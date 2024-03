I got four hours sleep Wednesday night, five hours Thursday night, couldnt get to sleep last night until 4am but thought I could have a lie in until about 12 but next door had the builders in at 8am this morning fixing his porch, hammering and drilling all morning so only four hours kip last night.



If it's not insomnia and just your body clock, I recommend slow-release melatonin. Way better than sleeping tablets as they are really for insomnia and make you drowsy in the morning. They prescribe it for jet lag, but my body clock got out of sync and I was never tired until after 4am. Two weeks on melatonin (2mg) has reset my sleep. If your GP doesn't prescribe it, there are UK pharmacies that will prescribe it online - just say it's jet lag, which is essentially the same.