The damned Youtube algorithm flooding my suggested videos with awful low-effort 'content'.



On Sunday I watched a string of videos, about 20 in a row, all on the same theme. It's basically this year's current Eurovision entries so far, so a mix of the official ESC channel plus some artist channels, national broadcasters, so on. Since then, Youtube has decided I want to watch an endless parade of random fan channels all offering me either their REACTION! to any random song or, even worse, MY TOP 22 SO FAR! list of all the entries. Just the exact same video over and over again, some random internet nobody who thinks that anybody else in the world is going to care which order they'd put the currently-released entries in. It's beyond vapid, each of these videos has about 150 views (somehow) and I'm just having to block every channel from my suggestions so I don't end up tomorrow with endless MY TOP 25 SO FAR videos after Cyprus, Switzerland and the Netherlands reveal theirs.



Could really do with a solution to just tie the YT homepage down to subscribed channels as the sheer amount of pathetic stuff like 'reaction videos' is just overwhelming. People desperate to hop on to any popular topic now in the hope of eking out a small amount of cash online despite no discernable talent or effort.