Coming up to Limerick on the bus today and about 20 minutes out some prick down the back lights up a cigarette. He's nearly at the last stop but being the selfish dick that he is he thinks it's ok to do it. I wanted to go tell the driver but the missus held me back for fear of being attacked by bloke. We thought the driver would smell the smoke. I fumed but didn't confront them, I figured we'd be in Limerick soon. When the bus arrived he and his tramp girlfriend barged up the aisle expecting everyone to let them through. Did I f**k!



I told the driver when I got off, he had his window open so he didn't smell any smoke. He told me he would have booted them off the bus had he known. I'll make sure I say something the next time.