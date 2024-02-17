« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 04:53:59 am
Got a really annoying cough at the moment, barely slept a wink. And probably annoyed the rest of the house too.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 09:58:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 17, 2024, 04:53:59 am
Got a really annoying cough at the moment, barely slept a wink. And probably annoyed the rest of the house too.

I'd to take most of last week off work ill. Spent the first 3 days of the week in bed then Thursday and Friday I felt like I was getting a punch in the ribs by Mike Tyson every time I coughed. It's still lingering now a week later.
Hope you don't have that disease I had  :D
Saltashscouse

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 10:31:55 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 17, 2024, 04:53:59 am
Got a really annoying cough at the moment, barely slept a wink. And probably annoyed the rest of the house too.
I got mine on New Years Day , flu like symptoms, upset stomach and dizziness, still got the remnants of it now 7 weeks later , cant get rid of the chesty cough
Trying to get to the doctors is an absolute joke ,Ive lost count of how many bottles of cough mixture Ive gone through
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 10:40:41 am
I had the pleasure of visiting clients homes yesterday most of whom had some sort of lurgy to spread around 😷🤢🤒🤧
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 12:21:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 17, 2024, 04:53:59 am
Got a really annoying cough at the moment, barely slept a wink. And probably annoyed the rest of the house too.
Have had one for nearly a week now and felt like utter shit with zero energy.
Went to the quacks yesterday and he's put me on a course of steroids and antibiotics, and I feel like I'm flying now.
Schmidt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 12:30:47 pm
Yeah I just had to take two weeks off sick which I've never done before, because of an upper respiratory infection, and it's left a lingering cough. I also had Covid for the first time in early December and that cough was only just going away when I got this new infection, which probably made it worse.

Basically felt like shit for two months now, just don't feel like doing anything but watching TV, playing games and eating (which isn't too different from normal to be fair).
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 17, 2024, 08:13:54 pm
If someone starts a sentence "I was listening to Talksport..." I instantly think less of them.
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 18, 2024, 06:36:08 pm
Musical episodes of otherwise non musical TV shows.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 18, 2024, 09:40:48 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 18, 2024, 06:36:08 pm
Musical episodes of otherwise non musical TV shows.

Except the Simpsons All Singing, All Dancing with the Paint Your Wagon section.

"That's a pretty sorry-lookin' wagon you got there, mister..."
tubby

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 08:36:26 am
Quote from: Elmo! on February 18, 2024, 06:36:08 pm
Musical episodes of otherwise non musical TV shows.

100%.  Always horrible.
Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 08:45:52 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 18, 2024, 09:40:48 pm
Except the Simpsons All Singing, All Dancing with the Paint Your Wagon section.

"That's a pretty sorry-lookin' wagon you got there, mister..."

Simpsons and Scrubs are the two best at doing them!
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 08:54:40 am
Quote from: tubby on February 19, 2024, 08:36:26 am
100%.  Always horrible.

Was watching Star Trek Strange New Worlds, and the second last episode of season 2 invents some contrived story plot that explains why they are all singing. I've otherwise enjoyed the show but it was cringeworthy.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 09:35:02 am
Quote from: Elmo! on February 18, 2024, 06:36:08 pm
Musical episodes of otherwise non musical TV shows.

any dream related stuff too
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 10:44:06 am
Quote from: Elmo! on February 19, 2024, 08:54:40 am
Was watching Star Trek Strange New Worlds, and the second last episode of season 2 invents some contrived story plot that explains why they are all singing. I've otherwise enjoyed the show but it was cringeworthy.

Ha ha, I was going to post that I've bet you've just watched SNW. Then I scrolled down to this. It was truly horrendous wasn't it.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 11:29:23 am
Hanley / Stoke on Trent.

I think i've seen some shitholes in my time but this place beggars belief.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aqPDpTrEXM
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 11:58:16 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February 19, 2024, 11:29:23 am
Hanley / Stoke on Trent.

I think i've seen some shitholes in my time but this place beggars belief.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aqPDpTrEXM

Haha, that's probably the upmarket side of town.
Only Me

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 19, 2024, 10:06:42 pm
The fact that the slip road onto the Lancs by ours is still shut after about 3 months, and work appears to have slowed to a fucking standstill.

They haven't even bothered changing the sign which still says this road will be closed until 31st Jan 2024.

Useless c*nts.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 20, 2024, 12:53:51 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 16, 2024, 02:11:16 pm
I believe in freedom of choice and empowerment of those of all abilities, but....are you really worthy of a blue badge if you drive a Lamborghini Urus? 4-litre V8 with, Google tells me, 600+ BHP? If you can control that, you can walk 40 yards further to the office door.

I qualified for an orange badge in 1997/99, I could easily drive, I just couldn't walk any kind of distance as my pericardium was so thick my heart couldn't properly fill with blood so I got knackered very quickly. Driving was fine.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 20, 2024, 01:18:32 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February 19, 2024, 11:29:23 am
Hanley / Stoke on Trent.

I think i've seen some shitholes in my time but this place beggars belief.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aqPDpTrEXM


You'll get no arguments from me

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336864.msg17984466#msg17984466

RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 20, 2024, 09:43:22 pm
Some Kids have just kicked my UPVC front door and damaged it, 10 mins ago. :no

Chunk has come off door where one of panels are on it.

New door needed now, Bastards.
jackh

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 10:58:22 am
That momentary pang of intense frustration you feel when you realise you've accidentally toggled 'number lock' off and your typing's gone awry  :no
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 12:47:49 pm
Quote from: jackh on February 21, 2024, 10:58:22 am
That momentary pang of intense frustration you feel when you realise you've accidentally toggled 'number lock' off and your typing's gone awry  :no

That boils my piss  ;D
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 12:49:35 pm
Quote from: jackh on February 21, 2024, 10:58:22 am
That momentary pang of intense frustration you feel when you realise you've accidentally toggled 'number lock' off and your typing's gone awry  :no

Its tHE CAPS LOCK BUTTON FOr me
jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 05:28:45 pm
Come home to a boiler problem, so frustrating.  ::)
Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 07:33:24 pm
Those hellish drives home which occur every year or so. Just took me 3 hours to get home, 10 miles. Wanted a slash so bad my kidneys are hurting now. Had to have a slash in my garage, then got back in my car and dented a wing backing into my garage as its pissing down. Isnt life a bowl of cherries.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 07:34:45 pm
People who can't keep their elbows within their seat space when on a train/plane

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 08:24:29 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February 21, 2024, 07:33:24 pm
Just took me 3 hours to get home, 10 miles.
My average walking speed is 4mph.  :D
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 21, 2024, 08:25:30 pm
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 23, 2024, 11:56:10 am
Almost a week since we took the dog to the beach and I'm still finding sand everywhere.
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 23, 2024, 01:07:20 pm
When you get the gym and your headphones have ran out of battery.
Brain Potter

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 24, 2024, 08:53:57 am
the use of the word 'Bro'.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 24, 2024, 10:37:41 am
Overtime being pulled because about 5% off staff reporting system issues but everyone else is fine  :butt
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 25, 2024, 09:06:00 am
Beyonce doing country & western.

I can't stand either but both together..... fuck that shit!
BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 25, 2024, 09:54:24 am
Quote from: reddebs on February 25, 2024, 09:06:00 am
Beyonce doing country & western.

I can't stand either but both together..... fuck that shit!

Think she's only doing country.

Not my jam, but she's the first black woman to have a # 1 in that genre. That says a lot about her but even more about the racism of the genre.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 25, 2024, 09:59:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 25, 2024, 09:54:24 am
Think she's only doing country.

Not my jam, but she's the first black woman to have a # 1 in that genre. That says a lot about her but even more about the racism of the genre.

I didn't even know country and western were different but there you go.

Don't give a fuck about the genre or her success in it to be honest.
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
February 25, 2024, 01:48:37 pm
When you go to press backspace on your keyboard & accidently press F12 instead, which brings up some sort of settings page, rather than deleting a text.
Riquende

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:10:53 pm
The damned Youtube algorithm flooding my suggested videos with awful low-effort 'content'.

On Sunday I watched a string of videos, about 20 in a row, all on the same theme. It's basically this year's current Eurovision entries so far, so a mix of the official ESC channel plus some artist channels, national broadcasters, so on. Since then, Youtube has decided I want to watch an endless parade of random fan channels all offering me either their REACTION! to any random song or, even worse, MY TOP 22 SO FAR! list of all the entries. Just the exact same video over and over again, some random internet nobody who thinks that anybody else in the world is going to care which order they'd put the currently-released entries in. It's beyond vapid, each of these videos has about 150 views (somehow) and I'm just having to block every channel from my suggestions so I don't end up tomorrow with endless MY TOP 25 SO FAR videos after Cyprus, Switzerland and the Netherlands reveal theirs.

Could really do with a solution to just tie the YT homepage down to subscribed channels as the sheer amount of pathetic stuff like 'reaction videos' is just overwhelming. People desperate to hop on to any popular topic now in the hope of eking out a small amount of cash online despite no discernable talent or effort.
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:41:37 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:10:53 pm
The damned Youtube algorithm flooding my suggested videos with awful low-effort 'content'.

On Sunday I watched a string of videos, about 20 in a row, all on the same theme. It's basically this year's current Eurovision entries so far, so a mix of the official ESC channel plus some artist channels, national broadcasters, so on. Since then, Youtube has decided I want to watch an endless parade of random fan channels all offering me either their REACTION! to any random song or, even worse, MY TOP 22 SO FAR! list of all the entries. Just the exact same video over and over again, some random internet nobody who thinks that anybody else in the world is going to care which order they'd put the currently-released entries in. It's beyond vapid, each of these videos has about 150 views (somehow) and I'm just having to block every channel from my suggestions so I don't end up tomorrow with endless MY TOP 25 SO FAR videos after Cyprus, Switzerland and the Netherlands reveal theirs.

Could really do with a solution to just tie the YT homepage down to subscribed channels as the sheer amount of pathetic stuff like 'reaction videos' is just overwhelming. People desperate to hop on to any popular topic now in the hope of eking out a small amount of cash online despite no discernable talent or effort.

You can click on "subscriptions" to only show those, but I don't think you can set it as a default.

In general, I hate that all social media bow assumes you have a massive interestin something, because you mis-clicked on something, or randomely looked at it for more than a split second. On youtube, I've taken to either open videos in a private browser window, or, making sure I'm not logged in if I want to watch something outside my normal interests.
