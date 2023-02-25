100%.



During a game I'll mutter "oh ffs [player's name]" or "Jesus Christ [player's name] wtf was that!" but that's just normal frustration.



but many seem to go from Zero to Hatred in the course of a game or two. and they never cool off.



how can you support a team when you carry such hatred for some (many?) of its players??!!



Losing, not playing well, making mistakes etc are all part of why sport is addictive though.My dad used to play golf and explained how it was the few good shots you played at first that kept you wanting to play more and get better then that flipped to being the few bad shots that got you out on the practice range.Sure we all love to crow about us being a machine, churning out win after win and yes that's kinda how you have to be to win trophies these days but they are human beings so something will give eventually.Sadistically I'm quite enjoying this season as there's no expectations so my stress levels are better but I'd never resort to hurling the types of personal abuse I've seen this season.