The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm
This is definitely a first world problem, but...

My in-laws love stovetop kettles. I find them to be inconvenient and absolutely useless. I've repeatedly told them I think they are pointless as  you can't control the heat and I've got to switch on an electric oven to use them instead of just flicking a switch. For them it's like the height of decadence. After hosting a dinner they insist on making tea and coffee using a stovetop kettle. We host maybe one dinner a year. So as a minimalist, I find them to be an impractical waste of space. About six weeks ago, I point blank told my mother-in-law I don't want a stovetop kettle after she was harping on about us not having one. But since our ten year old kettle is starting to wane, when I was asked for an idea for a Christmas gift, I wrote down a cheap new electric kettle for everyday purposes with a temperature control function as our old one doesn't have that.

My missus was at her parents today to hide a Christmas gift and she came across a box with a sticky note with my name on it.  Guess who's getting a stovetop kettle for Christmas ::)



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
The new Google Maps colours are awful.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm
This is definitely a first world problem, but...

My in-laws love stovetop kettles. I find them to be inconvenient and absolutely useless. I've repeatedly told them I think they are pointless as  you can't control the heat and I've got to switch on an electric oven to use them
Why the oven?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
Why the oven?
he means the stove I assume not the oven itself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
The new Google Maps colours are awful.

I agree. I think the older version mimicked the appearance we once had in the old hard copy street directories.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm
Talking of google  maps is there any way of making it show every street name? So many streets and roads are unnamed, even when you zoom right in
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
he means the stove I assume not the oven itself.
I'm more curious about the temperature control kettle. Presumably he wants tepid tea for the in-laws.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
I'm more curious about the temperature control kettle. Presumably he wants tepid tea for the in-laws.
More for coffee I'd say. Coffee is always best if made with water below boiling
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm
This is definitely a first world problem, but...

My in-laws love stovetop kettles. I find them to be inconvenient and absolutely useless. I've repeatedly told them I think they are pointless as  you can't control the heat and I've got to switch on an electric oven to use them instead of just flicking a switch. For them it's like the height of decadence. After hosting a dinner they insist on making tea and coffee using a stovetop kettle. We host maybe one dinner a year. So as a minimalist, I find them to be an impractical waste of space. About six weeks ago, I point blank told my mother-in-law I don't want a stovetop kettle after she was harping on about us not having one. But since our ten year old kettle is starting to wane, when I was asked for an idea for a Christmas gift, I wrote down a cheap new electric kettle for everyday purposes with a temperature control function as our old one doesn't have that.

My missus was at her parents today to hide a Christmas gift and she came across a box with a sticky note with my name on it.  Guess who's getting a stovetop kettle for Christmas ::)
;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:54:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm
This is definitely a first world problem, but...

My in-laws love stovetop kettles. I find them to be inconvenient and absolutely useless. I've repeatedly told them I think they are pointless as  you can't control the heat and I've got to switch on an electric oven to use them instead of just flicking a switch. For them it's like the height of decadence. After hosting a dinner they insist on making tea and coffee using a stovetop kettle. We host maybe one dinner a year. So as a minimalist, I find them to be an impractical waste of space. About six weeks ago, I point blank told my mother-in-law I don't want a stovetop kettle after she was harping on about us not having one. But since our ten year old kettle is starting to wane, when I was asked for an idea for a Christmas gift, I wrote down a cheap new electric kettle for everyday purposes with a temperature control function as our old one doesn't have that.

My missus was at her parents today to hide a Christmas gift and she came across a box with a sticky note with my name on it.  Guess who's getting a stovetop kettle for Christmas ::)
maybe you should have moaned about electric kettles, you could have scored one.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
I'm more curious about the temperature control kettle. Presumably he wants tepid tea for the in-laws.
I took it to mean an automatic shut off kettle.

This is the one I have if you're interested. It glows blue.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:04:39 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm
This is definitely a first world problem, but...

My in-laws love stovetop kettles. I find them to be inconvenient and absolutely useless. I've repeatedly told them I think they are pointless as  you can't control the heat and I've got to switch on an electric oven to use them instead of just flicking a switch. For them it's like the height of decadence. After hosting a dinner they insist on making tea and coffee using a stovetop kettle. We host maybe one dinner a year. So as a minimalist, I find them to be an impractical waste of space. About six weeks ago, I point blank told my mother-in-law I don't want a stovetop kettle after she was harping on about us not having one. But since our ten year old kettle is starting to wane, when I was asked for an idea for a Christmas gift, I wrote down a cheap new electric kettle for everyday purposes with a temperature control function as our old one doesn't have that.

My missus was at her parents today to hide a Christmas gift and she came across a box with a sticky note with my name on it.  Guess who's getting a stovetop kettle for Christmas ::)
i hate to victim blame, but you mentioned the one thing that you shouldn't be mentioning to 'kettle people', when they asked for ideas!

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm
might be the best partridge gif use of all time ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 03:25:25 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
he means the stove I assume not the oven itself.

Yes that's what I meant. I use them interchangeably

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:54:45 pm
maybe you should have moaned about electric kettles, you could have scored one.

Nah. It only works if it is something they like, because if they had it/loved it, it means their kids should have it/love it too. They once got my sister-in-law some cast iron cookware which she had to return because she has a medical condition which prevents her from cooking with cast iron. But they had breakfast at hers once and insisted she should have some because it was something they had/wanted. They bought one of her exes for Christmas a load of a particular brand of chocolate they kept insisting he'd like because they loved it. He was diabetic ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 03:26:02 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm
The new Google Maps colours are awful.

Yep. Awful to look at.
