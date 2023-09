Natwest.My daughter set up an account with them two weeks ago, her card arrived last week but no sign of the pin. Natwest support said to download the app and you can view the pin on there but when she did that it didn't show the pin. She was told delete and reinstall the app and that should sort it but when she tried to log in after reinstalling the app it locked her out of the app and online banking also.We go into the bank who say they can't reset her account uness she has the pin for her bank card