Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,219
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40280 on: August 30, 2023, 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 30, 2023, 01:53:05 pm
84 was bliss mate.
Went back there for a holiday in the early 2000s and hated it.


 :thumbup


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,963
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40281 on: August 30, 2023, 02:05:49 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 30, 2023, 01:13:12 pm
I'm a civil servant in a certain (usually massively unpopular) department.  The things you see are maddening at times.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 30, 2023, 01:42:54 pm
I was friends (through being a union rep) with some of the senior inspectors who investigated, amongst others, a certain Liverpool comedian with big teeth and a fondness for the Tory Party. The stories I got to hear...

Atomic Weapons Establishment?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 742
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40282 on: August 30, 2023, 04:16:45 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on August 30, 2023, 01:13:12 pm
Nothing quite like knowing someone is getting money paid to them in a lawful but immoral manner, and then have further money sent to their Isle of Man bank account.

I'm a civil servant in a certain (usually massively unpopular) department.  The things you see are maddening at times.
I know what you mean. I've worked the same department from 2007-2010 and it was bonkers then.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40283 on: August 30, 2023, 07:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on August 30, 2023, 04:16:45 pm
I know what you mean. I've worked the same department from 2007-2010 and it was bonkers then.
Yup, still is. Not been in it that long comparatively speaking but I've seen a few bits that are just maddening.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 30, 2023, 01:42:54 pm

That's the Official Secrets Act for ya!

FWIW, through the 90's I worked in the same department as I think CornerFlag does. I was friends (through being a union rep) with some of the senior inspectors who investigated, amongst others, a certain Liverpool comedian with big teeth and a fondness for the Tory Party. The stories I got to hear...

Rich scumbags trying to avoid paying their fair whack.
Not had much happen to my personal cases, but know how high-profile some of the top top stuff can be, I know a certain football club's finances are bent as a nine-bob note due to the way they rort the PAYE system. Money is the Roots of Hall evil...
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,328
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40284 on: August 31, 2023, 11:41:25 am »
When the only lift in the building is out of service

Was working fine all day, but then my food delivery arrived, and I live on the 9th floor.... hauled it all up but fuck me what timing. Lift was working at 4pm. My food came at 6pm
Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40285 on: August 31, 2023, 02:10:57 pm »
Airlines and how they just operate on their own rules  :no

Booked some flights for a wedding over in Munich next weekend, quite late notice as we have been deciding but went for it last night. Not an hour after we have booked them, my wife gets an email arranging an interview for a promotion she's been chasing for months and it is on the day we fly out. Straight onto Ryanair to see what we can do, can we just cancel and get the money back or get a voucher and rebook something else. This was within 2 hours of booking.

Ryanair have come back and just said no. We can change the flights if we want but no chance of a refund. Why the fuck do they get to just fuck off consumer rights? If I buy a TV and decide when I get home that I don't it, I can take it back, no questions asked and get a full refund. I'm not stuck with that TV for the rest of my life like flights seem to be. Why? We've then got the ballache of having booked the car park through them as it was just easier, lo and behold that is non-refundable as well. Boils my piss
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,254
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40286 on: August 31, 2023, 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 30, 2023, 01:42:54 pm

a certain Liverpool comedian with big teeth and a fondness for the Tory Party. The stories I got to hear...

Rich scumbags trying to avoid paying their fair whack.



I can think of 4 who fit that description straight off the bat.  Not sure they are all Tories though to be fair.

I assume you are talking about the female of the species here?
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,963
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40287 on: August 31, 2023, 02:51:16 pm »
Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol

Terrible ungodly dirge of a song that never gets going and that 'pling plong' beat throughout is like Chinese water torture.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,189
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40288 on: September 1, 2023, 04:51:05 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on August 31, 2023, 02:10:57 pm
Airlines and how they just operate on their own rules  :no

Booked some flights for a wedding over in Munich next weekend, quite late notice as we have been deciding but went for it last night. Not an hour after we have booked them, my wife gets an email arranging an interview for a promotion she's been chasing for months and it is on the day we fly out. Straight onto Ryanair to see what we can do, can we just cancel and get the money back or get a voucher and rebook something else. This was within 2 hours of booking.

Ryanair have come back and just said no. We can change the flights if we want but no chance of a refund. Why the fuck do they get to just fuck off consumer rights? If I buy a TV and decide when I get home that I don't it, I can take it back, no questions asked and get a full refund. I'm not stuck with that TV for the rest of my life like flights seem to be. Why? We've then got the ballache of having booked the car park through them as it was just easier, lo and behold that is non-refundable as well. Boils my piss

Their's your issue in the first place, Ryanair are the worst airline going, in the news a few weeks ago Ryanair charging an elderly couple £110 to print out a booking form, because the couple downloaded the return flight instead of the outgoing flight by mistake, Ryanair have always been a shameless disgrace of a company, owned by a wanker too.
#Sausages

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,219
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40289 on: September 1, 2023, 01:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 31, 2023, 02:30:44 pm
I can think of 4 who fit that description straight off the bat.  Not sure they are all Tories though to be fair.

I assume you are talking about the female of the species here?

The man one who was prosecuted for tax dodging.

It used to be a thing in our house to spot 'celebrity' Tory supporters, who then became public enemies. My grandad was the biggest for this. Dodd, Tarbuck, Black, Starr, Everett - all whose whopper Tories and big Thatcher supporters when she was helping destroy this city and the wider area.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40290 on: September 1, 2023, 01:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  1, 2023, 04:51:05 am
Their's your issue in the first place, Ryanair are the worst airline going, in the news a few weeks ago Ryanair charging an elderly couple £110 to print out a booking form, because the couple downloaded the return flight instead of the outgoing flight by mistake, Ryanair have always been a shameless disgrace of a company, owned by a wanker too.

The issue is, every airline is the same. Back when COVID hit, I had to cancel my honeymoon to Hong Kong and Japan, took weeks of fighting with KLM to get money back and in the end we had to issue a chargeback because they were adamant we weren't entitled to the money back despite not being allowed to fly

They seem to operate under no legislation and consumer rights aren't even a consideration to them

Similar can be said about rail and events. Almost impossible to get a refund for them either
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,219
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40291 on: September 1, 2023, 04:19:27 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on September  1, 2023, 01:41:45 pm
The issue is, every airline is the same. Back when COVID hit, I had to cancel my honeymoon to Hong Kong and Japan, took weeks of fighting with KLM to get money back and in the end we had to issue a chargeback because they were adamant we weren't entitled to the money back despite not being allowed to fly

They seem to operate under no legislation and consumer rights aren't even a consideration to them

Similar can be said about rail and events. Almost impossible to get a refund for them either


Agreed. There's a massive hole in consumer protection (deliberately so, IMO).

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Boston always unofficial

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40292 on: September 1, 2023, 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 31, 2023, 02:51:16 pm
Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol

Terrible ungodly dirge of a song that never gets going and that 'pling plong' beat throughout is like Chinese water torture.
 
See what you've done,https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-66681372.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,963
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40293 on: September 1, 2023, 10:28:18 pm »
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,625
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40294 on: Yesterday at 05:22:20 am »
Dark mornings
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,189
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40295 on: Yesterday at 05:44:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:22:20 am
Dark mornings

Early nights are just as bad. :(
#Sausages

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40296 on: Yesterday at 07:04:59 am »
Took Paul to work for 6am this morning and as the tide was out thought I'd take the dogs down the estuary on our way home. 

Thought it was strange there were already 2 vehicles parked up but couldn't see anyone out walking so set off across to the river.

We're on our way back when a barrage of shotgun fire went off and Lucas, who hates loud noises, just ran.

FFS thankfully I managed to get him back and on his lead before the next lot went off.

6.30am on a Saturday morning and the bastards are doing this when they know there's people about with dogs. 

I can still hear them now and the poor geese fleeing in terror!!
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,625
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40297 on: Yesterday at 08:15:49 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:44:52 am
Early nights are just as bad. :(

I think I hate them more.

The only advantage of the dark morning is I can find my truck easier, you just push the fob and set the lights self check off. Sounds daft but there is over 50 trucks parked up of a Saturday so it takes ages if you just walk about, like I had to this morning as the fob wasn't working,
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,625
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40298 on: Yesterday at 12:01:23 pm »
Getting to an RDC early and being told to come back in an hour, now parked on the pavement outside as nowhere to park here
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,963
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40299 on: Yesterday at 12:51:00 pm »
Facebook Suggested For You

It isn't even stuff that's monetised, it's crap meme and pop culture pages. Bin it off.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40300 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 pm »
been posted before but can't stand seeing sentences that start with "Not gonna lie" or "Won't lie" or "NGL" or whatever ....

it's got to be the ultimate in pure nonsensical and totally pointless phrases.

are we gonna see "I'm telling a lie here ...." one day?
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40301 on: Yesterday at 05:05:58 pm »
Shrinkflation. Bought a bag of cat litter earlier and carried it home. Was thinking, oh, that used to feel heavier, its not so bad now. Put it down next to the old one and its gone from 10kg to 8kg. Packaging is identical. :no
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,261
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40302 on: Yesterday at 05:20:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:05:58 pm
Shrinkflation. Bought a bag of cat litter earlier and carried it home. Was thinking, oh, that used to feel heavier, its not so bad now. Put it down next to the old one and its gone from 10kg to 8kg. Packaging is identical. :no

I find it cheaper to shop at Waitrose now, as theyre owned by their employees, and theyve actually decreased a lot of prices whereas the shareholder businesses like Tesco have just taken the piss and advantage this last year or so. It will be the same with most brands too. No coincidence supermarket, energy, oil, profits are up during a so-called cost of living crisis. Its predatory.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,898
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40303 on: Yesterday at 05:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:20:15 pm
I find it cheaper to shop at Waitrose now, as theyre owned by their employees, and theyve actually decreased a lot of prices whereas the shareholder businesses like Tesco have just taken the piss and advantage this last year or so. It will be the same with most brands too. No coincidence supermarket, energy, oil, profits are up during a so-called cost of living crisis. Its predatory.

There is no Waitrose in Liverpool.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40304 on: Yesterday at 05:24:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:01:48 pm
been posted before but can't stand seeing sentences that start with "Not gonna lie" or "Won't lie" or "NGL" or whatever ....

it's got to be the ultimate in pure nonsensical and totally pointless phrases.

are we gonna see "I'm telling a lie here ...." one day?

I feel your pain
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,261
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40305 on: Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:22:43 pm
There is no Waitrose in Liverpool.

Yeah? Pretty mad considering its the only socialist supermarket.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,189
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #40306 on: Today at 06:25:24 am »
The mouse i use for my laptop starts freezing, so i diagnose the battery needs replacing, has a look in my home to find i have no AA batteries that's needed for my mouse :butt, looks at the time, & it's 10 minutes before my local Tesco Express opens, so waits for them to open, goes over & buys a pack of batteries, installs the battery in my mouse, & my mouse is working as it should.

 My local Tesco Express is almost opposite where i live.

#Sausages
