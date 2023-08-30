Airlines and how they just operate on their own rulesBooked some flights for a wedding over in Munich next weekend, quite late notice as we have been deciding but went for it last night. Not an hour after we have booked them, my wife gets an email arranging an interview for a promotion she's been chasing for months and it is on the day we fly out. Straight onto Ryanair to see what we can do, can we just cancel and get the money back or get a voucher and rebook something else. This was within 2 hours of booking.Ryanair have come back and just said no. We can change the flights if we want but no chance of a refund. Why the fuck do they get to just fuck off consumer rights? If I buy a TV and decide when I get home that I don't it, I can take it back, no questions asked and get a full refund. I'm not stuck with that TV for the rest of my life like flights seem to be. Why? We've then got the ballache of having booked the car park through them as it was just easier, lo and behold that is non-refundable as well. Boils my piss