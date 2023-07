Weíre all skin and bones, 99% made of the same stuff. Itís our thoughts, words and actions that define us and cause the division. Not one of these is any tangible part of us, itís all made up from within us. Mostly weíre all the same, even though thoughts, words and actions can make it feel like weíre from different planets.



Itís always a shock when people I know and respect have fundamental differences of opinion that seem alien to me. I felt this way during Brexit arguing with loved ones. Have to keep reminding myself weíre all made of the same stuff.