I show JW's no patience. I'm not rude but just give a firm "Not interested" as I close the door. thankfully they show up very very rarely (I'd guess maybe 2-3 in the 20 years I've lived in current house).
nobody has the "right" to try to convince you to join their religion, and certainly have no right to interrupt your day to do so and even attempt to browbeat/guilt you into listening.
can you imagine if all religious groups acted the same was as the JW's? you'd be answering the door multiple times a week to (all the varieties) of Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, etc etc.