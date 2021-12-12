What was so sordid? Is the younger guy saying he was a victim of something?



I dont get the outrage from what little Ive seen. If everyone was consenting, and old enough to consent, whats the issue?



I can't pretend to have read everything on the story but from what I have seen the young man isn't claiming any wrongdoing. Apparently he just wants the whole thing to go away so he can get on with his life.I'm not a Schofield fan but I'm finding the pile-on quite distasteful at the moment. We have slime balls like, Eamonn Holmes piling in and kicking the fella while he's down. I mean, Eamonn Holmes for goodness sake. Who is he to be sticking the boot in?From what I have read, Schofield is no Fred Talbot or Jimmy Savile. The young man was apparently consenting and legal. It's been suggested it was an abuse of power by Schofield, given he is a famous TV personality. He also lied about the affair to others working on the show when asked about it. Of course, that's not illegal either.If the atmosphere around the show was compromised as a result then I can understand him leaving or even being shown the door, but the media pile-on given what we do know seems to me to be way over the top.Edit: I see the autocorrect on our old friend Mr Holmes is still active.😲