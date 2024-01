I share a flat with my brother and his living standards have gone to complete shit overnight for the last couple of months. Used basically every utensil that we own without washing them after, and only washes what he needs for his next meal before leaving it dirty again. Not only that but he can't even be arsed to put his fucking rubbish in the bins, and will just leave it all on the counter-top which is about a metre away, stinking the kitchen out and making it look a right mess.