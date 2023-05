House parties that blare out that shite zoom zoom music just when you're settling down to sleep. There's a number of things about these I take issue with.



1) Why is it always close to midnight when it starts? Like if it was on earlier in the night I'd be able to get used to it, not when I'm literally drifting off to sleep. 2) Why is it always blaring so loud that every neighbour in the vicinity has to put up with it? Are they deaf or something? 3) Why oh why is it always absolute shite music? Zoom zoom shit that really shouldn't be called music. Why can't they play decent music? Like rock or blues or jazz or even classical for christs sake?! I think I would be okay with my neighbours blaring out Led Zeppelin or Muddy Waters. Or some Jelly Roll Morton or nice easy jazz to help me on my way to sleep?