer, but not this time of year when I want to sit outside of an evening or go out
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43975 on: Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm
My company asking for people to work overtime, but only offering time off in lieu rather than paying an overtime rate.
Theres no incentive to work really youre only getting back the time youve already given up, which is paid at normal rate

Yeah well shit that.
Do you work shift, could you, for example, use a lieu day for a time when you are scheduled to nights or weekend ?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43976 on: Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 31, 2024, 01:13:29 pm
Leaving an old address in online delivery. Thought pressing Pay With Points on Boots would take me to a confirmation page, but it just placed the order. Fortunately it's only to my parents' and not the difficult-to-access apartment block in which I used to live.

 
I nearly ordered a Dominos pizza to my old address in Plymouth once. I didn't check which store I was logged into.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43977 on: Yesterday at 04:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm

I nearly ordered a Dominos pizza to my old address in Plymouth once. I didn't check which store I was logged into.
My LFC membership has been registered at a previous address in Manchester for years.

It will bite me in the arse one day.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43978 on: Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:07:38 pm
My LFC membership has been registered at a previous address in Manchester for years.

It will bite me in the arse one day.

Not unless the locals burn that house down in the meantime.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43979 on: Yesterday at 04:21:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm
Not unless the locals burn that house down in the meantime.

Id be quite concerned for my Red Japanese Acer tree, I loved that tree.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43980 on: Yesterday at 05:30:46 pm »
we changed our tv service about 2 years back, from basic cable to "the Cloud PVR" type thing.  very happy with it.

except my wife to this day cannot use the damned remote properly even though she uses it as often, if not more, than me.

she can't remember how to navigate the menus after doing it a thousand bloody times, uses six button-pushes where 2 would get an action done, almost deletes recordings we haven't watched yet, gets narky when she calls up the wrong list and can't find something..... I could go on.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43981 on: Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:07:38 pm
My LFC membership has been registered at a previous address in Manchester for years.

It will bite me in the arse one day.


Yeah when some Manc cancels your membership or some such shite.

I was struggling to see my position on the STWL and it was on the account that was at my old address in Southport. Luckily my Stepdad now lives in the house, so any mail would have come back to me.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43982 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm
Yeah when some Manc cancels your membership

I used to me a member of 115 charges FC, but some Manc literally did cancel that.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43983 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm »
Trendy brass bands that play pop songs.

By law, they should only be allowed to play tunes from the Brassed Off soundtrack.
