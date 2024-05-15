« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1089 1090 1091 1092 1093 [1094]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2576586 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,947
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43720 on: Yesterday at 09:01:53 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 15, 2024, 10:17:21 pm
gout flareup

I don't even drink anymore and I can't walk!!!
I don't eat red meat really
Nor seafood

I have broken bones less painful

I was recommended cherry juice for recovery and when I was looking at reviews, seems loads use it for gout
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,967
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43721 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 16, 2024, 04:42:46 pm

That's it, ta fella

Shazam only works with actual music though not humming or whistling like the Google search thingy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,967
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43722 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 16, 2024, 01:51:59 pm
Just tried it, amazing.

 :)

did you find the song?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,967
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43723 on: Yesterday at 09:57:47 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 16, 2024, 01:58:02 pm
Just tried it. It said.U2 - I still havnt found what Im looking for so I replied Yeah mate, cheers for trying. If you do find it giz a shout and Ill do the same

What a lovely chap

 ;D

Funnily enough, I farted and it suggested a U2 song.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,295
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43724 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:57:47 am
;D

Funnily enough, I farted and it suggested a U2 song.

;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,428
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43725 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:57:47 am
;D

Funnily enough, I farted and it suggested a U2 song.

Just a fart or did you follow through? With or Without Poo?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43726 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:57:47 am
;D

Funnily enough, I farted and it suggested a U2 song.
;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43727 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 am »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,682
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43728 on: Yesterday at 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:55:51 am
:)

did you find the song?
I did it was Van Morrison's Moondance.
The melody was in my head for days, but I couldn't think what it was or what the lyrics were.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,507
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43729 on: Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:57:47 am
;D

Funnily enough, I farted and it suggested a U2 song.
I Will Follow (Through)?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,428
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43730 on: Yesterday at 01:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
I Will Follow (Through)?

Stuck in a Colon You Cant Get Out Of
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43731 on: Yesterday at 01:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:05:01 pm
Stuck in a Colon You Cant Get Out Of

All I want is Poo
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,507
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43732 on: Yesterday at 01:26:44 pm »
After a dodgy curry ... Rattle and Hum.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43733 on: Yesterday at 01:34:00 pm »
Achdung Baby
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,682
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43734 on: Yesterday at 01:34:12 pm »
The Unforgettable Shite
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43735 on: Yesterday at 01:36:24 pm »
Pooropa
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43736 on: Yesterday at 01:37:15 pm »
New Years spray
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43737 on: Yesterday at 01:37:48 pm »
Beat on the Scat (Ramones cover)
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43738 on: Yesterday at 01:39:03 pm »
Doo doo you feel loved
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,507
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43739 on: Yesterday at 01:55:24 pm »
An Scat Dubh.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,507
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43740 on: Yesterday at 01:57:26 pm »
Who's Gonna Ride Your Wildies Horses.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43741 on: Yesterday at 02:02:54 pm »
Small Things That Annoy thread goes rattle and pun...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,535
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43742 on: Yesterday at 02:09:56 pm »
Dirty Bidet
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,790
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43743 on: Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm »
Got a phone call from sons school today detailing some very poor behaviour. Spoke it over with his teacher and noted everything down.

I was only in from the gym and havent even showered yet.

Mrs is in work. Have emailed her word for word what the teacher told me

I will lay my mortgage that
1. even though I said I am going for a shower she will ring me in 30 seconds and wonder why I didnt answer
2. despite a word for word report in the mail I have sent the first question will be

"so what exactly did she say?"

READ THE MAIL will be the response

its like when you put an ad on marketplace getting rid of furniture or something, you clearly state
"collection only"

nothing surer the first question you get will be
"do you deliver"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43744 on: Yesterday at 03:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 16, 2024, 08:39:55 am
Sounds like a member of Arne Slots backroom staff.

Ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,146
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43745 on: Yesterday at 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
Got a phone call from sons school today detailing some very poor behaviour. Spoke it over with his teacher and noted everything down.

I was only in from the gym and havent even showered yet.

Mrs is in work. Have emailed her word for word what the teacher told me

I will lay my mortgage that
1. even though I said I am going for a shower she will ring me in 30 seconds and wonder why I didnt answer
2. despite a word for word report in the mail I have sent the first question will be

"so what exactly did she say?"

READ THE MAIL will be the response

its like when you put an ad on marketplace getting rid of furniture or something, you clearly state
"collection only"

nothing surer the first question you get will be
"do you deliver"

I like that you're getting annoyed about this in advance  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,790
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43746 on: Yesterday at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:06:49 pm
I like that you're getting annoyed about this in advance  :D
comes with experience
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,967
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43747 on: Yesterday at 03:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:59 am
Just a fart or did you follow through? With or Without Poo?

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,295
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43748 on: Today at 03:54:15 am »
5 o'clock starts
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,328
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43749 on: Today at 04:04:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:54:15 am
5 o'clock starts

At least it's spring with sunrise just after 5am, would have thought 5am starts in December/January are the worst, with sunrise not until after 8am, & it's always freezing too, coldest time of day.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,295
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43750 on: Today at 04:09:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:04:21 am
At least it's spring with sunrise just after 5am, would have thought 5am starts in December/January are the worst, with sunrise not until after 8am, & it's always freezing too, coldest time of day.

Yeah hate the winter ones. Managed 5 hours kip, so not too bad.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,328
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43751 on: Today at 04:49:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:09:55 am
Yeah hate the winter ones. Managed 5 hours kip, so not too bad.

The other positive with 5am start, the roads are quiet that time of the day too.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 1089 1090 1091 1092 1093 [1094]   Go Up
« previous next »
 