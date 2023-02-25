« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 935 936 937 938 939 [940]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2065613 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37560 on: Yesterday at 02:27:23 pm »
I show JW's no patience.  I'm not rude but just give a firm "Not interested" as I close the door.  thankfully they show up very very rarely (I'd guess maybe 2-3 in the 20 years I've lived in current house).

nobody has the "right" to try to convince you to join their religion, and certainly have no right to interrupt your day to do so and even attempt to browbeat/guilt you into listening.

can you imagine if all religious groups acted the same was as the JW's?  you'd be answering the door multiple times a week to (all the varieties) of Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, etc etc.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,764
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37561 on: Yesterday at 02:45:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:27:23 pm
I show JW's no patience.  I'm not rude but just give a firm "Not interested" as I close the door.  thankfully they show up very very rarely (I'd guess maybe 2-3 in the 20 years I've lived in current house).

nobody has the "right" to try to convince you to join their religion, and certainly have no right to interrupt your day to do so and even attempt to browbeat/guilt you into listening.

can you imagine if all religious groups acted the same was as the JW's?  you'd be answering the door multiple times a week to (all the varieties) of Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, etc etc.

JW's most likely use "baller" as well...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,610
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37562 on: Yesterday at 03:26:56 pm »
We have virgin media tv, we have the bt sports package and were given the sky sports sd package on offer. The quality of the picture whenever they show football is atrocious, there was a cross played into the box last night and I lost the flight of the ball in a pixel.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37563 on: Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm »
I've stopped reading any of the player threads.  too depressing, annoying etc etc, and really bad for my BP.

I don't follow Liverpool to get pissed off reading repetitive OTT player insults every damn day.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,149
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37564 on: Yesterday at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 25, 2023, 10:52:12 am
Jehovah's knocking on the door FFS.

Get to fuck, fucking religious freaks!!!!

We had a white middle aged JW knocking on our door yesterday. She was holding the hand of a cute, smiling 5 year old Black girl.

The child was obviously some form of bait to guilt trip you into listening to the womens ludicrous patter.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,149
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37565 on: Yesterday at 04:18:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
I've stopped reading any of the player threads.  too depressing, annoying etc etc, and really bad for my BP.

I don't follow Liverpool to get pissed off reading repetitive OTT player insults every damn day.

It is very difficult working out who is the scapegoat du jour.

My head spins.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37566 on: Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:18:56 pm
It is very difficult working out who is the scapegoat du jour.

My head spins.
yeah I can't think of a single player who's been immune from it.

I was gonna put the constant-insult posters on Ignore (I have a few on Ignore) but they just keep getting quoted anyway so it ends up very hard to steer clear of their shite completely.

dunno why Ignore on RAWK doesn't block you from seeing all their posts (like on others sites)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,521
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37567 on: Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
I've stopped reading any of the player threads.  too depressing, annoying etc etc, and really bad for my BP.

I don't follow Liverpool to get pissed off reading repetitive OTT player insults every damn day.

Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,490
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37568 on: Yesterday at 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.
#realists though innit.........  ::) :butt
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,370
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37569 on: Yesterday at 05:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.

I am just glad we kept a clean sheet yesterday as I am almost sure that someone would still have blamed Joe for it, despite him not playing.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,725
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37570 on: Yesterday at 05:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Same. Honestly hate the thought of any players getting shit for what theyve done for us in recent years. Sometimes things done work out or end badly but unless youre an unpleasant human like Diouf no one deserves a pile on. Poor old Joe Gomez. Came here as a kid, obviously loves the club and city, seems like a very decent guy. Incredibly promising player, suffers two or three career hampering injuries. It may end up being that he moves on and it might work out best for all parties but the relish with which some out the boot in is horrible.

I never thought I'd say this, but can I hear more from Nick please?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,521
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37571 on: Yesterday at 05:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:45:21 pm
I never thought I'd say this, but can I hear more from Nick please?

Alas. Thats my serious post quota for the year filled now. Ill be back next January.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,553
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37572 on: Yesterday at 06:02:07 pm »
Just been catching up on Fighting Talk and heard Colin Murray is leaving - wont be as good without him
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,725
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37573 on: Yesterday at 06:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:49:02 pm
Alas. Thats my serious post quota for the year filled now. Ill be back next January.

I do agree with you and Sam though, I've tended to stay away from the main forum (not just the player threads but the post match threads and everything else too) whenever a result goes against us, it's pretty bad.

Also what I still find dispiriting, ever since I was a kid was Sunday evenings, say between 4-ish and 7-ish. Always found it miserable, especially when we're not playing. I don't think that feeling's ever going to go away.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,445
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37574 on: Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm »
State of the live match thread, one poster has already been fucked off the forum, & deserved it too  :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,490
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37575 on: Yesterday at 06:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm
State of the live match thread, one poster has already been fucked off the forum, & deserved it too  :butt
What a way to climb a hill to die on in his own way, eh......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37576 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 06:15:56 pm
What a way to climb a hill to die on in his own way, eh......

I recall him being a bit of an obnoxious twat in another thread a few weeks ago.  Possibly the FSG one but can't be sure.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,370
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37577 on: Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm
I recall him being a bit of an obnoxious twat in another thread a few weeks ago.  Possibly the FSG one but can't be sure.

There are a few of them doing that in that thread, I had a quick look and came out just as quickly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37578 on: Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm
There are a few of them doing that in that thread, I had a quick look and came out just as quickly.

I don't venture in any of them these days Jill, I have no interest witnessing folks going to extremes on how much bile, spite and hatred they can throw at the players, the club generally and each other.

There's really no swaying them, or changing their minds or shutting them up.  It's like head down, blinkers on and shout, stamp, scream and repeat ad nauseam.

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,370
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37579 on: Yesterday at 06:56:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
I don't venture in any of them these days Jill, I have no interest witnessing folks going to extremes on how much bile, spite and hatred they can throw at the players, the club generally and each other.

There's really no swaying them, or changing their minds or shutting them up.  It's like head down, blinkers on and shout, stamp, scream and repeat ad nauseam.

That's wise, it's getting less for me too. People need to come this side instead and chill a bit.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37580 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:56:47 pm
That's wise, it's getting less for me too. People need to come this side instead and chill a bit.  ;D

Been doing that for 10 years.  ;D
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37581 on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:56:47 pm
That's wise, it's getting less for me too. People need to come this side instead and chill a bit.  ;D

Absolutely they should.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,370
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37582 on: Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm
Been doing that for 10 years.  ;D

You must be owing some rent by now.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37583 on: Yesterday at 07:35:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
I don't venture in any of them these days Jill, I have no interest witnessing folks going to extremes on how much bile, spite and hatred they can throw at the players, the club generally and each other.

There's really no swaying them, or changing their minds or shutting them up.  It's like head down, blinkers on and shout, stamp, scream and repeat ad nauseam.

Isn't it crazy and/or sad that people think it's ok to abuse any player that is currently playing for Liverpool online. I mean why would you do something like that? Why come onto a forum that is dedicated to the football club you supposedly support to abuse the players who ply their trade with this great club? I wonder would they come on nowadays and abuse King Kenny or Ian Rush or Gerrard or any amount of ex players? I'd say they wouldn't have the balls to do that. So why is it ok to do it to our current lads?

Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37584 on: Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:35:31 pm
Isn't it crazy and/or sad that people think it's ok to abuse any player that is currently playing for Liverpool online. I mean why would you do something like that? Why come onto a forum that is dedicated to the football club you supposedly support to abuse the players who ply their trade with this great club? I wonder would they come on nowadays and abuse King Kenny or Ian Rush or Gerrard or any amount of ex players? I'd say they wouldn't have the balls to do that. So why is it ok to do it to our current lads?

I have no idea what it is or why they do it mate. 

It's as though they can't handle that something they love, respect, support etc has let them down.  If it was an object it would get thrown in the bin but they can't do that with a sports team as it's an emotional attachment so maybe it's frustration 🤷

In a world where we're encouraged to appreciate and respect everyone with imperfections somehow our sporting heroes have to be perfect or they're unworthy of that support.

It's bizarre.  Totally and thoroughly sad but still bizarre.

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37585 on: Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm »
People who begin their answer to a question - any and every damn question - with the word "So".
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:37:57 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37586 on: Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm
I have no idea what it is or why they do it mate. 

It's as though they can't handle that something they love, respect, support etc has let them down.  If it was an object it would get thrown in the bin but they can't do that with a sports team as it's an emotional attachment so maybe it's frustration 🤷

In a world where we're encouraged to appreciate and respect everyone with imperfections somehow our sporting heroes have to be perfect or they're unworthy of that support.

It's bizarre.  Totally and thoroughly sad but still bizarre.

100%.

During a game I'll mutter "oh ffs [player's name]" or "Jesus Christ [player's name] wtf was that!"  but that's just normal frustration.

but many seem to go from Zero to Hatred in the course of a game or two.  and they never cool off.

how can you support a team when you carry such hatred for some (many?) of its players??!!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,370
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37587 on: Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm
100%.

During a game I'll mutter "oh ffs [player's name]" or "Jesus Christ [player's name] wtf was that!"  but that's just normal frustration.

but many seem to go from Zero to Hatred in the course of a game or two.  and they never cool off.

how can you support a team when you carry such hatred for some (many?) of its players??!!

Especially players who have basically won virtually everything going while others who have done half as much are still idolised by the same people!! It all seems a bit messed up.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,725
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37588 on: Yesterday at 08:41:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm
People who begin their answer to a question - any and every damn question - with the word "So".

People who start their posts with 'Let's be honest...' when giving their opinion, as if they're the sole arbiters of truth on a particular subject.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37589 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm
100%.

During a game I'll mutter "oh ffs [player's name]" or "Jesus Christ [player's name] wtf was that!"  but that's just normal frustration.

but many seem to go from Zero to Hatred in the course of a game or two.  and they never cool off.

how can you support a team when you carry such hatred for some (many?) of its players??!!

Losing, not playing well, making mistakes etc are all part of why sport is addictive though. 

My dad used to play golf and explained how it was the few good shots you played at first that kept you wanting to play more and get better then that flipped to being the few bad shots that got you out on the practice range.

Sure we all love to crow about us being a machine, churning out win after win and yes that's kinda how you have to be to win trophies these days but they are human beings so something will give eventually.

Sadistically I'm quite enjoying this season as there's no expectations so my stress levels are better but I'd never resort to hurling the types of personal abuse I've seen this season.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37590 on: Yesterday at 09:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:41:52 pm
People who start their posts with 'Let's be honest...' when giving their opinion, as if they're the sole arbiters of truth on a particular subject.
I'm not going to lie to you....
I tend to assume that anything that follows 'to be honest' is a lie.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37591 on: Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm »
Booking somewhere, on the from date, you book a couple of months in the future, the to date defaults to today.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,445
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37592 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm »
I'm surprised the FSG thread hasn't been locked, bunch of whoppers in that thread, & one always anti FSG posting shite [careful what you whish for]. I gave up on the main forum ages ago, with all the whoppers crawling out of the woodwork as were shit right now. :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,490
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37593 on: Today at 05:56:45 am »
You're right. Time for another lock. Nothing more to say in there. Decent hunting ground sometimes though 🤔
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 935 936 937 938 939 [940]   Go Up
« previous next »
 