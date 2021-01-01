People ending sentences with "They're".



For example, "Ending a sentence with "They're" is idiotic, even accounting for people being as stupid as they're".



Seen it a few times online recently. You'd never pronounce it that way, so why write it that way.



Ha ha, Yes!It's rare that I agree with language and grammar whinges (there's nothing wrong with verbing nouns, for example) but this is one I can get behind. Those who end sentences with 'they're' don't seem to realise quite how incorrect and annoying it's.