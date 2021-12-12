« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38760 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 am »
Ghosting. Fuck off and have the courage to say, "No thanks, this isn't for me!" Fucking cowards. OWN YOUR SHIT!  :no :wanker
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38761 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 am »
Literally everything with Schofield, does it matter?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38762 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 am »
Quote from: 24/007 on June  1, 2023, 04:22:56 pm
Passengers afraid of drivers overtaking lorries.

"Well, look at this way, we're behind something very big going more slowly than we are and another very big thing is pulling in behind us - honestly, where would you rather be - between these two metallic monsters, or ahead in 3 seconds clear of them both?"

So you know Mrs P then? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38763 on: Yesterday at 12:42:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on June  1, 2023, 04:22:56 pm
Passengers afraid of drivers overtaking lorries.

"Well, look at this way, we're behind something very big going more slowly than we are and another very big thing is pulling in behind us - honestly, where would you rather be - between these two metallic monsters, or ahead in 3 seconds clear of them both?"

Show them this (driver survived the crash). Its why I never sit between HGV's on the motorway and why I leave a big gap when in traffic and keep an eye on my mirrors.

Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38764 on: Yesterday at 12:48:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:42:27 pm
Show them this (driver survived the crash). Its why I never sit between HGV's on the motorway and why I leave a big gap when in traffic and keep an eye on my mirrors.


How the merry hell do you survive something like that?! Was the driver a dwarf?! :o
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38765 on: Yesterday at 12:58:09 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:16:16 am
You don't have nightlight or eyestrain mode on do you?

No i don't, the pink tint covers 3 quarters of the screen, think i need a new laptop but don't have the money yet. :(
#Sausages

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38766 on: Yesterday at 01:19:36 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 12:48:05 pm
How the merry hell do you survive something like that?! Was the driver a dwarf?! :o

When its not your time...

There is a big underrun bar there right under the doors and then a large area of clear space before the wheels. The car was a Golf, so luckily it was low enough to go under. Likely the impact knocked her back in the seat and it collapsed, the underrun bar did its job and took a lot of the force and then the trailer floor missed her head. She had broken bones in her back and bruising to her face.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38767 on: Yesterday at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:58:09 pm
No i don't, the pink tint covers 3 quarters of the screen, think i need a new laptop but don't have the money yet. :(

Have a Google, there's quite a few fixes for pink screens, see if anything helps?
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38768 on: Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm »
Philip Schofield playing the victim card ::)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38769 on: Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm
Philip Schofield playing the victim card ::)
Ironcally to the BBC Saville protectors and the Scum Rag.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38770 on: Yesterday at 02:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm
Ironcally to the BBC Saville protectors and the Scum Rag.
Yep and then using Caroline Flack's name to gain sympathy. Absolute scumbag, I'll be glad of every misfortune that comes his way.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38771 on: Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm »
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38772 on: Yesterday at 02:55:31 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?

Trying not to pay much attention to it, whilst also loving the drama. Doesnt really feel like any of the recent developments was stuff that was already known. Is it just a case of suddenly the media/his bosses deciding its time for him to go and now its all being played out publicly?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38773 on: Yesterday at 03:09:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?

The other party is/was 20 years old and worked at ITV, Schofield is 61 now. The word grooming is being thrown about
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38774 on: Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:09:42 pm
The other party is/was 20 years old and worked at ITV, Schofield is 61 now. The word grooming is being thrown about
Schofield has been grooming known the other party since he was about 9?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38775 on: Yesterday at 03:13:52 pm »
Glorious sun in Manchester. Table booked to celebrate daughter's engagement and my car stuck at knutsford services not starting.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38776 on: Yesterday at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm
Schofield has been grooming known the other party since he was about 9?

Been away on holiday and other than the other party being 20, I'd not heard anything else. Just Googled and he's known him since he was 15. Which is like me meeting a 15 yr old girl now and shagging her when I hit 61 in 5 years - not right at all.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38777 on: Yesterday at 03:18:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:13:52 pm
Glorious sun in Manchester. Table booked to celebrate daughter's engagement and my car stuck at knutsford services not starting.

A fuck mate, not good. You've actually got fuel haven't you?
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38778 on: Yesterday at 03:21:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:18:07 pm
Been away on holiday and other than the other party being 20, I'd not heard anything else. Just Googled and he's known him since he was 15. Which is like me meeting a 15 yr old girl now and shagging her when I hit 61 in 5 years - not right at all.
The whole sordid thing is a rancid mess with even more rancidness to be revealed I fear.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38779 on: Yesterday at 03:23:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:13:52 pm
Glorious sun in Manchester. Table booked to celebrate daughter's engagement and my car stuck at knutsford services not starting.

Take it as a sign mate

You need a new car.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38780 on: Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm
So what's the deal with him, didn't he just have an affair?

Trial by social media it appears.
I agree with him in that if it was with a girl, not as much would be made out of it.
A bit wrong to be having an affair with a 20 year old when you're much older, but not really any different to Al Pacino at the age of 83 having a kid with a 29 year old.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38781 on: Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:18:45 pm
A fuck mate, not good. You've actually got fuel haven't you?
Filled up before I set off.  Thankfully as I'd need a mortgage for fuel here. @nick I've needed a new car for about a decade.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38782 on: Yesterday at 03:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm
Trial by social media it appears.
I agree with him in that if it was with a girl, not as much would be made out of it.
A bit wrong to be having an affair with a 20 year old when you're much older, but not really any different to Al Pacino at the age of 83 having a kid with a 29 year old.
That doesn't make it right. I kind of think if it were a girl it'd be all nudges and winks. But then prince andrew.  I think they are suggest he used his influence to corrupt the lad. That's probably borne more out of the homophobic angle .  Part of me thinks it's to push the bojo story down.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38783 on: Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm
Trial by social media it appears.
I agree with him in that if it was with a girl, not as much would be made out of it.
A bit wrong to be having an affair with a 20 year old when you're much older, but not really any different to Al Pacino at the age of 83 having a kid with a 29 year old.
A lot more to it than that.
The only reason that he "came out" was to cover up something a lot more sordid.

He was quite literally caught with his kex down around his ankles.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38784 on: Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm
Filled up before I set off.  Thankfully as I'd need a mortgage for fuel here. @nick I've needed a new car for about a decade.

Please tell me you don't have a diesel and put petrol in it?
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38785 on: Yesterday at 04:09:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:44:08 pm
Please tell me you don't have a diesel and put petrol in it?
Not this time. Boxing day , about a week after getting the car is a different story.
I still think you should be able to register diesel cars and the anpr prevent you filling with petrol.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38786 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
A lot more to it than that.
The only reason that he "came out" was to cover up something a lot more sordid.

He was quite literally caught with his kex down around his ankles.

What was so sordid? Is the younger guy saying he was a victim of something?

I dont get the outrage from what little Ive seen. If everyone was consenting, and old enough to consent, whats the issue?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38787 on: Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm
What was so sordid? Is the younger guy saying he was a victim of something?

I dont get the outrage from what little Ive seen. If everyone was consenting, and old enough to consent, whats the issue?

Social media has decided he groomed the lad because they first met when he was 15.
Fuck knows why Schofield didn't pounce when the lad turned legal age and waited until he was 20, but here we are.
He's being hounded by c*nts like Eamon Holmes who is a weird c*nt. Seems to be thriving on the attention the no mark bellend.

I'm baffled why it's getting so much attention when there's far more important shit going on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38788 on: Yesterday at 10:22:53 pm »
Spot on Barnicles son.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38789 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm
What was so sordid? Is the younger guy saying he was a victim of something?

I dont get the outrage from what little Ive seen. If everyone was consenting, and old enough to consent, whats the issue?
I can't pretend to have read everything on the story but from what I have seen the young man isn't claiming any wrongdoing. Apparently he just wants the whole thing to go away so he can get on with his life.

I'm not a Schofield fan but I'm finding the pile-on quite distasteful at the moment. We have slime balls like lardy-arsed cockwomble, lardy-arsed cockwomble, lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes piling in and kicking the fella while he's down. I mean lardy-arsed cockwomble, lardy-arsed cockwomble, lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes for goodness sake. Who is he to be sticking the boot in?

From what I have read, Schofield is no Fred Talbot or Jimmy Savile. The young man was apparently consenting and legal. It's been suggested it was an abuse of power by Schofield, given he is a famous TV personality. He also lied about the affair to others working on the show when asked about it. Of course, that's not illegal either.

If the atmosphere around the show was compromised as a result then I can understand him leaving or even being shown the door, but the media pile-on given what we do know seems to me to be way over the top.


Edit: I see the autocorrect on our old friend Mr Holmes is still active.😲
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38790 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
OK, this seems to be the place to talk about this Schofield shitfest.

It has been pissing me off so much over the last week or so. I don't care what happened, it's obviously not a good optic, especially for someone in the public eye. but what exactly is the outrage here? I am more concerned that this is still news.

I was pissed off the most when the news outlets published Holly (not even attempting her surname) statement about how she felt letdown. Aye, what about his family, or do their opinion not matter?

Then today, we hear he has lost everything (with millions in the bank) and he just wants a private life now. He says this in an interview to BBC News and a fucking rag.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm by Musketeer Gripweed »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38791 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm »
I think the media love taking people down. Schofield was the golden boy untill recently, but once blood was smelt in the water the sharks were circling and now it's a very distasteful feeding frenzy.

With the media, when you're in, you're in, but once you are out, it's open season on you. They love building people up, but they love taking them down even more.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38792 on: Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm »
^^ OK good to know I wasnt way off base. Maybe theres more to it but this does seem way over the top for what Ive heard so far.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38793 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:51:07 pm
Yep and then using Caroline Flack's name to gain sympathy. Absolute scumbag, I'll be glad of every misfortune that comes his way.

Interesting, given her mother has come out and said the treatment of him is the same as she went through and has criticised ITV, saying they have learned no lessons since Caroline's death.
But yeah, carry on there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #38794 on: Today at 02:54:14 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
A lot more to it than that.
The only reason that he "came out" was to cover up something a lot more sordid.

He was quite literally caught with his kex down around his ankles.
Yeah i saw on a Youtube short clip last month about that, well something that had been going on for some time, some Scottish guy who runs a popular podcast and YT channel was the one making it common knowledge, Kudos to the Father in that regard to that incident/story, protecting his Son like that.

Schofield is very sinister and won't be long until this story comes out about the other boy. :(

When that story became common knowledge around the studio that's when Holly stopped talking to him apparently.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:13 am by RedSince86 »
