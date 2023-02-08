« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2050830 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37320 on: February 8, 2023, 12:20:24 pm »
:D

Classic scene.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37321 on: February 8, 2023, 01:34:06 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on February  8, 2023, 09:05:24 am

Terms can be emotive and not least traditional terminology. However space should be made for those who are not comfortable using said terms or it simply does not apply to them. The range of choices should be available but importantly one should not usurp another.

For me as a co parent with my wife and having no genetic connection, and this could apply to a while range of family scenarios, it is an anchor emotionally and legally to my child. Imagine filling out child forms for a whole range of things and no box applied to you just a crude "other" or a crossed out scribbled line to cram you in as an afterthought?

Trying to please everyone leads to damned if they try and damned if they don't. But not one size fits all and respect should be give from all sides in the debate because it is not black and white.


I need a word that describes the mum of my eldest. I guess people separated as long as we have been have no relationship. But we get along fine and a word would be handy.

I know what you mean about the boxes though. Despite usually having well over a dozen options I usually go for other when it comes to ethnicity.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37322 on: February 8, 2023, 07:42:36 pm »
Time. Literally feels like day flies by and don't sit down (work not included) until dinner and then it's time for bed. No time for myself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37323 on: February 8, 2023, 08:21:30 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37324 on: February 8, 2023, 08:25:51 pm »
:lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37325 on: February 8, 2023, 09:35:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  8, 2023, 07:42:36 pm
Time. Literally feels like day flies by and don't sit down (work not included) until dinner and then it's time for bed. No time for myself.

Time flies by when you're a driver of a train
Speeding out of Trumpton with a cargo of cocaine
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37326 on: February 8, 2023, 10:18:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  8, 2023, 07:42:36 pm
Time. Literally feels like day flies by and don't sit down (work not included) until dinner and then it's time for bed. No time for myself.

Time - Pink Floyd

Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day
Fritter and waste the hours in an offhand way
Kicking around on a piece of ground in your hometown
Waiting for someone or something to show you the way

Tired of lying in the sunshine, staying home to watch the rain
You are young and life is long, and there is time to kill today
And then one day you find ten years have got behind you
No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun

And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again
The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older
Shorter of breath and one day closer to death

Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time
Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines
Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way
The time is gone, the song is over, thought I'd something more to say

Home, home again
I like to be here when I can
And when I come home cold and tired
It's good to warm my bones beside the fire

Far away across the field
The tolling of the iron bell
Calls the faithful to their knees
To hear the softly spoken magic spells
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37327 on: February 8, 2023, 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2023, 09:35:27 pm
Time flies by when you're a driver of a train
Speeding out of Trumpton with a cargo of cocaine
I get high when I'm the pilot of a plane. Stopping off at Chigley and I'm stoned out of my brain

Ohhhh....... (cue next line with a great segue back to..... Pink Floyd 😊)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37328 on: February 8, 2023, 10:41:58 pm »
The scene in Friends at Monica's wedding where Rachel finds out she's pregnant.  That teeny, tiny sliver of white bra annoys the hell out of me everytime I see the clip.

Why didn't they sort it out and refilm it FFS!!  I love my OCD ☺️
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37329 on: Yesterday at 06:45:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2023, 06:18:07 pm
Feel your pain, I hate dancing. Missus hates it when I'm pissed and dance with her, she says I don't dance, I bounce ;D

I have done the YMCA at an 80's Rewind concert.

Much prefered my headbanging days..

Bizarrely, I had a dream last night where some woman dragged me up to dance, then criticised my dancing by saying ''why do you bounce up and down like Rob?''  :rollseyes
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37330 on: Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:45:43 pm
Bizarrely, I had a dream last night where some woman dragged me up to dance, then criticised my dancing by saying ''why do you bounce up and down like Rob?''  :rollseyes

OK now that IS weird - last time we were intimate, my wife said the exact same thing
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37331 on: Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm
OK now that IS weird - last time we were intimate, my wife said the exact same thing
:shocked
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37332 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:45:43 pm
Bizarrely, I had a dream last night where some woman dragged me up to dance, then criticised my dancing by saying ''why do you bounce up and down like Rob?''  :rollseyes

surely that was a nightmare :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37333 on: Yesterday at 07:34:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
surely that was a nightmare :wave
Agreed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37334 on: Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:45:43 pm
Bizarrely, I had a dream last night where some woman dragged me up to dance, then criticised my dancing by saying ''why do you bounce up and down like Rob?''  :rollseyes

Were you wearing shorts?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37335 on: Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Were you wearing shorts?
If she's making comparisons to you, then 'short' is likely to feature...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37336 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Were you wearing shorts?

Or driving an 18-wheeler?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37337 on: Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm »
Got cramp in my left calf in bed about 2 nights ago and now my calf feels like I've been booted in it, bloody sore.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37338 on: Yesterday at 09:45:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2023, 10:18:39 pm
Time - Pink Floyd



One of the greatest songs ever made; the lyrics are worthy of a literary genius.

However...

Years ago, I thought it a great idea to snip that opening with the clocks and use it as the alarm on my phone. It's followed me through about half a dozen phones and is my default alarm.

So now, when I hear the whole song, I really hate the beginning - probably because it reminds me of waking up. And I hate waking up (even though it's better than the alternative)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37339 on: Yesterday at 10:12:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm
Got cramp in my left calf in bed about 2 nights ago and now my calf feels like I've been booted in it, bloody sore.
You know a decent stretch for that? It's a fucking horrible pain to feel - had it a lot when I was doing athletics so my coach taught me two great calf stretches.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37340 on: Yesterday at 10:40:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Were you wearing shorts?
Naturally.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #37341 on: Today at 02:23:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm
Got cramp in my left calf in bed about 2 nights ago and now my calf feels like I've been booted in it, bloody sore.
Stay away from the club medics!
