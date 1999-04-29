« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2160398 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39240 on: Yesterday at 05:52:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:01:46 pm
Oh dearie me. That brings back bad memories of a having a skinful in Traceys in Stanley Street and spending the rest of the night crawling around my mates backyard spewing up.

Never again.

Until I had a skinful of Carlsberg Special .

Ive finally learnt my lesson.
Urine direct from Beelzebub
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39241 on: Yesterday at 06:09:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:01:46 pm
Oh dearie me. That brings back bad memories of a having a skinful in Traceys in Stanley Street and spending the rest of the night crawling around my mates backyard spewing up...
:lmao

I've got the scene pictured in my head.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39242 on: Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:11:56 pm
For a moment I thought hed got his lad stuck in his zip. Like Ben Stiller in Something About Mary.
I thought Rob was talking about a testicular torsion until I consulted Google. That's another medical emergency.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39243 on: Yesterday at 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm
I thought Rob was talking about a testicular torsion until I consulted Google. That's another medical emergency.

Decades ago I had a yeast infection contributed by a relatively tight foreskin. Referred to the old, grim Royal to have check up for diabetes which was negative.

I was told a doctor would see me about the infection. I was ushered into a large room and told to remove my keks. After a few minutes a diminutive elderly Asian doctor, accompanied by a full cohort of medical students came in. The doctor told me to expose the bellend (the Latin version of course) which I did. He peered at my itchy knob and in a tone of utter contempt diagnosed simple balanitis. He then waved over the students to complete my humiliation.

He seemed extremely disappointed I wasnt suffering from something exotic like Vietnamese Rose or the quaintly named French Pox. And the liquid he prescribed didnt work either.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39244 on: Yesterday at 09:26:52 pm »
We all know how the Tories go in for all this forelock tugging.

Oh wait, sorry - wrong tugging...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39245 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm »
my wife's niece is getting married in December.  great news - she's a lovely kid - but a couple of things about it are pissing me off.

the wedding is two days before Christmas.  that's not exactly convenient for anyone of course but a real challenge for us. we're an ocean away, and at that time of year flying to the UK and back to attend an event that (let's face it) only lasts a few hours is not exactly a simple thing.  the cost of flights and hotels are crazy, and given the weather here in late December we could well end up not getting back in time for Christmas.

then the invitation arrived yesterday saying something like "we want your presence not your presents, but if you want to help out please donate cash to our honeymoon on New Zealand."

fucking infuriates me, that shit.  apart from the damn cheek of asking for cash, these are two young ppl with damn good jobs, each drives a Merc, who recently put over 100k into renovations of their 3rd house (they're not yet 30 ffs).

she's my wife's favourite niece but my wife is pissed off as well.  no way will we give them cash - we're gonna deposit money into a charity that helps 3rd world families in their name (they can choose the recipients).  if they don't like that, tough shit.

destination weddings make my effing blood boil.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39246 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm
I thought Rob was talking about a testicular torsion until I consulted Google. That's another medical emergency.

I dont even wanna know how you get that.

The joys of being a Dad though, the foreskin dropped back overnight, so I'm there at 9am using some "intimate lube" we have lying about, with my 12 year olds cock in my hand and my thumb on his bellend, trying to follow the instructions the doctor gave me last night and push it all back where its supposed to be, fucking gave up after 10 minutes and sent him to the walk in with the missus.

I've wiped his arse, fished a huge turd out of the bath when he was 2 and now tried to fix his cock and do I get a word of thanks, do I fuck.

And to cap it all, I bumped into his desk tonight and smshed his fucking brand new monitor :no

Good job I'm pissed or I'd be properly annoyed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39247 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm »
^
 :lmao

You definitely need to get a TV sitcom commissioned starring your family. 😊

In all seriousness, you do sound like a great Dad.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39248 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
^
 :lmao

You definitely need to get a TV sitcom commissioned starring your family. 😊

In all seriousness, you do sound like a great Dad.

I'd watch.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39249 on: Today at 08:50:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
I dont even wanna know how you get that.

The joys of being a Dad though, the foreskin dropped back overnight, so I'm there at 9am using some "intimate lube" we have lying about, with my 12 year olds cock in my hand and my thumb on his bellend, trying to follow the instructions the doctor gave me last night and push it all back where its supposed to be, fucking gave up after 10 minutes and sent him to the walk in with the missus.

I've wiped his arse, fished a huge turd out of the bath when he was 2 and now tried to fix his cock and do I get a word of thanks, do I fuck.

And to cap it all, I bumped into his desk tonight and smshed his fucking brand new monitor :no

Good job I'm pissed or I'd be properly annoyed.

Better you than his mum Rob 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39250 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
I was wondering why you were wiping his arse too, never been so relieved to get to the next line.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39251 on: Today at 10:00:55 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm
my wife's niece is getting married in December.  great news - she's a lovely kid - but a couple of things about it are pissing me off.

the wedding is two days before Christmas.  that's not exactly convenient for anyone of course but a real challenge for us. we're an ocean away, and at that time of year flying to the UK and back to attend an event that (let's face it) only lasts a few hours is not exactly a simple thing.  the cost of flights and hotels are crazy, and given the weather here in late December we could well end up not getting back in time for Christmas.

then the invitation arrived yesterday saying something like "we want your presence not your presents, but if you want to help out please donate cash to our honeymoon on New Zealand."

fucking infuriates me, that shit.  apart from the damn cheek of asking for cash, these are two young ppl with damn good jobs, each drives a Merc, who recently put over 100k into renovations of their 3rd house (they're not yet 30 ffs).

she's my wife's favourite niece but my wife is pissed off as well.  no way will we give them cash - we're gonna deposit money into a charity that helps 3rd world families in their name (they can choose the recipients).  if they don't like that, tough shit.

destination weddings make my effing blood boil.

fucking weddings - people get away with lots of shit so they can have their 'special day'

since when is love about the location, the dress, the food, the suits, the gifts, the money etc etc

it's all nonsense

i think it's really great that people fall in love and decide to commit their lives to each other but that's it - that's all that's needed

i'd say get your excuses in now for any upcoming events - can't make it due to work/holidays taken/fear of flying/carbon emissions/medical condition/well-being - you get the drift
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39252 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm
my wife's niece is getting married in December.  great news - she's a lovely kid - but a couple of things about it are pissing me off.

the wedding is two days before Christmas.  that's not exactly convenient for anyone of course but a real challenge for us. we're an ocean away, and at that time of year flying to the UK and back to attend an event that (let's face it) only lasts a few hours is not exactly a simple thing.  the cost of flights and hotels are crazy, and given the weather here in late December we could well end up not getting back in time for Christmas.

then the invitation arrived yesterday saying something like "we want your presence not your presents, but if you want to help out please donate cash to our honeymoon on New Zealand."

fucking infuriates me, that shit.  apart from the damn cheek of asking for cash, these are two young ppl with damn good jobs, each drives a Merc, who recently put over 100k into renovations of their 3rd house (they're not yet 30 ffs).

she's my wife's favourite niece but my wife is pissed off as well.  no way will we give them cash - we're gonna deposit money into a charity that helps 3rd world families in their name (they can choose the recipients).  if they don't like that, tough shit.

destination weddings make my effing blood boil.

A couple with 2 Mercs and 3 homes would be getting no cash out of me.  Sorry, not sorry  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39253 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm
my wife's niece is getting married in December.  great news - she's a lovely kid - but a couple of things about it are pissing me off.

the wedding is two days before Christmas.  that's not exactly convenient for anyone of course but a real challenge for us. we're an ocean away, and at that time of year flying to the UK and back to attend an event that (let's face it) only lasts a few hours is not exactly a simple thing.  the cost of flights and hotels are crazy, and given the weather here in late December we could well end up not getting back in time for Christmas.

then the invitation arrived yesterday saying something like "we want your presence not your presents, but if you want to help out please donate cash to our honeymoon on New Zealand."

fucking infuriates me, that shit.  apart from the damn cheek of asking for cash, these are two young ppl with damn good jobs, each drives a Merc, who recently put over 100k into renovations of their 3rd house (they're not yet 30 ffs).

she's my wife's favourite niece but my wife is pissed off as well.  no way will we give them cash - we're gonna deposit money into a charity that helps 3rd world families in their name (they can choose the recipients).  if they don't like that, tough shit.

destination weddings make my effing blood boil.

Is it not possible to get a satellite link up so you can be there without being there?  I know so embody who did that for a funeral service years ago so it's not unheard of.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39254 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm
my wife's niece is getting married in December.  great news - she's a lovely kid - but a couple of things about it are pissing me off.

the wedding is two days before Christmas.  that's not exactly convenient for anyone of course but a real challenge for us. we're an ocean away, and at that time of year flying to the UK and back to attend an event that (let's face it) only lasts a few hours is not exactly a simple thing.  the cost of flights and hotels are crazy, and given the weather here in late December we could well end up not getting back in time for Christmas.

then the invitation arrived yesterday saying something like "we want your presence not your presents, but if you want to help out please donate cash to our honeymoon on New Zealand."

fucking infuriates me, that shit.  apart from the damn cheek of asking for cash, these are two young ppl with damn good jobs, each drives a Merc, who recently put over 100k into renovations of their 3rd house (they're not yet 30 ffs).

she's my wife's favourite niece but my wife is pissed off as well.  no way will we give them cash - we're gonna deposit money into a charity that helps 3rd world families in their name (they can choose the recipients).  if they don't like that, tough shit.

destination weddings make my effing blood boil.


me and the now wife got married last year after being together for 22 years. Very small wedding at the local registry office, then those people at the weeding we took out for meal and then we threw a party in the evening for friends and family. On the invite we said no presents and no money. People still gave money and we were totally blown away by their generosity. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39255 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm »
The constant cry arse, demanding, entitled c*nts that litter sections of this forum.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39256 on: Today at 01:59:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:08:12 pm
The constant cry arse, demanding, entitled c*nts that litter sections of this forum.

Been in the transfer and FSG threads by any chance? ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39257 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:21:52 pm
me and the now wife got married last year after being together for 22 years. Very small wedding at the local registry office, then those people at the weeding we took out for meal and then we threw a party in the evening for friends and family. On the invite we said no presents and no money. People still gave money and we were totally blown away by their generosity.

now that's how to do it  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39258 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:08:12 pm
The constant cry arse, demanding, entitled c*nts that litter sections of this forum.
They're unbearable. And they're organising...! And demonstrating basic tool use. Humanity is fucked.,
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39259 on: Today at 02:29:08 pm »
Mums on the morning school run. Mix big fuck off totally unsuitable Tractors (aka SUV's) and women who cannot drive for toffee and its like the wacky races.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39260 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:29:08 pm
Mums on the morning school run. Mix big fuck off totally unsuitable Tractors (aka SUV's) and women who cannot drive for toffee and its like the wacky races.

i think that's a tad unfair on the wacky races participants

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39261 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:33:45 pm
i think that's a tad unfair on the wacky races participants



More like this

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39262 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm »
^
I've actually seen a woman putting lipstick on while driving. But to be fair, I also saw a fella having a shave whilst driving on South Road in Waterloo. 😲
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39263 on: Today at 05:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:58:14 pm
^
I've actually seen a woman putting lipstick on while driving. But to be fair, I also saw a fella having a shave whilst driving on South Road in Waterloo. 😲
I was on the highway going to work one day, going around 100kph, glanced at the car next to me - she was doing her mascara, nose about 2 inches away from the rearview mirror.

btw: that was a wet shave I assume?  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39264 on: Today at 05:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:58:14 pm
^
I've actually seen a woman putting lipstick on while driving. But to be fair, I also saw a fella having a shave whilst driving on South Road in Waterloo. 😲

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:26:04 pm
I was on the highway going to work one day, going around 100kph, glanced at the car next to me - she was doing her mascara, nose about 2 inches away from the rearview mirror.

btw: that was a wet shave I assume?  :)

I've seen a fella eating breakfast cereal from a bowl   ::)

I was overtaken on the M58 by a woman in a BMW, doing over 80mph and putting makeup on using the drivers vanity mirror in the sun visor. The modern version is posting on Instagram or whatever while driving

I've said this before, men do stupid stuff, fully aware that they are doing it, women do stupid stuff not knowing its stupid.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39265 on: Today at 05:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:58:14 pm
^
I've actually seen a woman putting lipstick on while driving. But to be fair, I also saw a fella having a shave whilst driving on South Road in Waterloo. 😲

My sister used to eat her breakfast, with her brew between her knees and put her makeup on whilst driving to work.  Used to scare me to death 😕
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39266 on: Today at 05:33:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:32:05 pm
I've seen a fella eating breakfast cereal from a bowl   ::)

I was overtaken on the M58 by a woman in a BMW, doing over 80mph and putting makeup on using the drivers vanity mirror in the sun visor. The modern version is posting on Instagram or whatever while driving

I've said this before, men do stupid stuff, fully aware that they are doing it, women do stupid stuff not knowing its stupid.

lots of RAWK candidates for that  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39267 on: Today at 05:49:34 pm »
being an expat I gravitate to watching English tv shows.  a lot are very good, some bore the tits off me.  my wife watches Corrie every day which I find kinda irritating but I pay attention to it now and then.


the hannoy is:
it bugs me to hear so many American-isms in the dialogue on that show, and it seems to be growing.  they just sound out of place and unrealistic.

that said though - does it reflect the way ppl speak in the UK these days?  or is it just the tv writers inserting these things coz they think it's cool or some shit?

examples:
- pinky swear
- you guys
- coffee to go
- I'm good
- step up to the plate


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39268 on: Today at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:49:34 pm
being an expat I gravitate to watching English tv shows.  a lot are very good, some bore the tits off me.  my wife watches Corrie every day which I find kinda irritating but I pay attention to it now and then.


the hannoy is:
it bugs me to hear so many American-isms in the dialogue on that show, and it seems to be growing.  they just sound out of place and unrealistic.

that said though - does it reflect the way ppl speak in the UK these days?  or is it just the tv writers inserting these things coz they think it's cool or some shit?

examples:
- pinky swear
- you guys
- coffee to go
- I'm good
- step up to the plate




Yep, all that shite is getting in the language. The one I hate the most, as I've said before, is when someone is in a coffee shop/takeaway and they say "can I get a latte". I'd love someone to say "no".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39269 on: Today at 07:27:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:39:47 pm
Yep, all that shite is getting in the language. The one I hate the most, as I've said before, is when someone is in a coffee shop/takeaway and they say "can I get a latte". I'd love someone to say "no".
Also people who say the word "grab" as in do you want to grab a sandwich, let's grab a coffee etc.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #39270 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
I'm parked on a busy road waiting to pick my lad up from cadets and a woman is parked in front of me about 3ft from the kerb, she's basically in the middle of the lane 🙄
